Ian Poulter's Son Luke Qualifies For First Ever PGA Tour Start

It turned out to be a successful weekend for the Poulters, with both Ian and Luke producing fine performances at their respective events.

For Ian, he produced a solo fourth finish at the US Senior Open, while his son, Luke, played a part in Team International's Arnold Palmer Cup victory over Team USA.

In the process, Luke also secured a spot at a PGA Tour event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with it set to be his maiden start on the circuit.

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Taking place at Tralee Golf Links, Team International secured a 30.5 - 29.5 win over Team USA, as Poulter held a record of two halves and two losses throughout the week.

Although he didn't win a match, Poulter did secure the Michael Carter 'Junior' Memorial Award, which is given to the player who represents the qualities and ideals of Carter.

First handed out to the player in 2002, Carter was a former Penn State University golfer and GCAA Arnold Palmer Cup intern.

Sadly, he died in an automobile accident at the young age of 19, with the award being named in his honor.

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Daniel Bennett competed at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after qualifying via the Arnold Palmer Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the win, Poulter also secures a spot in the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour next season, with the Englishman set to make his debut on the circuit.

Reacting to the news, father Ian posted his congratulations to his Instagram story, writing: "Congratulations Luke on your invitation to the @apinv next year. I can't wait to watch you play after all the years of you watching me play in it."

A member of the Florida Gators, Poulter has experience already in professional events, with the World No.8 amateur previously playing on the Asian Tour, specifically the International Series England event where he finished T22nd.

Claiming his first collegiate title at the Willow Cup in 2022, Poulter represented Team GB&I at the Walker Cup in 2025 and has competed in Open Championship Final Qualifying twice.

Poulter during Open Championship Final Qualifying (Image credit: Getty Images)

Set to compete on the PGA Tour in 2027, the Arnold Palmer Invitational will take place March 15-21st, the week after The Players Championship.

Currently, Poulter is an amateur, with it remaining to be seen as to whether he'll turn professional before he tees it up at Bay Hill next year.