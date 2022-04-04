Tiger Woods' Caddie Gives Update On Possible Masters Return
According to Tiger's bagman, he is looking good ahead of a potential return at the Masters
After arriving and playing the back nine at Augusta National on Sunday afternoon, Tiger Woods seems to be in very good spirits ahead of a potential competitive return at Augusta National. And now, according to his caddie, Joe LaCava, that definitely seems to be the case, with the American reportedly claiming that: "He likes the way his guy looks."
Walking Augusta National on Monday morning, LaCava was with Justin Thomas' caddie, Jim 'Bones' Mackay, revealing that he expects his boss to play some holes this afternoon.
Along with LaCava, Bones himself stated last week that "he was impressed by Tiger’s practice round at Augusta," going on to add that he believes "there’s a good chance he plays."
Tiger Woods' caddie Joe LaCava was out walking the course this morning with Justin Thomas' caddie Bones Mackay. LaCava said that he expects Tiger to play some this afternoon, and that he likes the way his guy looks.April 4, 2022
Currently, Tiger has stated that his possible return at the Masters will be a "game-time decision," with their being no official deadline for when he must announce whether he is playing the event or not.
However, Woods was pictured in very good spirits yesterday and, according to friend and fellow Tour player, Billy Horschel, the 15-time Major champion is driving the ball around 290 yards and is looking like "the Tiger we saw before the accident."
What we do know is that Tiger is set to appear at a pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday. However, if his caddie is walking the course then that can only be a promising sign that he is gearing up for a potential return in just a few days.
Looking at the odds for the tournament, Tiger is listed at 50/1 with US bookie, PointsBet, with the company stating that individuals have rushed to put money on Tiger to win a sixth Green Jacket. The company also announced that he is currently the most backed player in the field..
