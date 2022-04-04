Tiger Woods' Caddie Gives Update On Possible Masters Return

According to Tiger's bagman, he is looking good ahead of a potential return at the Masters

Tiger and LaCava walk
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

After arriving and playing the back nine at Augusta National on Sunday afternoon, Tiger Woods seems to be in very good spirits ahead of a potential competitive return at Augusta National. And now, according to his caddie, Joe LaCava, that definitely seems to be the case, with the American reportedly claiming that: "He likes the way his guy looks."

Walking Augusta National on Monday morning, LaCava was with Justin Thomas' caddie, Jim 'Bones' Mackay, revealing that he expects his boss to play some holes this afternoon.

Along with LaCava, Bones himself stated last week that "he was impressed by Tiger’s practice round at Augusta," going on to add that he believes "there’s a good chance he plays."

See more

Currently, Tiger has stated that his possible return at the Masters will be a "game-time decision," with their being no official deadline for when he must announce whether he is playing the event or not.

However, Woods was pictured in very good spirits yesterday and, according to friend and fellow Tour player, Billy Horschel, the 15-time Major champion is driving the ball around 290 yards and is looking like "the Tiger we saw before the accident."

What we do know is that Tiger is set to appear at a pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday. However, if his caddie is walking the course then that can only be a promising sign that he is gearing up for a potential return in just a few days.

Woods warms up

Woods warms up on the range on Sunday afternoon at Augusta National

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking at the odds for the tournament, Tiger is listed at 50/1 with US bookie, PointsBet, with the company stating that individuals have rushed to put money on Tiger to win a sixth Green Jacket. The company also announced that he is currently the most backed player in the field..

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.