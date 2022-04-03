'He Looked Like The Tiger We Saw Before The Accident' - Horschel Reveals
Speaking at Augusta National, Horschel revealed that players are feeling 'giddy' about Tiger's progress from injury
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
In February 2021, Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car crash that could have resulted in the possible amputation of his right leg. Now, at the 2022 Masters, he is on the verge of a competitive return and, according to Billy Horschel, Tiger isn't at Augusta National to mess around, with the American stating that: "He looked like the Tiger we saw before the accident."
Speaking to PGA Tour's Sean Martin, Horschel revealed that he had been watching his fellow countryman hit some golf balls on the range, estimating that Tiger was carrying his driver around 290 yards.
"He looked like the Tiger we saw before the accident," stated Horschel. "The way the swing looked and the speed. For him to hopefully be playing – which I think he is – I think we’re all giddy about it."
Billy Horschel watched Tiger hit balls Sunday, and estimates Tiger carried his driver 290."He looked like the Tiger we saw before the accident, the way the swing looked and the speed."For him to hopefully be playing – which I think he is – I think we’re all giddy about it."April 3, 2022
In addition to Horschel, other sources on the ground at Augusta National claimed that Tiger's warm-up on the range lasted around 20 minutes, before he went out to the back nine for a practice round. It is also believed that every shot of Tiger's on the range was flushed, not that we are surprised...
The news is extremely positive, especially after the 46-year-old was seen playing a practice round at Augusta National on Tuesday alongside his son, Charlie, and close friend, Justin Thomas.
After that round, Gary Koch, former PGA Tour player turned Golf Channel analyst and commentator, stated that there's a "good chance" Tiger will tee it up at the Masters, after receiving word from Jim 'Bones' Mackay about the state of the 15-time Major champion's game.
Speaking on the JP Peterson show, Koch said: "I texted with Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay and he said he was impressed by Tiger’s practice round at Augusta. So, I think there’s a good chance he plays."
His words were echoed by Golf Channel's senior writer, Rex Hoggard, who, speaking on Golf Central's podcast, stated that: “What I’ve heard from people in South Florida - the actual game itself; ball speed, club head speed, it’s all there, it’s all back.”
Now, the only real worry is with Tiger's right leg, with the injury possibly being affected by the undulations around Augusta National's layout. However, seeing as the 15-time Major champion has played a few practice rounds, things look positive, although, he was spotted wearing non-Nike shoes on Sunday. It is unclear as to whether this is related to his injury.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
Tiger Woods Spotted Wearing Non-Nike Shoes At Augusta National
Appearing at Augusta National on Sunday, many social media users noticed something different about Tiger
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
The Masters Release Press Conference Schedule - Tiger Features On Tuesday
With the Masters almost upon us, there will be a familiar name appearing at the press conferences on Tuesday
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Tiger Woods Spotted Wearing Non-Nike Shoes At Augusta National
Appearing at Augusta National on Sunday, many social media users noticed something different about Tiger
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
The Masters Release Press Conference Schedule - Tiger Features On Tuesday
With the Masters almost upon us, there will be a familiar name appearing at the press conferences on Tuesday
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
What Are The Betting Odds For The Masters
With the Masters just around the corner, check out the betting odds for the field here
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'It Will Be A Game-Time Decision' - Tiger Gives Update On Possible Masters Return
In a tweet, Tiger stated he is heading to Augusta National, but his decision on whether he will play will come nearer the deadline
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Tiger Woods' Name Spotted On Scoreboard At Augusta National
Is this the biggest indication that Woods will be making a comeback at the Masters?
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Tiger Woods Expected To Arrive At Augusta National On Sunday
According to Sports Illustrated, Woods is expected to arrive at Augusta National on Sunday, although it is still unknown whether he will feature in the Masters
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Dude Perfect Film YouTube Video With Bryson DeChambeau At The Masters
The YouTube stars and Bryson DeChambeau were filmed taking on the iconic Amen Corner at Augusta National
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Rickie Fowler And Jason Day Fail To Qualify For The Masters
After missing the cut at the Valero Texas Open, Fowler will miss out on Augusta for a second consecutive year, while Day misses out for the first time since 2010
By Matt Cradock • Published