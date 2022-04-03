'He Looked Like The Tiger We Saw Before The Accident' - Horschel Reveals

Speaking at Augusta National, Horschel revealed that players are feeling 'giddy' about Tiger's progress from injury

Horschel and Woods laugh
(Image credit: Getty Images)
In February 2021, Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car crash that could have resulted in the possible amputation of his right leg. Now, at the 2022 Masters, he is on the verge of a competitive return and, according to Billy Horschel, Tiger isn't at Augusta National to mess around, with the American stating that: "He looked like the Tiger we saw before the accident."

Speaking to PGA Tour's Sean Martin, Horschel revealed that he had been watching his fellow countryman hit some golf balls on the range, estimating that Tiger was carrying his driver around 290 yards. 

"He looked like the Tiger we saw before the accident," stated Horschel. "The way the swing looked and the speed. For him to hopefully be playing – which I think he is – I think we’re all giddy about it."

See more

In addition to Horschel, other sources on the ground at Augusta National claimed that Tiger's warm-up on the range lasted around 20 minutes, before he went out to the back nine for a practice round. It is also believed that every shot of Tiger's on the range was flushed, not that we are surprised...

The news is extremely positive, especially after the 46-year-old was seen playing a practice round at Augusta National on Tuesday alongside his son, Charlie, and close friend, Justin Thomas. 

After that round, Gary Koch, former PGA Tour player turned Golf Channel analyst and commentator, stated that there's a "good chance" Tiger will tee it up at the Masters, after receiving word from Jim 'Bones' Mackay about the state of the 15-time Major champion's game.

Speaking on the JP Peterson show, Koch said: "I texted with Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay and he said he was impressed by Tiger’s practice round at Augusta. So, I think there’s a good chance he plays."

Woods and Horschel fist bump

Woods and Horschel meet on the range prior to their practice round at Augusta National

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His words were echoed by Golf Channel's senior writer, Rex Hoggard, who, speaking on Golf Central's podcast, stated that: “What I’ve heard from people in South Florida - the actual game itself; ball speed, club head speed, it’s all there, it’s all back.”

Now, the only real worry is with Tiger's right leg, with the injury possibly being affected by the undulations around Augusta National's layout. However, seeing as the 15-time Major champion has played a few practice rounds, things look positive, although, he was spotted wearing non-Nike shoes on Sunday. It is unclear as to whether this is related to his injury.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

