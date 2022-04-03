The Masters Release Press Conference Schedule - Tiger Features On Tuesday
With the Masters almost upon us, there will be a familiar name appearing at the press conferences on Tuesday
The Masters begins in just a matter of the days, with the build-up of the event being dominated by whether Tiger Woods will return to competitive action or not. However, following the news that the 15-time Major winner will at least be at Augusta National, there have been yet more revelations, with Tiger set to appear at a pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday at 11a.m EDT.
Although it is unclear what Tiger will say at the press conference, you and I can probably guess the line of questioning that will be asked of the five-time Green Jacket winner, as it is still unclear whether he will tee it up at Augusta National on Thursday.
I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt.April 3, 2022
On Sunday, Tiger released a tweet which said: "I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt." Shortly after the tweet, he was pictured at Augusta National practicing on the range.
With a press conference on Tuesday, as well as Hideki Matsuyama's Champions Dinner that evening, Tiger hasn't ruled out the idea of playing the prestigious Par 3 contest on Wednesday. However, if he were to return, which seems to be more likely day by day, then he would possibly skip the Par 3 tournament so that he could be in the best shape possible for the main event.
The good thing for Tiger is that, whilst at Augusta National, he doesn't have an official deadline for when he must inform tournament officials that he will or won't be playing.
This is because the entry to the Masters is by invitation only, so Woods is deemed to be playing until he informs Augusta National representatives otherwise. He could quite literally pull out on the eve, or even the morning, of the event.
Along with Woods, a number of big names will also be attending a pre-tournament press conference, with defending champion, Matsuyama, up at 9am EDT, Rory McIlroy at 9.30am, Jon Rahm at 10.30am and Fred Ridley, the Chairman of Augusta National, attending on Wednesday at 11am.
The tournament will then get underway on Thursday morning, with the Honorary Starters Ceremony, which will see Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and new Honorary Starter, Tom Watson, striking a drive off the first tee to signal the start of the Masters.
