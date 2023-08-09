‘Tiger Has Stepped Up For All Of Us’ – Rory McIlroy Praises Woods Policy Board Move
The four-time Major winner thinks Woods’ new role will prove a huge benefit to the PGA Tour and its players
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Rory McIlroy has praised the appointment of Tiger Woods to the position of Player Director on the PGA Tour’s Policy Board.
The four-time Major winner is preparing to play in the first of the FedEx Cup Playoff tournaments, the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Before teeing it up at TPC Southwind, though, McIlroy offered his thoughts on the move that sees Woods gain more influence over the direction of the PGA Tour.
The PGA Tour is facing a challenging few months in light of its recent merger deal with the Saudi Public Investment fund behind LIV Golf, and McIlroy thinks Woods’ huge influence on it makes him the ideal appointment to help navigate a crucial period.
He said: “Yeah, look, it's a great addition. The player over the last 20 years that's left the biggest legacy on the game, for him to be involved in the discussions around the future of professional golf and what that may look like I think is very important.”
Woods’ competitive action has been limited since returning from injury for the 2022 Masters, and he’s currently recovering from ankle surgery. McIlroy thinks the extra time that has given him could help relieve the burden placed on other players.
He continued: “Tiger has stepped up for all of us on Tour, and I think he realises that the players that are on the policy board were trying to play regular golf, and at the same time try to navigate all these different things, as well. He's maybe got a little more time on his hands than we do. For him to step up and sort of take a little bit of the load off us is very much appreciated.”
Woods’ appointment to the role coincided with a pledge from the PGA Tour to “ensure that the Tour lives up to its mission of being a player-driven organization, ‘for the players, by the players.'" That came after there had been complaints from some players that they had been left in the dark over the merger deal.
McIlroy outlined how Woods’ new position would help him influence the Tour in the future on behalf of the players. He explained: “He has a vote. Everything that goes through the Tour has to be voted on and ratified, and he actually has a vote on what happens.”
'It's Been A Solid Few Months Of Golf'
Like Woods, McIlroy has been one of the biggest defenders of the PGA Tour since the emergence of LIV Golf.
Despite the distraction of frequently speaking out on its behalf, though, his performances have held up well, including a win in July's Genesis Scottish Open, and he heads into this week’s tournament hoping to continue that form in pursuit of a fourth FedEx Cup title.
He said: “It's been a solid few months of golf. There was a bit of a struggle there sort of around springtime, but yeah, I've played really good and feel good coming into this week and having an opportunity to try to win the FedExCup for a fourth time, which is really cool. Just excited to get going.”
McIlroy also confirmed he may use different putter this week after he was spotted using a new one in preparation for this week's tournament. He said: “Honestly, I just wanted a different look, just wanted to freshen it up. I've got my Spider with me this week if that putter isn't doing what I want it to do over the first couple days.
"I may go back. I just wanted to freshen it up. Honestly, it was zero testing process. It was go into the garage and see what I had and just pull a couple out and go have a few putts. That was it.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Huge Boost for AIG Women’s Open As Sponsor Extends Support And Targets 'Gender Pay Equity'
AIG have extended their support for the event to 2030, with the prize fund raised to $9m for this year's championship
By James Nursey Published
-
AIG Women's Open Purse And Prize Money 2023
A record purse of $9m will be on offer for the final Major of the year at Walton Heath
By Mike Hall Published
-
Huge Boost for AIG Women’s Open As Sponsor Extends Support And Targets 'Gender Pay Equity'
AIG have extended their support for the event to 2030, with the prize fund raised to $9m for this year's championship
By James Nursey Published
-
AIG Women's Open Purse And Prize Money 2023
A record purse of $9m will be on offer for the final Major of the year at Walton Heath
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘Almost Broke My Wrist Today’ - Korda On ‘Really Tough’ AIG Women’s Open Heather
The 25-year-old ran into difficulties during a practice round before the final Major of the year at Walton Heath
By Mike Hall Published
-
Justin Thomas Announces South Africa Start After Missing Out On FedEx Playoffs
Thomas will tee it up in the Nedbank Golf Challenge in November on the DP World Tour
By James Nursey Published
-
'I See A Lot Of Greed' - Hal Sutton Questions Direction Of PGA Tour
The 14-time PGA Tour winner is concerned about the growing influence of money in the game
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jay Monahan Holds PGA Tour Player Meeting Amid Shock Resignation Of Senior Official
Monahan has held his first meeting with players since a leave of absence in June due to poor health following the PGA Tour's shock link up with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund
By James Nursey Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Seen Testing New Putters Ahead Of FedEx Cup Playoffs
The world No.1 currently ranks 140th on the PGA Tour for strokes gained with his flat stick
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
9 Big Names Missing From The 2023 AIG Women's Open
We look at some of the big names who will not be teeing it up at Walton Heath in the 2023 AIG Women's Open
By Paul Higham Published