‘Tiger Has Stepped Up For All Of Us’ – Rory McIlroy Praises Woods Policy Board Move

The four-time Major winner thinks Woods’ new role will prove a huge benefit to the PGA Tour and its players

Rory McIlroy talks to the media before the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind
Rory McIlroy is pleased Tiger Woods has been appointed to the PGA Tour's Policy Board
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

Rory McIlroy has praised the appointment of Tiger Woods to the position of Player Director on the PGA Tour’s Policy Board.

The four-time Major winner is preparing to play in the first of the FedEx Cup Playoff tournaments, the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Before teeing it up at TPC Southwind, though, McIlroy offered his thoughts on the move that sees Woods gain more influence over the direction of the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour is facing a challenging few months in light of its recent merger deal with the Saudi Public Investment fund behind LIV Golf, and McIlroy thinks Woods’ huge influence on it makes him the ideal appointment to help navigate a crucial period.  

He said: “Yeah, look, it's a great addition. The player over the last 20 years that's left the biggest legacy on the game, for him to be involved in the discussions around the future of professional golf and what that may look like I think is very important.”

Woods’ competitive action has been limited since returning from injury for the 2022 Masters, and he’s currently recovering from ankle surgery. McIlroy thinks the extra time that has given him could help relieve the burden placed on other players.

He continued: “Tiger has stepped up for all of us on Tour, and I think he realises that the players that are on the policy board were trying to play regular golf, and at the same time try to navigate all these different things, as well. He's maybe got a little more time on his hands than we do. For him to step up and sort of take a little bit of the load off us is very much appreciated.”

Woods’ appointment to the role coincided with a pledge from the PGA Tour to “ensure that the Tour lives up to its mission of being a player-driven organization, ‘for the players, by the players.'" That came after there had been complaints from some players that they had been left in the dark over the merger deal.

McIlroy outlined how Woods’ new position would help him influence the Tour in the future on behalf of the players. He explained: “He has a vote. Everything that goes through the Tour has to be voted on and ratified, and he actually has a vote on what happens.”

'It's Been A Solid Few Months Of Golf'

Rory McIlroy with the trophy after victory in the Genesis Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy has two wins in 2023 so far, including the Genesis Scottish Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Woods, McIlroy has been one of the biggest defenders of the PGA Tour since the emergence of LIV Golf. 

Despite the distraction of frequently speaking out on its behalf, though, his performances have held up well, including a win in July's Genesis Scottish Open, and he heads into this week’s tournament hoping to continue that form in pursuit of a fourth FedEx Cup title.

He said: “It's been a solid few months of golf. There was a bit of a struggle there sort of around springtime, but yeah, I've played really good and feel good coming into this week and having an opportunity to try to win the FedExCup for a fourth time, which is really cool. Just excited to get going.”

McIlroy also confirmed he may use different putter this week after he was spotted using a new one in preparation for this week's tournament. He said: “Honestly, I just wanted a different look, just wanted to freshen it up. I've got my Spider with me this week if that putter isn't doing what I want it to do over the first couple days.

"I may go back. I just wanted to freshen it up. Honestly, it was zero testing process. It was go into the garage and see what I had and just pull a couple out and go have a few putts. That was it.”

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸