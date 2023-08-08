Rory McIlroy Spotted Using Scotty Cameron Putter
The World No.2 has been pictured using a different Scotty Cameron putter ahead of the FedEx St Jude Championship
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Rory McIlroy makes his first start since The Open this week in Memphis as the FedEx Cup Playoffs get underway, and he looks to be toying with a new flat stick.
The four-time Major champion finished T6th at Royal Liverpool last month, making it nine full years without a Major championship, and it seems that he may well be making a gear switch this week at TPC Southwind.
McIlroy has had a successful year with two victories coming at the Dubai Desert Classic and Scottish Open, but his form on the greens may have cost him the chance of more glory.
He ranks 3rd in strokes gained: total on the PGA Tour, 2nd off the tee and 4th in approach, but his putting has been lagging well behind, leaving him in 86th on the PGA Tour in the strokes gained statistics.
The 34-year-old has switched between putters over the past few years, sticking with his TaylorMade Spider X the majority of the time barring a couple of moves to two different Scotty Cameron Newport blades. However, this week he has been spotted using a mallet style Scotty in the form of a Phantom X model.
An image posted on 'X', formerly known as Twitter, from Golf Digest's Luke Kerr Dineen shows McIlroy putting with a model that appears to be the Phantom X 5.5, which is the same one used by his close friend Justin Thomas.
New flat stick for Rory this week 👀 pic.twitter.com/dB9OQpg4FcAugust 8, 2023
McIlroy also added Titleist Vokey wedges earlier in the year after toying around with Thomas' clubs back at home in Florida, so this might be a similar scenario. We'll wait to see and hear more.
"Yeah, so that was really it. I was messing around with Justin, I see Justin Thomas all the time at home and messing around with some of his wedges and some of the grinds he has. I got in touch and ordered a couple, and they've worked really nicely," McIlroy said at the WM Phoenix Open in February after adding in the Vokey wedges.
"Yeah, so this is my first year of my new deal with TaylorMade, and they gave me just a little bit of flexibility with some of the clubs that I can play."
McIlroy currently ranks 3rd in the FedEx Cup standings ahead of the final three events of the 2022/23 PGA Tour season. He is the defending FedEx Cup champion after winning it for the third time last year.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
'I’ve Got Good Memories Of This Place' - Charley Hull Hopes Course Knowledge Can Lead To Women's Open Triumph
The English No.2 arrives at Walton Heath after an impressive showing at the US Women's Open last month
By Ben Fleming Published
-
‘We Should Give Him The Chance To See This Through’ - Rahm On Jay Monahan
The Spaniard believes the PGA Tour commissioner deserves the opportunity to stay in his post
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘We Should Give Him The Chance To See This Through’ - Rahm On Jay Monahan
The Spaniard believes the PGA Tour commissioner deserves the opportunity to stay in his post
By Mike Hall Published
-
AIG Women's Open Tee Times 2023 - Rounds One And Two
All of the tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of the Major at Walton Heath
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Of America Among Latest To Voice Opposition Against Golf Ball Rollback Proposal
The World Alliance of PGA’s have joined the PGA Tour in not supporting the USGA and R&A's proposed Model Local Rule
By Ben Fleming Published
-
PGA Tour Announces 2024 Schedule
The PGA Tour returns to a calendar-year schedule in 2024 for the first time in 11 years
By Mike Hall Published
-
AIG Women's Open Final Qualifying - Who Made It And Who Missed Out?
A total of 12 players have reached the AIG Women's Open via Final Qualifying
By Mike Hall Published
-
Can I Still Get Ryder Cup Tickets?
The biennial match is drawing close, but there are still limited options for those hoping to attend
By Mike Hall Published
-
FedEx St. Jude Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
The top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings compete in the first of the three season-closing FedEx Cup Playoffs at TPC Southwind
By Mike Hall Published
-
10 Big Names Missing From The FedEx Cup Playoffs
Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry and Billy Horschel are among the big names missing from the FedEx Cup Playoffs
By Mike Hall Published