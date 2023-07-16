'Right Up There With The Best Of Them' - Rory McIlroy Wins Genesis Scottish Open Epic

Where do we start with the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open? Well, first things first, it was Rory McIlroy who carded stunning birdies at the 71st and 72nd holes to beat a red-hot Robert MacIntyre by one stroke, with the win McIlroy's first in Scotland.

Not only did the four-time Major winner claim victory but, in the process, became the first man to win The Open, Irish Open and Scottish Open, with McIlroy now taking some serious form into The 151st Open Championship next week at Royal Liverpool.

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour) A photo posted by on

Beginning the final round it was, indeed, McIlroy who led the field by one, with a host of huge names chasing him down as he went after a first title in Scotland. Throughout the day though, it was a very topsy-turvy leaderboard, with McIlroy's nearest challenger, Tom Kim, leapfrogging the Northern Irishman momentarily.

McIlroy did regain the lead though, before Tyrrell Hatton managed to get to five-under for his day and take the lead outright. The Englishman would fall out of contention though, rueing a four-over-par run in his final six holes, which left another challenger to develop in the form of MacIntyre.

The Scot is built for these conditions and, following a two-under front nine, he would eagle the 10th and then birdie the 14th and 15th to pull two shots clear of McIlroy. A bogey did follow at the 16th but, at the 72nd hole, MacIntyre pulled out one of the shots of year, with a fairway wood from thick rough finishing just three-feet from the flag.

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour) A photo posted by on

Keeping his composure, MacIntyre rolled in the birdie putt to get to 14-under and set the clubhouse target. McIlroy still had two holes to go and, in the treacherous conditions, things weren't going to be easy.

That is unless you are Rory McIlroy though who, after birdies at the 11th and 14th, stuck his tee shot on the par 3 17th to six-feet. Having missed a few short putts during his final day, he walked up and slammed it into the back of the cup, with his tee shot on the 18th finding the left side of the fairway.

His ordeal wasn't finished there, especially when it came to rest in a divot. McIlroy though is one of the best ball strikers on the planet and, after firing a two-iron from just over 200-yards, he would have a birdie putt to win. Making contact, it seemed that he was up-and-out of it quickly, but the ball managed to hold its line and drop for just the third birdie on the day at the 18th. One of the others to make a birdie? MacIntyre!

Following his win, McIlroy will take some serious momentum into The Open at Royal Liverpool, scene of his first Claret Jug triumph in 2014. Certainly, with the likes of World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, who was in contention at the Scottish Open, finishing in a tie for third, next week is set to be a thriller.