Scottie Scheffler Becomes First Player Confirmed For US Ryder Cup Team

Scottie Scheffler has become the first player confirmed for Zach Johnson’s US Ryder Cup team.

The 27-year-old’s inclusion in Johnson’s 12-man team has long been a formality after his incredible form in 2023 and standing at the top of the world rankings. However, his automatic qualification for September’s biennial tournament at Rome’s Marco Simone Golf and Country Club is now official.

The top six in the Ryder Cup points list qualify for Johnson’s team, with six captain’s picks to follow after the Tour Championship in August.

Scheffler is currently on top of the US team standings with almost double the points of the player in second on the list, US Open champion Wyndham Clark. That’s largely thanks to a run that has included two wins since the turn of the year, the WM Phoenix Open and Players Championship. Before his T23 at last week’s Open Championship, Scheffler had also finished 12th or higher in 19 successive starts.

The 2023 tournament will not be the first time Scheffler has represented Team USA. He was a captain’s pick for the team two years ago at Whistling Straits, where a singles victory over Jon Rahm helped the US reclaim the trophy from Team Europe.

Following confirmation of his qualification, Scheffler said: “The experience I had at the Ryder Cup two years ago in Wisconsin is something I will never forget and something I can't wait to replicate in September.

“Zach’s an amazing leader and I'm ready to do whatever it takes to help him, and our team bring the Ryder Cup back home to the United States.”

Scottie Scheffler beat Jon Rahm 4&3 in his singles match against the Spaniard in the 2021 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much has happened in Scheffler’s career since then, with a rapid ascent, including winning the 2022 Masters, to forge a reputation as of the best players of his generation.

Not surprisingly, Johnson is sure Scheffler will be a valuable member of the team. He said: “What can I say about Scottie that hasn't already been said? He's an amazing talent on the golf course, and someone that I know will do whatever is asked of him at the Ryder Cup with a smile on his face. He's incredibly passionate about the Ryder Cup, and it's nice to have the World No.1 on the US team this year.”

Beneath Scheffler and Clark, the four other players currently in the automatic qualifying spots are Open champion Brian Harman, PGA Champion Brooks Koepka, seven-time PGA Tour winner Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, who has eight wins on the Tour.

While there are still several more weeks until Johnson has to settle on his captain’s picks, he has a wealth of talent to choose from, including two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas, World No.7 Max Homa, three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth, former Open champion Collin Morikawa and six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau.