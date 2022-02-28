This Week's Seminole Pro-Member Has More Top-10 Players Than The Honda Classic...

Half the top 10 golfers in the world are in action at the Seminole Pro-Member, giving it a field stronger than plenty of PGA Tour events, including last week’s Honda Classic. World no.1 Jon Rahm is playing at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Florida, and he’s joined by Patrick Cantlay (currently ranked 3rd), Rory McIlroy (5), Justin Thomas (7) and Dustin Johnson (9).

Other stars lined up to play include Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler, Louis Oosthuizen and Bryson DeChambeau, who is set to return from injury ahead of his defence of the Arnold Palmer Invitational title at Bay Hill, starting on Thursday. The Seminole Pro-Member is a two-person best ball that dates back to 1937 with gross and net divisions that is held at the exclusive Seminole Golf Club, home of last year’s Walker Cup and one of the best golf courses in Florida.

The Korda sisters, Nelly and Jessica, are among the current LPGA Tour stars in action, while LPGA legends Karrie Webb and Nancy Lopez will also tee up. Recently retired NFL legend Tom Brady partners Oosthuizen, while Rory looks closer to home for his teammate, linking up with his father Gerry.

Sepp Straka, fresh from his shock victory at the Honda Classic on Sunday evening, had no time to celebrate becoming the first Austrian to win on the PGA Tour, as he was given an 8.47am tee off time at the Seminole Golf Club. Ireland’s Shane Lowry, who finished one shot behind Straka after the weather intervened in an enthralling final round, had even less time to drown his sorrows - he was first on the tee at 7.30am.

There are plenty of stars in action, but it’s DeChambeau who will be the main interest to many, given he’s only started three events on the PGA Tour so far this year. Speculation grew that the 2020 US Open champion was planning to jump ship for the rumoured Saudi Super League, but he committed his future to the PGA Tour last week, and will be keen to get back to playing.