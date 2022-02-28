This Week's Seminole Pro-Member Has More Top-10 Players Than The Honda Classic...

Rory, Rahm and DJ are among the stars in action at the exclusive one-day event

Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy are two of the big names in action at the Seminole Pro-Member in Florida
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jeff Kimber
By
published

Half the top 10 golfers in the world are in action at the Seminole Pro-Member, giving it a field stronger than plenty of PGA Tour events, including last week’s Honda Classic. World no.1 Jon Rahm is playing at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Florida, and he’s joined by Patrick Cantlay (currently ranked 3rd), Rory McIlroy (5), Justin Thomas (7) and Dustin Johnson (9).

Other stars lined up to play include Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler, Louis Oosthuizen and Bryson DeChambeau, who is set to return from injury ahead of his defence of the Arnold Palmer Invitational title at Bay Hill, starting on Thursday. The Seminole Pro-Member is a two-person best ball that dates back to 1937 with gross and net divisions that is held at the exclusive Seminole Golf Club, home of last year’s Walker Cup and one of the best golf courses in Florida.

The Korda sisters, Nelly and Jessica, are among the current LPGA Tour stars in action, while LPGA legends Karrie Webb and Nancy Lopez will also tee up. Recently retired NFL legend Tom Brady partners Oosthuizen, while Rory looks closer to home for his teammate, linking up with his father Gerry. 

Sepp Straka, fresh from his shock victory at the Honda Classic on Sunday evening, had no time to celebrate becoming the first Austrian to win on the PGA Tour, as he was given an 8.47am tee off time at the Seminole Golf Club. Ireland’s Shane Lowry, who finished one shot behind Straka after the weather intervened in an enthralling final round, had even less time to drown his sorrows - he was first on the tee at 7.30am.

There are plenty of stars in action, but it’s DeChambeau who will be the main interest to many, given he’s only started three events on the PGA Tour so far this year. Speculation grew that the 2020 US Open champion was planning to jump ship for the rumoured Saudi Super League, but he committed his future to the PGA Tour last week, and will be keen to get back to playing.

Jeff Kimber
Jeff Kimber

Jeff graduated from Leeds University in Business Studies and Media in 1996 and did a post grad in journalism at Sheffield College in 1997. His first jobs were on Slam Dunk (basketball) and Football Monthly magazines, and he's worked for the Sunday Times, Press Association and ESPN. He has faced golfing greats Sam Torrance and Sergio Garcia, but on the poker felt rather than the golf course. Jeff's favourite course played is Sandy Lane in Barbados, which went far better than when he played Matfen Hall in Northumberland, where he crashed the buggy on the way to the 1st tee!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.