The 15-time major winner sent DeChambeau a message of support ahead of the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tiger Woods Text Helped Bryson DeChambeau To Victory

After winning the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bryson DeChambeau revealed how a surprise text from Tiger Woods helped him come through a gruelling Bay Hill examination.

The 27-year-old battled overnight leader Lee Westwood on Sunday before finally clinching a one-shot victory on the final green, and in the immediate aftermath, a clearly emotional DeChambeau spoke of what it meant to win this event and gave some insight into his exchange with Woods.

“I don’t even know what to say. To win at Mr Palmer’s event – it’s going to make me cry.

“I got a text from Tiger this morning and he obviously has done very well here and was very instrumental in Mr Palmer’s life as Mr Palmer was to Tiger.

“We just talked about keep fighting no matter what happens and play boldly like Mr Palmer said.

“My heart has been heavy with Tiger and what’s been going on with him, but I just kept telling myself, ‘it’s not about how many times you get kicked down, it’s about how many times you get picked back and you keep going’.

“That’s what I certainly did today.”

Woods is still recovering from a car crash that left him with severe injuries to his right leg and ankle, and DeChambeau, a fan and friend of Woods, also revealed details of his own message of encouragement for the 15-time major champion.

“I wasn’t expecting anything so when I got that text I was like, ‘wow, that’s pretty amazing that he’s thinking of me in the tough times he’s going through right now’.

“So I just text him and said, ‘keep moving forward, keep going forward, you’re going to get through this. You’re the hardest working person I’ve ever met and you’ll persevere through this pretty much’.

“I think this red cardigan is not only for Mr Palmer, but I would say it’s a little bit for Tiger as well, knowing what place he’s in right now.”

The win was DeChambeau’s eighth on the PGA Tour which is coincidentally the same number of times that Tiger walked away victorious from Arnie’s place.

It also moves him up to sixth in the world rankings as well as to the top of the FedEx Cup standings.

With the Players Championship next on the agenda, and the first major of the year fast approaching, the big-hitting American will be tough to beat if he carries on in this form.