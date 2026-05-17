Lottie Woad Wins Second LPGA Tour Title At Kroger Queen City Championship Despite Double Bogey Scare

It was a professional showing from Englishwoman Lottie Woad as she held onto her 54-hole advantage at the Kroger Queen City Championship to lift the trophy on Sunday.

Woad had a three-stroke lead heading into the final round of the event in Ohio, and after two birdies in her first five holes, it looked as though it would be a comfortable afternoon for the 22-year-old.

However, the challenge of Maketewah Country Club did creep up on Woad on the sixth, where she made a double bogey to cancel out her earlier good work.

That allowed the chasing pack to make a push, most notably Haeran Ryu, who registered five birdies from seven holes on her way to scoring 67. Ryu finished on -10 for the week, two strokes behind the champion, Woad.

AIG Women's Open champion Miyu Yamashita came in third at nine-under. Meanwhile, defending champion Charley Hull struggled and could only land in a tie for 40th place.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrating her victory, Woad told the media: "Obviously I'm very, very happy and grateful. This one is definitely a little sweeter than the first one [the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open], because I wasn't really expecting that.

"With this one I've seen how good everyone is out there, so it's good to win again.

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"I just played pretty good tee-to-green. I hit a lot greens, hit a lot of fairways. And it's pretty windy out there, so I think that was the key obviously to having the lead."

That is Woad's second victory on the LPGA Tour and her first on US soil as a professional. It's the Florida State University's latest big US victory after winning the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Woad held a commanding lead after an impressive round of 65 on Saturday, despite having an issue with her putter grip on the day.

She only managed to go one-under on Sunday but it was enough.

After that tumultous front nine, Woad played a very solid back nine which helped her keep a step ahead of her rivals. She went nine holes without a birdie, making par after par to remain steady, before a birdie at the 17th put the result beyond doubt.

Woad now takes home the $300,000 top prize in what was a big day for English golf after Aaron Rai won the PGA Championship.