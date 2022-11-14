'They Have To Let Us Play' - Cameron Smith Says LIV Stars Deserve Major Spots

Cameron Smith has said he thinks LIV Golf players should be allowed to compete in the Majors.

The Open champion joined LIV Golf in August despite doubts over the long-term eligibility of its players for the game's four showpiece tournaments. Thanks to his win at St Andrews in July, Smith has an exemption to all Majors for the next five years. However, there are concerns among some players, including fellow LIV star Bubba Watson, that the rules could be changed to exclude them from future events.

Speaking to Australia’s Nine newspapers following the confirmation that Adelaide will host a LIV Golf tournament at the Grange Golf Club next April, the World No.3 said: “I think the Majors really have to stand above all the politics. If they really want the best product and the best players playing against each other in the world, they have to let us play. There’s no reason other than playing another tour that should suggest we shouldn’t play.”

LIV Golf has been controversial since its inception, with the PGA Tour responding to its arrival by suspending players opting to join it. Meanwhile, the status of LIV Golf players on the DP World Tour will be determined in February following a hearing. However, Smith thinks the quality of the LIV Golf players justifies their inclusion in future Majors. He continued: “We’re definitely good enough players. We should have those spots.”

Recently, PGA Tour stalwart Rory McIlroy said he thinks the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will need to find a compromise for the good of the game, and Smith had similar views. He said: “I think on both sides of the board, there could have been a few things, definitely at the start, where they could have said different stuff. There were things where - there was just some petty stuff going on. It wasn’t just one side. I’m hopeful that all that is going to really die down. It would be nice because it’s not golf. I feel like golf has always been a sport to overcome all these different problems throughout the world, and it feels like it’s taken a step back.”

While concerns over players’ eligibility for Majors, as well as LIV Golf’s campaign to achieve Official World Golf Ranking status, are ongoing, there is no sign that its momentum is slowing. Next season, Adelaide will be just one stop in a 14-tournament League that will take place worldwide. Meanwhile, CEO Greg Norman recently said he was targeting seven new top 20 signings for the 2023 season.