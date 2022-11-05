'PGA Tour And LIV Will Have To Find A Compromise' - Rory McIlroy
In an exclusive interview with Golf & Turismo, Rory McIlroy admitted that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will have to find a compromise
When it comes to voicing their thoughts on LIV Golf, Rory McIlroy has arguably been one of the most outspoken, with the four-time Major winner previously calling it "dead in the water" back in February, before later stating in October: "I don’t want a fractured game. The game of golf is ripping itself apart right now and that’s no good for anyone."
Now, in an interview with Golf & Turismo (opens in new tab), McIlroy has discussed a potential compromise between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed series, with the 33-year-old stating: "I believe that there is no more time to waste, PGA Tour and LIV will have to find a compromise and speak for the good of our sport."
Posed the question whether the two (PGA Tour and LIV) could sit at a table and discuss the future, the Northern Irishman's response was clear (the article has been translated from Italian to English) "Absolutely yes. I believe that there is no more time to waste. The PGA Tour and LIV will have to find a compromise and speak for the good of our sport.
"I don't know when this will happen, certainly not tomorrow, but inevitably an agreement will have to be found. Golf is a small reality and not football where great worlds like Serie A, Champions League, Fifa or Uefa coexist within it. So, all the more reason, we need to stay united and find a way to ensure that, in the future, there are no rifts like the one we are witnessing today."
The actions of both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have been pretty clear throughout 2022. At the very first LIV event at Centurion Club in June, the PGA Tour announced bans for all LIV Golf Invitational Series players participating in not only that event, but subsequent tournaments.
LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman, has also been extremely vocal about the PGA Tour's action, with the Australian calling the Tour's "hypocrisy" as "deafening," whilst also stating that "we have no intention to try to destroy the PGA Tour."
For 2023, LIV Golf have announced an expansion of their schedule, with a $405 million league reportedly featuring 48 players and 12 established team franchises. While there has yet to be confirmation of the venues earmarked for the League, it is expected that tournaments will take place in North and Latin America, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe
