LIV Golf Announces Six New Signings

After weeks of rumours, six new signings have been confirmed as having signed up for LIV Golf.

The most eye-catching acquisition is World No.2 and Open Champion Cameron Smith. He's long-been linked to the Saudi-backed start-up and will tee it up in this week's event in Boston. The Australian is joined by World No.19 Joaquin Niemann, World No.46 Harold Varner III, World No.55 Cameron Tringale, World No.62 Marc Leishman and World No.92 Anirban Lahiri, who finished runner-up to Smith in this year's Players Championship.



Video: What Is LIV Golf?

The signing of Smith, in particular, will shake up the golf world and come as a big loss to the PGA Tour. He has had an incredible season culminating in his debut Major win at St Andrews and boasts eight professional wins to date. However, 23-year-old Niemann is also a coup for the Greg Norman-fronted Series. The Chilean has two professional wins and is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the game.

Bubba Watson, who was unveiled as a LIV Golf player during the previous tournament in New Jersey, will also debut as a non-playing captain. He will will make on-air contributions to live event coverage.

CEO of LIV Golf, Greg Norman, said: “LIV Golf is showing the world that our truly global league is attracting the world’s best players and will grow the game into the future for the next generation. The best and the brightest continue to embrace the excitement and energy of LIV Golf and what we’re building: a tangible league for team golf that will connect with new audiences all over the globe. We can’t wait to tee off this week at The International and deliver another memorable event experience for fans.”

All six new signings will tee it up in Boston this week in a field that includes 12 Major champions and four former World No.1 players. The field also has 14 nationalities with 20 players having claimed 10 or more professional wins.

The signings mark the latest impressive move as the Series transitions to a fully fledged $405m League for 2023, featuring promotion and relegation.