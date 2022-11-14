LIV Golf Confirms 2023 Australia Event As Part Of Multi-Year Commitment

LIV Golf has announced that it will debut in Australia in 2023. The LIV Golf Adelaide event will feature on next year's expanded 14-tournament schedule as part of a multi-year commitment to bring the breakaway circuit Down Under.

The Grange Golf Club in South Australia’s capital city will play host to some of the best players in the world from April 21 to 23, including home hero and Open champion Cameron Smith.

"Passion for sport is at the core of Australian culture, and LIV Golf is proud to bring its global league to a country deserving of the world’s top competition,” said LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman. “This is an opportunity to grow the game with generations of Australians while connecting them with star players like Cameron Smith who are building a new platform for golf around the globe.

"There is massive potential for Australia to play a bigger role in this great sport, and I couldn’t be more excited to showcase Adelaide for our league’s debut year."

LIV Golf wrapped its first season last month as 4Aces GC clinched victory at the Team Championship and scooped the $16 million first prize. Its inception has sparked controversy and created a divide at the top end of the game between those remaining loyal to the established tours and players who have opted to defect.

Following LIV's curtain closer, Norman insisted it was just the beginning and added that he was targeting seven new top-20 players to join his ranks for 2023. Although not in the top 20, one that appears set to make the move is Mito Pereira. The Chilean was spotted at Sergio Garcia's charity event and was the only player to feature not already contracted to LIV.

LIV boasts a stellar cast of star names and Major champions, including the likes of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. However, the upstart venture remains without world ranking points, which is seen as the last hurdle it needs to overcome to establish itself as a genuine rival to the PGA Tour.

Final rosters for the LIV Golf League will be announced in 2023, when 12 established team franchises will compete in a global 14-event schedule for an unprecedented $405 million in prize purses.

