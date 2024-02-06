'The Vision Remains The Same' - Tiger Woods Drops Announcement Teaser For Potential New 'Sunday Red' Brand

Something is afoot in the world of Tiger Woods - and it very well may relate to the potential launch of his reported new brand, 'Sunday Red'.

In association with colossal golfing name, TaylorMade, Woods is said to be planning to bring out a label which would cover a full range of golf products, including eyewear, phone cases, luggage, purses, wallets, bags, umbrellas, clothing, footwear, and sports equipment - which ranges from golf clubs and balls to gloves, tees, and bags.

TaylorMade Lifestyle Ventures LLC's decision to submit trademark applications to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on behalf of Woods was made after the 15-time Major winner announced he would be splitting with Nike following 27 years together in early January.

While conversation quickly turned to where he might go next, one consideration always likely to remain on the table was setting up his own company, and - with help from TaylorMade - this appears to be exactly what Woods is doing.

And, in addition to the publicly-available trademark applications, Woods' latest post on social media suggests the 'Sunday Red' brand is less than a week away from being officially unveiled.

A single image depicts a close-up photo of Woods' face - with a dark cap just about in shot on his head - as he looks away from the camera. Captioned alongside is the brief note: "The vision remains the same. 2.12.24."

The aforementioned date happens to be the Monday before what is expected to be Woods' first PGA Tour start on his latest professional comeback following ankle surgery.

The 48-year-old revealed before Christmas that he was aiming to play "a tournament a month" in 2024 and suggested the first time he featured in a PGA Tour event would be when he hosts the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

Should the 82-time PGA Tour winner be confirmed for the third Signature Event of the year, Woods will almost certainly be debuting arguably the most hotly-anticipated brand in the world.