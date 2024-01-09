Where Next For Tiger Woods Following His Split With Nike?

In case you're an hour or two late to the party - let me fill you in, Tiger Woods has announced he is splitting with Nike after 27 years as equal parts in arguably the most iconic sponsorship duo of all time.

For the vast majority of Woods' sporting career, the Nike Swoosh has been emblazoned on his polo shirt, his pants, his shoes, his gloves, and his hat. But increasingly in recent years, that famous logo has begun disappearing from Woods' clothing - and equipment - for a variety of reasons.

Woods began the early years of his career wearing a Nike cap before launching his own TW brand and often using that version instead. In relation to his clubs, Nike Golf stopped making clubs, bags, and balls in 2016, and Woods switched over to TaylorMade throughout the bag, although he has regularly remained with his trusty Scotty Cameron putter ever since.

And then, regarding his footwear, the 15-time Major champion announced at the 2022 Masters he would be donning FootJoy shoes from now on as opposed to his previously worn Nikes following his 2021 car crash which shattered the tibia and fibula bones in his right leg. The reason given by Woods was that he had far reduced mobility and needed some more stability from his shoe.

So with the recent PNC Championship - in which Woods and his son Charlie finished T5 at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club - marking the final time fans will have been able to witness Tiger in Nike gear at all, questions about who he will sign with next are the most pressing issue currently surrounding the 15-time Major winner.

He is likely to make his next competitive appearance at the Genesis Invitational in mid-February - a tournament the 15-time Major champion hosts at Riviera Country Club - but what brand of clothes he will be wearing is still something of a mystery. Let's take a look at a handful of the more likely options...

OWN BRAND

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Logistically, this option would be the most difficult but could also provide the biggest pay-off, literally. Woods would easily be able to find the investors and production line capable of sorting out his own brand, and his reputation would ensure a quick ascent towards the biggest brands in the game.

But with his attention already torn between so many different ventures, would he really want to pursue such an exhaustive undertaking? Maybe, maybe not. Only Woods really knows. If he is looking for inspiration from another similar story, Michael Jordan isn't doing too badly after launching his own brand of shoes, and he stopped playing over 20 years ago...

GREYSON

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger's cub, Charlie apparently signed with Greyson towards the end of 2023 - following on from Justin Thomas' own switch to the same company in 2022 - and Woods senior might join his son and one of his best friends in moving to the golf, lifestyle, and activewear apparel brand.

Greyson say their products are made "with comfort in mind" and could prove quite alluring to an ageing Woods. With more than enough money in the bank already, the 48-year-old may see a move to Greyson as taking some pressure off his son and showing a united front as Charlie aims to forge his own career in the game.

TAYLORMADE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods recently starred as Mac Daddy Santa in TaylorMade's Christmas advert alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy, Nelly Korda, and Scottie Scheffler and could bring the brand a late Christmas gift of his own by signing on the dotted line with them. After agreeing to use TaylorMade clubs once Nike Golf closed up shop in 2016, Woods could move deeper into that relationship by wearing their gear, too.

There isn't such a wide variety of TaylorMade clothing as there is with other brands, but they do make apparel in Asia so could end up using Woods to help launch a clothing line in the US. Alternatively, if Woods helps to create and steer a new crossover line with his own brand, that could work out very nicely for all concerned, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Already a FootJoy user in the form of shoes, Woods could branch out and go head-to-toe in FootJoy apparel. They offer plenty of subtle and fashionable options, which would suit the 48-year-old, and a competitive financial package to lure Woods in might not be out of the question.

Woods was thought to have earned around $500 million (£394 million) via his lengthy association with Nike over the years, and Acushnet - which owns the likes of FootJoy and Titleist - are not thought to be struggling for capital either so could likely afford to splash the cash on the most famous active golfer out there.