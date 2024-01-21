Tiger Woods And TaylorMade Planning To Launch New Golf Brand With An Eye-Catching Logo

Tiger Woods is set to launch his own brand of apparel in partnership with TaylorMade called 'Sunday Red' after trademark applications were submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) by TaylorMade Lifestyle Ventures LLC.

Following a brief period of conjecture about his expiring clothing contract, Woods brought a 27-year association with Nike to an end by confirming he was splitting with the iconic brand in early January.

While conversation quickly turned to where he might go next. One of the considered options was always likely to be setting up his own company, and - with help from TaylorMade - this appears to be exactly what Woods is doing.

In documents first discovered by NUCLR Golf on X, TaylorMade Lifestyle Ventures LLC submitted four Woods-related trademark applications on January 18, 2024 - all including a potential new logo for 'Sunday Red'.

One features a minimalistic sketch of a leaping tiger with the letters 'S' and 'D' above the animal plus 'R' underneath. Another is simply the tiger without any letters. The two others are the words Sunday Red in different styles - either 'Sunday Red' or 'Sun Day Red.' All four applications are listed as 'live' and awaiting examination.

TaylorMade Lifestyle Ventures LLC trademark fillings from 01/18/2024. #SundayRed

Woods' potential new brand would cover a full range of golf products, including eyewear, phone cases, luggage, purses, wallets, bags, umbrellas, clothing, footwear, and sports equipment - which ranges from golf clubs and balls to gloves, tees, and bags.

Woods already plays TaylorMade clubs - and has done since Nike shut down its golf brand in 2016 - so could therefore move over to wielding his own brand moving forward. The same could be said for footwear after Woods moved across to donning FootJoys following his serious car crash and the subsequent surgery.

JUST IN: NUCLRGOLF has uncovered trademark filings that suggest TaylorMade Golf will be launching a new lifestyle brand called 'SUNDAY RED.'

Whatever the 15-time Major champion wears in the future, the new brand suggests the color of Woods' top half will remain the same as it has done since his amateur days - at least on the final day's play. Woods' mother, Kutilda, told him that red symbolized strength and hence Tiger has nearly always worn it. According to ESPN, only three times in Woods’ professional career has he played a final round in a color other than red.

Woods recently revealed he was aiming to play "a tournament a month" this year and suggested his next competitive start would be at the Genesis Invitational in February - a tournament which he hosts at Riviera Country Club. Should Woods rock up in California, he could well be debuting his new brand at the same time.