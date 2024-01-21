Tiger Woods And TaylorMade Planning To Launch New Golf Brand With An Eye-Catching Logo
The 15-time Major winner recently split with Nike after 27 years and appears to be launching a new brand called 'Sunday Red' in association with TaylorMade
Tiger Woods is set to launch his own brand of apparel in partnership with TaylorMade called 'Sunday Red' after trademark applications were submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) by TaylorMade Lifestyle Ventures LLC.
Following a brief period of conjecture about his expiring clothing contract, Woods brought a 27-year association with Nike to an end by confirming he was splitting with the iconic brand in early January.
While conversation quickly turned to where he might go next. One of the considered options was always likely to be setting up his own company, and - with help from TaylorMade - this appears to be exactly what Woods is doing.
In documents first discovered by NUCLR Golf on X, TaylorMade Lifestyle Ventures LLC submitted four Woods-related trademark applications on January 18, 2024 - all including a potential new logo for 'Sunday Red'.
One features a minimalistic sketch of a leaping tiger with the letters 'S' and 'D' above the animal plus 'R' underneath. Another is simply the tiger without any letters. The two others are the words Sunday Red in different styles - either 'Sunday Red' or 'Sun Day Red.' All four applications are listed as 'live' and awaiting examination.
🚨🔴⚫️ TaylorMade Lifestyle Ventures LLC trademark fillings from 01/18/2024 👀. #SundayRed @TWlegion @LIVGolfUpdates pic.twitter.com/KAeijpqLxgJanuary 20, 2024
Woods' potential new brand would cover a full range of golf products, including eyewear, phone cases, luggage, purses, wallets, bags, umbrellas, clothing, footwear, and sports equipment - which ranges from golf clubs and balls to gloves, tees, and bags.
Woods already plays TaylorMade clubs - and has done since Nike shut down its golf brand in 2016 - so could therefore move over to wielding his own brand moving forward. The same could be said for footwear after Woods moved across to donning FootJoys following his serious car crash and the subsequent surgery.
🚨🐅👀 JUST IN: @NUCLRGOLF has uncovered trademark filings that suggest TaylorMade Golf will be launching a new lifestyle brand called ‘SUNDAY RED.’ H/t to @LIVGolfUpdates for initial reporting about this. pic.twitter.com/7sDE2u0UwUJanuary 20, 2024
Whatever the 15-time Major champion wears in the future, the new brand suggests the color of Woods' top half will remain the same as it has done since his amateur days - at least on the final day's play. Woods' mother, Kutilda, told him that red symbolized strength and hence Tiger has nearly always worn it. According to ESPN, only three times in Woods’ professional career has he played a final round in a color other than red.
Woods recently revealed he was aiming to play "a tournament a month" this year and suggested his next competitive start would be at the Genesis Invitational in February - a tournament which he hosts at Riviera Country Club. Should Woods rock up in California, he could well be debuting his new brand at the same time.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Dubai Desert Classic Leaderboard And Live Report: Impressive McIlroy Now Out Front On Own
A gritty 71 on Saturday kept Cameron Young at the top of the Dubai Desert Classic leaderboard - but Rory McIlroy carded the round of the week to book his spot in the final group and set up a thrilling final day
By James Nursey Last updated
-
Omar Morales Leads Latin America Amateur Championship And Closes In On Major Starts
Omar Morales of Mexico leads the Latin America Amateur Championship with one round to play at the Santa Maria Golf Club in Panama. The winner will start at The Masters, The Open and The US Open.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Where Next For Tiger Woods Following His Split With Nike?
The 15-time Major champion brought at end to his iconic partnership with Nike recently - but what will Tiger wear next?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Splits With Nike After 27 Years
The 15-time Major winner has been sponsored by the iconic brand since he was 20 but will now move on from the famous Swoosh as he embarks on the next chapter of his career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Will Tiger Win In 2024? Golf Fans Cast Doubt Over Woods’ Chances
We asked golf fans on social media whether Tiger Woods would claim a victory in 2024 - and there was an overwhelming consensus
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Is Santa Claus In TaylorMade's Star-Studded Christmas Commercial
Big names from the world of golf - such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Nelly Korda - dressed as Elves as TaylorMade put Tiger Woods in a Santa Claus costume for their 2023 Christmas commercial
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Gives Coy Response When Asked About Nike Sponsorship Rumors
Woods and Nike have been one of the most iconic sporting duos of all time - but recent reports have stated the relationship could be coming to an end...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Copy Rory's' - Tiger Woods Once Gave Son Charlie A Key Piece Of Swing Advice
Arguably the greatest player of all time, Tiger Woods told son Charlie to mould his technique on Rory McIlroy instead of copying the 15-time Major winner's method
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tiger Woods Climbs Over 400 Spots in World Rankings After 18th-Place Finish In Return
The 15-time Major winner earned more OWGR points than a ninth-place finish at either the South African Open or the Australian Open on the DP World Tour - events with over 130 more players in
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Reiterates Long-Standing View On Golf-Ball-Rollback Plans
The 15-time Major champion gave a diplomatic answer to questions on plans to rollback distance technology in golf balls
By Jonny Leighfield Published