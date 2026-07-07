Genesis Scottish Open Tee Times 2026: Rounds One And Two

The tee times have been posted for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open as a host of the game’s biggest names battle it out for the title at Renaissance Golf Club.

The eyes of the golfing world will once again be on East Lothian in Scotland as players go toe-to-toe in the co-sanctioned tournament for a share of the $9 million prize purse.

As well as top honours, the Rolex Series event also acts as a final chance to sharpen up ahead of The Open at Royal Birkdale next week.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler will be in action at Renaissance this week, as will Masters champion Rory McIlroy and home hero Robert MacIntyre.

Chris Gotterup is the defending champion after he took down McIlroy and Marco Penge 12 months ago, and the American is in sublime form after winning last week’s John Deere Classic.

The likes of Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark and Ludvig Aberg are also in Scotland this week for what promises to be another spectacular edition of what has become one of the most popular events on the calendar.

Genesis Scottish Open Round 1 Tee Times

All times local BST, add 5hrs for ET

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Morning wave 1st tee

7.00am: Mac Meissner, Ryggs Johnston, Frederic Lacroix

7.11am: Ashun Wu, Marcus Armitage, Taylor Moore

7.22am: Junghwan Lee, Bud Cauley, Adrien Saddier

7.33am: Brian Campbell, Michael Kim, Angel Hidalgo

7.44am: Laurie Canter, Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris

7.55am: Marcel Siem, Michael Thorbjornsen, Jesper Svensson

8.06am: Pablo Larrazabal, Kurt Kitayama, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

8.17am: Thriston Lawrence, Daniel Hillier, Charley Hoffman

8.28am: Aldrich Potgieter, Thorbjorn Olesen, Yurav Premlall

8.39am: Francesco Molinari, Angel Ayora, Brandt Snedeker

8.50am: Victor Perez, Oliver Lindell, Haotong Li

9.01am: Austin Eckroat, Yuto Katsuragawa, Dylan Frittelli

9.12am: Seungbin Choi, Johnny Keefer, Adrian Meronk

Morning wave 10th tee

7.00am: Joost Luiten, Martin Couvra, Max McGreevy

7.11am: Ryan Fox, Mikael Lindberg, Tom Kim

7.22am: Matt Wallace, Marco Penge, Scott Jamieson

7.33am: Alex Smalley, Padraig Harrington, Bernd Wiesberger

7.44am: Grant Forrest, Brooks Koepka, Min Woo Lee

7.55am: Ewen Ferguson, Patrick Cantlay, Nicolai Hojgaard

8.06am: Xander Schauffele, Kristoffer Reitan, Adam Scott

8.17am: Shane Lowry, J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai

8.28am: Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Chris Gotterup

8.39am: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Eugenio Chacarra

8.50am: Tyrrell Hatton, Casey Jarvis, Alex Noren

9.01am: Keita Nakajima, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Ockie Strydom

9.12am: Pierceson Coody, Matti Schmid, David Ravetto

Afternoon wave 1st tee

12.15pm: Darius van Driel, Ricky Castillo, Alejandro Del Rey

12.26pm: Richard Sterne, David Puig, John Parry

12.37pm: Hennie du Plessis, Danny Willett, Andrew Novak

12.48pm: Niklas Norgaard, Joe Highsmith, Kota Kaneko

12.59pm: Jordan Smith, Harris English, Nick Taylor

1.10pm: Sungjae Im, Connor Syme, Billy Horschel

1.21pm: Brian Harman, Calum Hill, Ryan Gerard

1.32pm: Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Jayden Schaper

1.43pm: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

1.54pm: Justin Thomas, Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Reed

2.05pm: Jon Rahm, Alex Fitzpatrick, Rasmus Hojgaard

2.16pm: Austin Smotherman, Rikuya Hoshino, Davis Riley

2.27pm: Dylan Naidoo, Kevin Roy, Mark Hubbard

Afternoon wave 10th tee

12.15pm: Doug Ghim, Johannes Veerman, Cam Davis

12.26pm: Adrian Otaegui, Michael Brennan, Chris Kirk

12.37pm: Jake Knapp, Nacho Elvira, Dan Bradbury

12.48pm: Freddy Schott, Sam Stevens, Tom McKibbin

12.59pm: Paul Waring, Andy Sullivan, Sahith Theegala

1.10pm: Corey Conners, Daniel Brown, Jordan Gumberg

1.21pm: Harry Hall, Guido Migliozzi, Matthieu Pavon

1.32pm: Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Kevin Yu, Eric Cole

1.43pm: Antoine Rozner, Max Greyserman, Taehoon Ok

1.54pm: Richard Mansell, Julien Guerrier, Erik van Rooyen

2.05pm: Joakim Lagergren, Andrew Putnam, Jacques Kruyswijk

2.16pm: Baekjun Kim, Nico Echavarria, Matteo Manassero

2.27pm: Daniel Rodrigues, Zach Bauchou, Karl Vilips

Genesis Scottish Open Round 2 tee times

Morning wave 1st tee

7.00am: Doug Ghim, Johannes Veerman, Cam Davis

7.11am: Adrian Otaegui, Michael Brennan, Chris Kirk

7.22am: Jake Knapp, Nacho Elvira, Dan Bradbury

7.33am: Freddy Schott, Sam Stevens, Tom McKibbin

7.44am: Paul Waring, Andy Sullivan, Sahith Theegala

7.55am: Corey Conners, Daniel Brown, Jordan Gumberg

8.06am: Harry Hall, Guido Migliozzi, Matthieu Pavon

8.17am: Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Kevin Yu, Eric Cole

8.28am: Antoine Rozner, Max Greyserman, Taehoon Ok

8.39am: Richard Mansell, Julien Guerrier, Erik van Rooyen

8.50am: Joakim Lagergren, Andrew Putnam, Jacques Kruyswijk

9.01am: Baekjun Kim, Nico Echavarria, Matteo Manassero

9.12am: Daniel Rodrigues, Zach Bauchou, Karl Vilips

Morning wave 10th tee

7.00am: Darius van Driel, Ricky Castillo, Alejandro Del Rey

7.11am: Richard Sterne, David Puig, John Parry

7.22am: Hennie du Plessis, Danny Willett, Andrew Novak

7.33am: Niklas Norgaard, Joe Highsmith, Kota Kaneko

7.44am: Jordan Smith, Harris English, Nick Taylor

7.55am: Sungjae Im, Connor Syme, Billy Horschel

8.06am: Brian Harman, Calum Hill, Ryan Gerard

8.17am: Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Jayden Schaper

8.28am: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

8.39am: Justin Thomas, Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Reed

8.50am: Jon Rahm, Alex Fitzpatrick, Rasmus Hojgaard

9.01am: Austin Smotherman, Rikuya Hoshino, Davis Riley

9.12am: Dylan Naidoo, Kevin Roy, Mark Hubbard

Afternoon wave 1st tee

12.15pm: Joost Luiten, Martin Couvra, Max McGreevy

12.26pm: Ryan Fox, Mikael Lindberg, Tom Kim

12.37pm: Matt Wallace, Marco Penge, Scott Jamieson

12.48pm: Alex Smalley, Padraig Harrington, Bernd Wiesberger

12.59pm: Grant Forrest, Brooks Koepka, Min Woo Lee

1.10pm: Ewen Ferguson, Patrick Cantlay, Nicolai Hojgaard

1.21pm: Xander Schauffele, Kristoffer Reitan, Adam Scott

1.32pm: Shane Lowry, J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai

1.43pm: Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Chris Gotterup

1.54pm: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Eugenio Chacarra

2.05pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Casey Jarvis, Alex Norén

2.16pm: Keita Nakajima, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Ockie Strydom

2.27pm: Pierceson Coody, Matti Schmid, David Ravetto

Afternoon wave 10th tee