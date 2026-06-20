Pro Golfers Are Finally Being Punished For On-Course Outbursts... Is It Fair?

'Inside The Ropes' is the chance for Golf Monthly's expert team to share its honest thoughts on the biggest subjects in the game. This week, it's all about the Majors' new Code of Conduct.

In light of a number of unsavory incidents by pro golfers at the four Major championships in recent years, it was decided to introduce a new Code of Conduct from the start of 2026 which aimed at cracking down on the poor behavior exhibited with the eyes of the world on golf.

On Thursday, Joaquin Niemann became the first player to seriously breach the Code of Conduct after he threw a club and was seen kicking sand around on the sixth hole at Shinnecock Hills.

It was deemed a step too far in the eyes of the USGA and he was docked two strokes, turning what was already a five-over-par nine into a ghastly seven-over 11.

Clearly, examples such as this one are beyond the pale and professionals cannot be seen to be setting such a poor example to amateurs and especially young children.

But where is the line? Niemann's fellow LIV pro Jon Rahm was captured on video kicking his driver off a tee box following a poor shot on Friday, yet the Spaniard wasn't punished.

🚨⛳️⚽️ #WATCH — LIV Golf star, Jon Rahm was in full World Cup mode, booting his driver during round 2 of the U.S. Open. Rahm went on to miss the cut. @TrackingRahm Should this have been a 2-stroke penalty? pic.twitter.com/0nza1UbjHmJune 20, 2026

Playing Devil's advocate, some might argue a little expression is hardly the worst thing in the world and this Code of Conduct might prevent any kind of personality out on the golf course.

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Another problem, as I've already touched on, relates to how the rules are enforced. Consistency would be ideal as it relates to these outbursts, but that has already proved to be tough. What one person believes is a breach might not register with another.

Then again, if players know there is the potential for shots to be added to their scorecards, won't that tidy up on-course behavior - which is ultimately what many people want to see?

Tell us how you feel about the introduction of the Code of Conduct this year and how you hope it might evolve moving forward. For the time being, three of our tour experts have had their say below.

Elliott Heath Social Links Navigation News Editor

I think the new code of conduct is a great step forward for the game. Players have become far too powerful in recent years, and they need to realize one of the key reasons for their positions with great wealth and lifestyles is due to the fans that tune in and buy tickets.

They are role models and ambassadors for the game, and constant swearing and petulance should not be seen so frequently in front of such large audiences.

Children watch the golf on TV and in person, and poor conduct is not something they should be copying or start thinking is acceptable.

I commend the USGA for giving Joaquin Niemann a two-stroke penalty and hope that it will set an example to players.

Matt Cradock Social Links Navigation Staff Writer

I can see both sides of the code of conduct being introduced and, overall, I am on the positive side. Yes, it's a great initiative to stop players from acting like petulant children, but it could stop professionals from showing any emotion at all.

For me, the code of conduct requires some common sense... If the aggression is over the top, then penalize it, but if it's a natural reaction then take it into account.

Let's be honest, this code of conduct opens a can of worms. When does a show of emotion warrant a penalty?

I think it's good something is being done, but players aren't going to think about it when they hit a poor shot. In my opinion, it might help crack down on players' reactions, but surely common sense can be the factor as to whether a player has gone too far or not.

Jonny Leighfield Social Links Navigation News Writer

Personally, I'm really glad the Code of Conduct has been introduced this year so the game can try to cut out these pathetic on-course strops from grown men.

I don't see how it's possible to honestly defend their actions at times, and I've long been an advocate of bringing in more harsh punishments for this type of behavior.

I would have liked to see a little more consistency to date, however, with the actions of a few players crossing the line and then some. But the most important thing is something is being done because children are watching and they often copy what they witness on TV.

Honestly, I don't see Niemann being anywhere near the last player to be punished for this kind of thing, but it'd be great if the number of incidents like his were significantly reduced - and I hope that's what the Code of Conduct achieves once it's rolled out across tour golf, too.