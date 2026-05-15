What Is The New Major Player Code Of Conduct? And What Happens If Players Break It?

There may be a newly agreed Code of Conduct in place across all four Major Championships, but the early signs this week suggest it might not make much of a difference.

Justin Thomas was not the only one to show his frustration on the first day of the PGA Championship, as Aronimink showed its teeth.

The two-time PGA champion slammed his club on the 14th tee, and Rory McIlroy delivered an expletive-laden reply to a PGA Championship moderator's inquiry on a day when the subject of player behavior came up once again.

Jon Rahm also smashed the ground and inadvertently struck a volunteer in the face with a divot. Rahm later apologized and admitted it was "inexcusable".

It comes after several players lost their cool at the Masters last month, with Robert MacIntyre's middle-fingered gesture and Sergio Garcia's tee box fit the real lowlights.

Following his opening-round 80, MacIntyre was quietly reprimanded by officials for his behavior, while Garcia was given an official warning.

With complaints rolling in, it seems the powers that be have had enough of petulant behavior on the course.

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The PGA of America’s chief championships officer, Kerry Haigh, said that the new Code of Conduct rules came about after several meetings between the PGA, Augusta National, The R&A, and the USGA, as well as the PGA and DP World Tours, in which they discussed "how to come up with a program that we feel is fair and effective".

"If a player does something egregious, then, unfortunately, we would give a warning to that player," Haigh explained. "And if they were to do it again, there would be a two-shot penalty."

Although McIlroy, Rama, and Thomas were seen thumping their clubs on a fiery first day in Pennsylvania, it's not clear whether any warnings were issued.

Golf Monthly understands it is a three-strike system that carries over throughout the tournament, with a warning moving onto a two-stroke penalty and then disqualification for a third breach.

At the media day for The Open at Royal Birkdale last month, R&A CEO Mark Darbon said a Code of Conduct was being discussed.

"We've been working closely with the organisers of the other Majors and the tours more broadly," said Darbon. "I would expect to see a similar policy introduced this summer."

It has been reported that there is an extensive player Code of Conduct in the locker room at Aronimink.

"It's really for the good of the game that we're implementing it to try and make sure everyone is behaving appropriately, professionally, and as we would want our children and people watching to see the Major Championship," added Haigh.

PGA Championship player code of conduct

All players participating in the Championship are expected to play in the spirit of the game by acting with honesty and integrity, showing consideration for others, and taking good care of the course.

In accordance with Rule 1.2b of the Rules of Golf, the PGA of America has set forth standards of player conduct in the following Code of Conduct ("Code"), which has been adopted as a Local Rule.

The purpose of this Code is to outline the standards of conduct that the PGA of America expects of all players while participating in the Championship and the Rules of Golf penalties that will apply in this Championship for breaches of this Code.

Examples of Unacceptable Behavior: Below are examples of unacceptable behavior that breach the Code of Conduct:

