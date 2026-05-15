What Is The New Major Player Code Of Conduct? And What Happens If Players Break It?
A new player code of conduct has been introduced after collaboration between the governing bodies and tours
There may be a newly agreed Code of Conduct in place across all four Major Championships, but the early signs this week suggest it might not make much of a difference.
Justin Thomas was not the only one to show his frustration on the first day of the PGA Championship, as Aronimink showed its teeth.
The two-time PGA champion slammed his club on the 14th tee, and Rory McIlroy delivered an expletive-laden reply to a PGA Championship moderator's inquiry on a day when the subject of player behavior came up once again.
Jon Rahm also smashed the ground and inadvertently struck a volunteer in the face with a divot. Rahm later apologized and admitted it was "inexcusable".
It comes after several players lost their cool at the Masters last month, with Robert MacIntyre's middle-fingered gesture and Sergio Garcia's tee box fit the real lowlights.
Following his opening-round 80, MacIntyre was quietly reprimanded by officials for his behavior, while Garcia was given an official warning.
With complaints rolling in, it seems the powers that be have had enough of petulant behavior on the course.
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The PGA of America’s chief championships officer, Kerry Haigh, said that the new Code of Conduct rules came about after several meetings between the PGA, Augusta National, The R&A, and the USGA, as well as the PGA and DP World Tours, in which they discussed "how to come up with a program that we feel is fair and effective".
"If a player does something egregious, then, unfortunately, we would give a warning to that player," Haigh explained. "And if they were to do it again, there would be a two-shot penalty."
Although McIlroy, Rama, and Thomas were seen thumping their clubs on a fiery first day in Pennsylvania, it's not clear whether any warnings were issued.
Golf Monthly understands it is a three-strike system that carries over throughout the tournament, with a warning moving onto a two-stroke penalty and then disqualification for a third breach.
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At the media day for The Open at Royal Birkdale last month, R&A CEO Mark Darbon said a Code of Conduct was being discussed.
"We've been working closely with the organisers of the other Majors and the tours more broadly," said Darbon. "I would expect to see a similar policy introduced this summer."
It has been reported that there is an extensive player Code of Conduct in the locker room at Aronimink.
"It's really for the good of the game that we're implementing it to try and make sure everyone is behaving appropriately, professionally, and as we would want our children and people watching to see the Major Championship," added Haigh.
PGA Championship player code of conduct
All players participating in the Championship are expected to play in the spirit of the game by acting with honesty and integrity, showing consideration for others, and taking good care of the course.
In accordance with Rule 1.2b of the Rules of Golf, the PGA of America has set forth standards of player conduct in the following Code of Conduct ("Code"), which has been adopted as a Local Rule.
The purpose of this Code is to outline the standards of conduct that the PGA of America expects of all players while participating in the Championship and the Rules of Golf penalties that will apply in this Championship for breaches of this Code.
Examples of Unacceptable Behavior: Below are examples of unacceptable behavior that breach the Code of Conduct:
- Audible obscenity, such as using language that is commonly known to be obscene, profane, or vulgar, and that is spoken loudly enough to be heard by spectators, volunteers, and referees or officials
- Visible obscenity, such as making of signs or gestures by a player with his/her hands that commonly have an obscene meaning
- Abuse of player equipment, such as violently and intentionally throwing or kicking a club in anger, with negligent regard of the consequences, or violently and deliberately destroying or damaging clubs or a golf bag
- Abuse of the golf course, such as deliberately damaging a playing surface through unnecessary force or a swing or repeated swings with a club
- Abuse of event property, such as intentionally and violently destroying a tee marker, microphone, or event signage
- Failing to be honest, such as deliberately providing incorrect, misleading, or untruthful information to a referee
- Verbal abuse, such as making comments that are derogatory, insulting, or abusive to anyone associated with the competition, including but not limited to other players, caddies, spectators, volunteers, referees, or other event personnel
- Physical abuse, such as the unauthorized touching, pushing, or striking of anyone associated with the competition, including but not limited to other players, caddies, spectators, volunteers, referees, or other event personnel
- Failing to show proper consideration and respect for others associated with the competition, including but not limited to other players, caddies, referees, media, volunteers, spectators, and Championship staff
- Consumption of alcoholic beverages and/or marijuana use (unless pre-approved as a treatment for a medical condition) during practice rounds and/or championship rounds
- Listening to music during competition rounds (no headphones)
- Players are not permitted to use devices on the championship course during official practice rounds to test the conditions or slope of the greens or any other testing as determined by the PGA of America
- Using a cell phone during the round
- Failure to adhere to the dress code of both the host facility and the PGA of America. More specifically, at PGA of America Championships:
- - Hats/visors should be worn with the brim forward
- - Tank tops, T-shirts, denim shorts, jeans, gym shorts, and sweatpants are prohibited.
- - Any other conduct deemed to be unprofessional or unacceptable for players competing in a Major Championship (as determined by the PGA of America at its sole discretion).
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and the FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
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