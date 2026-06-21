US Open Fans Removed Following Wyndham Clark 'Don't Choke' Jeers

Wyndham Clark has been dealing with a US Open crowd pulling against him at Shinnecock Hills, with multiple fans said to have been removed from the premises

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Wyndham Clark hitting an iron shot from near the crowd at the US Open and an overlay of an X post from @KVanValkenburg showing a fan getting spoken to by sheriffs
(Image credit: Getty Images/X: @KVanValkenburg)

Multiple spectators were reportedly thrown out of the 2026 US Open for heckling leader Wyndham Clark.

Clark is a divisive figure in the game after controversially breaking a locker at Oakmont following last year's tournament, and there were no prizes for guessing who the fans wanted to win on Sunday. Or at least, who they didn't.

Clark was faced with constant cries of "Get in the bunker" when hitting drives and approaches, while shots that ran off the green and even putts that missed were cheered.

Fans were also said to be shouting "Anyone but Wyndham" on-site at Shinnecock Hills during the final round as well as "Don't choke Wyndham!"

"I'm not having this New York crowd I'm really not," Dame Laura Davies said on the Sky Sports feed, who pointed to team sports being very different to individual pursuits.

Read more: 'Nothing Short Of A Disgrace' - Anti-Wyndham Clark Fans At US Open Highlight Ugly Trend In Golf

These are more ugly scenes in the Long Island area following the abuse Rory McIlroy and other Europeans received at last year's Ryder Cup.

"Look, I don't think we should ever accept that in golf," McIlroy said in Team Europe's winning Ryder Cup press conference.

"I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week.

"Golf has the ability to unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons. It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people.

"Sometimes this week we didn't see that. So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup."

It led to controversy surrounding the PGA of America's President Don Rea, who did not immediately apologize for the fans' actions before revealing he later emailed McIlroy and his wife, Erica.

Rea has since been removed from his position.

We await to hear Clark's thoughts on the crowd behavior post-round. He will certainly be asked about his reception, with many golf commentators speaking out against the fans' actions.

Here is what social media has been saying:

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

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