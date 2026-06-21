US Open Fans Removed Following Wyndham Clark 'Don't Choke' Jeers

Multiple spectators were reportedly thrown out of the 2026 US Open for heckling leader Wyndham Clark.

Clark is a divisive figure in the game after controversially breaking a locker at Oakmont following last year's tournament, and there were no prizes for guessing who the fans wanted to win on Sunday. Or at least, who they didn't.

Clark was faced with constant cries of "Get in the bunker" when hitting drives and approaches, while shots that ran off the green and even putts that missed were cheered.

Fans were also said to be shouting "Anyone but Wyndham" on-site at Shinnecock Hills during the final round as well as "Don't choke Wyndham!"

"I'm not having this New York crowd I'm really not," Dame Laura Davies said on the Sky Sports feed, who pointed to team sports being very different to individual pursuits.

Cops are booting people for shouting “Don’t choke Wyndham!” as he sets up to his shot. This young man got bounced for saying it before Clark’s tee shot at No. 4 pic.twitter.com/M1d1ZO687uJune 21, 2026

On NBC, Dan Hicks confirmed multiple spectators have been kicked out of Shinnecock today for crossing the line with jeers directed at Wyndham Clark, as many folks on the ground have been reporting today. https://t.co/Ea8ZSaiPQnJune 21, 2026

Read more: 'Nothing Short Of A Disgrace' - Anti-Wyndham Clark Fans At US Open Highlight Ugly Trend In Golf

These are more ugly scenes in the Long Island area following the abuse Rory McIlroy and other Europeans received at last year's Ryder Cup.

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"Look, I don't think we should ever accept that in golf," McIlroy said in Team Europe's winning Ryder Cup press conference.

"I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week.

"Golf has the ability to unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons. It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people.

"Sometimes this week we didn't see that. So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup."

It led to controversy surrounding the PGA of America's President Don Rea, who did not immediately apologize for the fans' actions before revealing he later emailed McIlroy and his wife, Erica.

Rea has since been removed from his position.

We await to hear Clark's thoughts on the crowd behavior post-round. He will certainly be asked about his reception, with many golf commentators speaking out against the fans' actions.

Here is what social media has been saying:

I’m not sure we’ll see an American player at the U.S. Open get treated the way Wyndham Clark is being treated right now ever again. This is actually uncomfortableJune 21, 2026

Loud cheers at No. 2 as Wyndham runs one over the green. Can’t remember hearing anything like this for an American at a U.S Open … ever? Obviously Sergio etc. always heard from the crowds, but an American Ryder Cupper in New York feels a little unprecedented.June 21, 2026

Between the terrible behavior during the 2025 Ryder Cup and now fans booing Wyndham Clark at Shinnecock Hills, it hasn’t been a great look for New York golf fans over the last year.June 21, 2026

The crowd reactions to Wyndham’s struggles are getting over the top. The entire grandstand erupted at his miss on 7June 21, 2026