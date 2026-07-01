Jordan Spieth Highlights The One Big Reason Betting On Golf Could Be A Danger

Jordan Spieth has warned golf needs to quickly get a grip on sports betting and the manner in which it's affecting fan behavior in the sport.

The subject of unruly fan behavior in golf has become a hot topic in the game, and Spieth says that sports betting could be the reason behind the growing number of incidents on the course.

Wyndham Clark's treatment at the US Open was the latest example, and while there were other obvious reasons behind that, Spieth believes the rise of sports betting is still a factor in the general fan behavior problems.

And it's something that Spieth thinks needs to be looked at because of one big reason - the fact that fans can affect the outcome in golf much more than in most other sports.

Clark's previous hitsory, notably his locker smash at Oakmont, was obviously part of the reason the Shinnecock Hills fans were not on his side, but Spieth says sports betting could also have played a part.

"I think the one thing that I'll point out is I do think that betting in golf is something that's going to have to be tackled here soon, because I don't know how much of, say, the Wyndham scenario was the fact that it was enticing to bet the field versus Wyndham on Sunday in a legalized betting state," said Spieth.

"And you could have had people out there that are essentially, you know, have $100 to $10,000, depending on who it is, on the field versus somebody else."

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Unlike gambling on the NFL, NBA or any other American sports, golf bettors are the only ones who could in theory have a big say on the outcome if they attend tournaments, as golfers are far more vulnerable to either close-up abuse or distraction - even during their swings.

And that's something Spieth feels needs to be considered going forward, as it could be a reason behind increased fan unrest at golf tournaments.

"In golf it's tricky because you could actually impact the outcome if you wanted to. It may not last very long, but you could impact a shot if you wanted to," Spieth explained.

"I don't know of another sport that you could impact as a fan like you can golf. So I don't know how much that's having to do with it, if it's different than it used to be."

"Betting in golf is something that's going to have to be tackled here soon."Jordan Spieth says sports betting has caused fan behavior at PGA Tour events to change. pic.twitter.com/MrBmmq51LrJune 30, 2026

Spieth, who does have an endoresment deal with sports betting compnay FanDuel, still insists that although unruly fans are not new to the sport, betting has increasingly become a reasons.

"I've also played rounds with guys who were not treated well 10, 15 years ago. I don't think it's a crazy new thing," said Spieth.

"I do think the Bethpage Ryder Cup was, from what I understand, maybe a lingering effect from that with an American versus European. You know, Cam Young, Fitzpatrick, The Players. I'm trying to single them out for you, but I wasn't a part of either one of them, but I will say that from what I've seen, a lot of times it has to do with betting, and that is in the last five years.

"We'll see what happens with that."

Spieth's comments drew some criticism from fans online, most pointing out his association with Fan Duel, but others agreed that the wider point needs addressing.

What do you think? Is sports betting a reason for the rise in unruly fan behavior in golf, or is it something over nothing? Have your say by joining the conversation below...