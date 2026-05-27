Life After LIV Golf - How Are Last Year's Leavers Faring So Far In 2026?

There's been a fair bit of movement in the LIV Golf roster for the 2026 season, but how have those players that left got on?

We're at the halfway point of the year and there's been differing fortunes for those players that were either relegated, dropped or left by their own accord.

Headlined of course by Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed's high-profile departures, but with several other stars relegated from LIV Golf after the 2025 season ended.

But what's life been like since they left LIV Golf?

Brooks Koepka

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Brooks Koepka paid a hefty price to leave LIV Golf and return to the PGA Tour, and on the course it's not been an easy transition.

The five-time Major champion claims the move has seen him fall back in love with golf, and insists he loves the grind on the PGA Tour.

He's missed out on the Signature Events but has had some decent results - coming T9 at the Cognizant Classic and T12 at The Masters.

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Overall he's made eight cuts from 11 events played, with six finishes of 18th or better and one top 10.

His game has generally been pretty good, with his iron play ranking third best on the PGA Tour and only his big putting woes holding him back.

A recent putter switch may have unlocked something on the greens though so all-in-all he'll be happy enough with his return so far.

Patrick Reed

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Patrick Reed wasn't afforded the same Returning Member Program benefit as Koepka so isn't eligible to play on the PGA Tour until August.

But he's not let that stop him from having by any measure a fine season so far though, when combining the DP World Tour with the Majors.

Reed was on an amazing heater out in the Middle East, winning the Dubai Desert Classic and Qatar Masters either side of losing a play-off for the Bahrain Championship.

And he's been a constant threat in the Majors too, with a T12 finish at The Masters followed up by a T10 at the PGA Championship.

Reed's just a top player wherever he tees it up.

Henrik Stenson

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One of the biggest names to get relegated from LIV Golf, the Majesticks co-captain and one-time prospective Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson dropped out of the league in 2025.

The Swede had a lengthy break from golf, but after turning 50 in April he made his return at the Senior PGA Championship - finishing T47.

Stenson then finished T20 at the Barbados Legends event hosted by Ian Woosnam on the Staysure Legends Tour and plans to be much busier in the summer.

The Senior US Open, the Open Championship and the Senior Open are all on Stenson's schedule and he may even make an appearance or two on the DP World Tour now he has membership status back.

Kevin Na

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Kevin Na left LIV Golf in January as his Iron Heads GC was rebranded to form Korean GC.

He started his post-LIV career with a T19 at the New Zealand Open on the Asian Tour, before missing the cut at the ISPS Handa Japan-Australasia Championship - which is co-sanctioned by the Japan Golf Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia.

Na then stepped up a level to make his first DP World Tour appearance in five years at the Volvo China Open - finishing T60.

He'll follow that with a fourth post-LIV event at the upcoming Austrian Alpine Open this week in what has been a relatively low-key year so far.

Matt Jones

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Matt Jones was dropped by Rippers GC after finishing 40th in 2025, with Cam Smith deciding to make the switch as Elvis Smylie was brought in.

The veteran didn't make it back through the LIV Golf Promotions event but did finish eighth to receive an exemption for the Asian Tour's International Series.

He's played in just one event so far - missing the cut at the Singapore Open at Sentosa Golf Club.

Mito Pereira

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The most shocking move following LIV Golf came when Mito Pereira announced his retirement from golf aged just 30.

The Chilean was just one good swing away from winning the PGA Championship in 2022 when his wayward drive at the 72nd hole cost him a double bogey and the Wanamaker Trophy.

Just over three years later and still in the prime of his career Pereira announced he was hanging up his clubs after his relegation from LIV Golf.

Andy Ogletree

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Former US Amateur champion Andy Ogletree has been campaigning on the Asian Tour after his LIV Golf relegation.

He's played four times, missed the cut twice and finished T12 twice to sit in 25th on the Asian Tour's Order of Merit.

The T12 finishes came in his first two events of the year, the International Series Japan and Singapre Open.

He's missed the cuts in his last two events, both in Korea, at the Maekyung Open and Kolon Korea Open.

Yubin Jang

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Yubin Jang lasted just one season on LIV Golf before being relegated immediately after a poor debut campaign.

He's been playing a combination of the Korean PGA Tour and Asian Tour so far with seven events under his belt.

He finished T19 at the International Series Japan, T44 on the Maekyung Open and T23 at the Korea Open.

The closest he's come to winning has been his runner-up spot at the Woori Financial Group Championship.

Chieh-Po Lee

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Chieh-po Lee played his way into LIV Golf as he won the 2024 LIV Golf Promotions tournament, but the Taiwanese pro couldn't make it stick and was relegated.

He's been active playing on the Korean and Taiwan PGA Tours as well as the Asian Tour - with a best finish of fifth at the Chang Wah Open from his seven starts in 2026.

Jinichiro Kozuma

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Jinichiro Kozuma was unhappy to say the least when he was released following the Iron Heads' big rebrand into Korean GC.

Kozuma has returned to the Japan Golf Tour along with some Asian Tour starts in his eight tournaments of 2026.

His best so far is a T5 at the Maezawa Cup and his worst finish is T44 after making the cut in all eight tournaments.

Frederik Kjettrup

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A college star who turned pro in 2024 and quickly piled up three wins on the PGA Tour Americas, Frederik Kjettrup opted to join LIV Golf rather than take up his Korn Ferry Tour status.

He signed for Martin Kaymer's Cleeks but struggled and failed to win a single point as he was relegated after his debut season.

Instead of playing the Korn Ferry Tour and challenging for PGA Tour status, the Dane is now plying his trade on the Asian Tour.

Kjettrup has missed two cuts from three appearances with a T17 at the Singapore Open his best finish so far.