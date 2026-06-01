'Definitely Not A Great Feeling' - Lexi Thompson Issues Emotional Statement After Missing US Women's Open For First Time In 20 Years
After 19 straight US Women's Open appearances, Thompson will miss her 20th straight Major, with the American releasing a statement to her social media
The US Women's Open is, arguably, the biggest tournament on the women's calendar, with it bringing the world's best players to some of the world's best courses.
For 2026, though, one of the game's most recognizable faces, Lexi Thompson, won't be present, ending a streak that stretches back nearly two decades.
Playing a limited schedule since announcing her retirement, the Major winner had entered US Women's Open Final Qualifying, but withdrawing prior to the event meant her 19-year streak was in jeopardy.
Now, the week of the Major, Thompson won't be present at Riviera Country Club, with the 31-year-old releasing a statement to her social media.
"It’s hard to believe that in 2007, as a 12-year-old girl with big dreams, I qualified for my first US Women’s Open," wrote Thompson, who made her debut at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club.
"At the time, I was just excited to be there. I remember practicing my autograph in the backseat of my parents car on the drive up to @pineneedlesresort!
"I never could have imagined that week would be the beginning of a career that would take me around the world, allow me to compete against the best players in the game, and help me live out my dream of playing professional golf.
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"For the first time since that week, I won’t be competing in the US Women’s Open. Definitely not a great feeling, I’d be lying if I said otherwise. But I have to remind myself that I’ve played in 19 in a row at the age of 30, and I’m very proud of that.
"It’s also made me reflect on how much this championship has meant to me. Some of my most special memories, biggest challenges, and greatest lessons have come from this event. It helped shape me not only as a golfer, but as a person.
"I’m incredibly grateful for every year I had the opportunity to be part of it, and for all of the fans, family, friends, volunteers, and supporters who have been with me along the way.
"Even though I’m still playing limited schedule, I realize there are different dreams to focus on in my life, and I’m excited for those phases in my life.
"Thank you, US Women’s Open, for being where the dream began and who knows maybe I’ll be at another one in the future. Good luck to all the ladies this week."
Firing rounds of 76 and 82 to miss the cut at her maiden US Women's Open, Thompson then qualified for the Major again the year after, claiming the US Girls' Junior.
Although she missed the cut for a second time, she managed to make the weekend in 2009 after qualifying for a third time.
In fact, turning professional in 2010, at the age of just 15, she qualified for the US Women's Open for a fourth straight time where, at the championship, she produced her first top 10.
Returning ever since, the best finish Thompson produced at her home Major came in 2019, but it was in 2021 where her nearest victory at the US Women's Open came.
Leading going into the final round at The Olympic Club, Thompson extended her advantage to five strokes as she went into the back nine.
It seemed the trophy was going her way, but a five-over-par back nine of 41 halted any chance of a win, with her round of 75 meaning she finished at three-under, one back of the leaders Yuka Saso and Nasa Hataoka.
In the playoff, Saso produced a birdie at the third playoff hole to claim her first US Women's Open title.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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