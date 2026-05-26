Kevin Na Continues Post-LIV Comeback As Clark And Koepka Withdraw From PGA Tour Event: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our weekly look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know.

We're somehow now almost in June and well into peak golf season, so what's going on this week in the world of pro golf?

We had Wyndham Clark storm to victory on Sunday courtesy of an 11-under-par 60 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson after Richard Sterne won his first title in 13 years at the Soudal Open, and this coming week is far busier.

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The PGA Tour returns to the iconic Colonial Country Club as the DP World Tour heads to Austria, with the LPGA Tour and LIV Golf also returning.

So, let's take a look at what's on the way this week and what other stories you may have missed:

Charles Schwab Challenge

Ben Griffin is defending champion at the Charles Schwab Challenge (Image credit: Getty Images)

The PGA Tour heads an hour west to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Ben Griffin defends his title against a field featuring just one player from the world's top 10 - no.9 JJ Spaun. Ludvig Aberg headlines along with Griffin, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama and Robert MacIntyre.

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Colonial hosts the tournament for the 80th year, and there is a $9.9m prize pool with $1.782m going to the winner.

Wyndham Clark has withdrawn following his CJ Cup Byron Nelson win, while Brooks Koepka, David Ford and Denny McCarthy have pulled out as well. Jordan Spieth is another notable missing, with the three-time Major winner not playing in the event for the first time since 2013.

Also up for grabs, as is tradition at this event, is a classic car. This time around an ‘82 Schwab Scrambler 4x4 will go to the winner.

The 1982 Schwab Scrambler (Image credit: Charles Schwab Challenge)

Austrian Alpine Open

Kevin Na makes his fourth start since leaving LIV Golf this week on the DP World Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kevin Na makes his fourth start since leaving LIV Golf this week as a sponsor's invite at the Austrian Alpine Open, which sees Golfclub Kitzbühel-Schwarzsee-Reith make its DP World Tour debut.

Sepp Straka makes his first start on home soil since 2018, as Germany's Nicolai von Dellingshausen defends his title.

No.1 in the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability, Kipp Popert, is another notable in a field featuring the majority of the DP World Tour's top talent - aside from its PGA Tour card-holding members.

The tournament marks the third event in the European Swing, where the winner will earn a $200,000 bonus as well as entry into every event of Phase Two of the DP World Tour season (the 'Back 9').

LIV Golf Korea

Bryson DeChambeau defends his LIV Golf Korea title (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf returns to Korea for its second staging in the country after Bryson DeChambeau won the inaugural event last year.

There have been some field, and roster, changes this week already with Tyrrell Hatton withdrawing and Phil Mickelson remaining out due to a personal family matter.

Max Rottluff comes in for Hatton, with Scott Vincent keeping his place on the HyFlyers at Asiad Country Club in Busan.

Danny Lee was also surprisingly demoted to a wild card, with Doyeob Mun taking his place on Korean GC.

Bryson DeChambeu has already spoken to the media this week, where he talked what could be next for LIV Golf after the Saudi Arabian PIF withdrew its funding.

Dustin Johnson also gave a very on-brand reply when asked about LIV's current situation:

🚨🏌️😬 #WATCH — Dustin Johnson was asked about his personal view on the PIF abandoning LIV Golf:“Long LIV Golf!” 💀 pic.twitter.com/X5R0KDNT0IMay 26, 2026

Shoprite LPGA

Jennifer Kupcho won her fourth LPGA Tour title at the ShopRite Classic last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

The LPGA is back after a week off, with the ShopRite LPGA taking place at Seaview Hotel & Golf Club's Bay Course in Galloway, New Jersey.

Jennifer Kupcho held off Ilhee Lee to win last year to win her fourth LPGA Tour title.

There's a strong field assembled, headlined by Charley Hull, but a number of big names are missing like Nelly Korda, Lottie Woad and Lydia Ko, with the US Women's Open taking place next week at Riviera Country Club.

Farah O'Keefe's NCAA Glory

(Image credit: Getty Images)

University of Texas junior Farah O'Keefe shot a final round 70 (-2) to secure a two-stroke victory at Omni La Costa to become the 2026 NCAA Division 1 champion. She has now earned a spot in next week's US Women's Open.

It is her biggest career victory, and the fourth of her 2026 season, having also finished 38th at the Chevron Championship. She is just the third Longhorn in history to win the title.

The team event concludes on Wednesday.

What else to know:

Three spots are up for grabs in the 154th Open this week at the Mizuno Open on the Japan Golf Tour

The Baycurrent Classic posted a graphic featuring four players, including Tiger Woods, with the words: 'The world's top players are coming to #YokohamaCC again this year!'

Auburn junior Jackson Koivun won the 2026 Ben Hogan Award, becoming the third player in history to win the award twice after Jon Rahm and Ludvig Aberg

Sergio Garcia and Bubba Watson have been confirmed for the International Series Morocco at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam from June 11–14

Wyndham Clark has jumped from 75th to 44th in the Official World Golf Ranking

Jon Rahm is back on the verge of the world's top 10, climbing up to 11th despite not playing last week

Scottie Scheffler is now on a 10-tournament winning drought, his longest since going 14 events without a win in 2023