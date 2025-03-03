Joe Highsmith Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Cognizant Classic Winner

Joe Highsmith shot to fame at the 2025 Cognizant Classic, where the left-hander made the cut on the number before going 64-64 to win his maiden PGA Tour title.

His win got him into his first ever Masters and some of the game's biggest events, coming just three years after turning pro following four years at Pepperdine University.

So, how well do you know the left-hander? Get to know Joe Highsmith's life and career so far a little better with these facts...

Joe Highsmith facts:

1. He was born in Lakewood, Washington.

2. He attended Pepperdine University, the same college that Sahith Theegala attended. Highsmith majored in communication studies and was a two-time All-American, while he graduated with the program's fifth-best scoring average (71.45).

3. The left-hander grew up playing at Tacoma Country & Golf Club with Korn Ferry Tour player RJ Manke, who he went on to be teammates with at Pepperdine.

4. He was part of the victorious 2017 US Junior Presidents Cup team.

5. Highsmith turned professional in 2022 and initially played on the PGA Tour Canada.

6. He played on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 and graduated up to the PGA Tour in 2024.

7. He played the piano for 12 years according to his PGA Tour bio.

8. His caddie is Joe LaCava Jr, son of Fred Couples' and Tiger Woods' former caddie. The pair got their first PGA Tour win together at the 2025 Cognizant Classic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

9. Highsmith became the first player since 2016 to win a PGA Tour event after making the cut on the number.

10. He shot his career 72-hole low at the 2025 Cognizant Classic of 265 (-19).

11. Highsmith's 265 at PGA National was the venue's lowest ever score in a PGA Tour event, while his 128 weekend total was also the lowest final 36 holes in tournament history.

12. He qualified for his first ever Masters thanks to his Cognizant Classic win.

13. He attended the 2024 Masters as a spectator.

14. He reached a career-high world ranking of 59th after his maiden PGA Tour win.

15. He uses a full bag of Titleist clubs, including a Pro V1 ball.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Joe Highsmith bio Born Lakewood, Washington, Height 5'9" College Pepperdine University Turned pro 2022 PGA Tour wins 1