Past Winners Of The Masters: Every Augusta Champion Since 1934

Almost all of the men's game's biggest names have won at Augusta National over the years

Six Masters champions in the green jackets
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The list of past winners of The Masters is a who's who of the men's game.

The likes of Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods have all slipped on the Green Jacket multiple times at the famed Augusta National.

A number of big names never won The Masters, like Greg Norman and Ernie Els in modern times, but the list of champions at the iconic Georgia course is truly special.

The Green Jacket is the most special garment in the sport and perks of winning The Masters include your own jacket as well as writing your name in the history books.

Dustin Johnson captured the title in the delayed 2020 Masters, where he set the tournament's scoring record of 268 (-20). That total finally eclipsed Tiger Woods' 1997 score of 18-under, which he achieved at the age of 21 in a landmark 12-stroke victory.

Woods, who has now won five Masters titles, beat Jack Nicklaus' 1965 score of 17-under-par, which was also matched by Raymond Floyd in 1976.

The Golden Bear owns the most Masters victories with six, which includes his 1986 triumph where he became the oldest champion at 46 years of age.

Take a look at all of the past Masters champions dating back to the tournament's 1934 inception:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Past Winners of The Masters
YearWinnerScore
2023 Jon Rahm-12
2022Scottie Scheffler-10
2021Hideki Matsuyama-10
2020 Dustin Johnson-20
2019Tiger Woods (5)-13
2018Patrick Reed-15
2017Sergio Garcia-9
2016Danny Willett-5
2015Jordan Spieth-18
2014Bubba Watson (2)-8
2013Adam Scott-9
2012Bubba Watson-10
2011Charl Schwartzel-14
2010Phil Mickelson (3)-16
2009Angel Cabrera-12
2008Trevor Immelman-8
2007Zach Johnson+1
2006Phil Mickelson (2)-7
2005Tiger Woods (4)-12
2004Phil Mickelson-9
2003Mike Weir-7
2002Tiger Woods (3)-12
2001Tiger Woods (2)-16
2000Vijay Singh-10
1999Jose Maria Olazabal-8
1998Mark O'Meara-9
1997Tiger Woods-18
1996Nick Faldo (3)-12
1995Ben Crenshaw (2)-14
1994Jose Maria Olazabal-9
1993Bernhard Langer (2)-11
1992Fred Couples-13
1991Ian Woosnam-11
1990Nick Faldo (2)-10
1989Nick Faldo-5
1988Sandy Lyle-7
1987Larry Mize-3
1986Jack Nicklaus (6)-9
1985Bernhard Langer-6
1984Ben Crenshaw-11
1983Seve Ballesteros (2)-8
1982Craig Stadler-4
1981Tom Watson (2)-8
1980Seve Ballesteros-13
1979Fuzzy Zoeller-8
1978Gary Player (3)-11
1977Tom Watson-12
1976Raymond Floyd-17
1975Jack Nicklaus (5)-12
1974Gary Player (2)-10
1973Tommy Aaron-5
1972Jack Nicklaus (4)-2
1971Charles Coody-9
1970Billy Casper-9
1969George Archer-7
1968Bob Goalby-11
1967Gay Brewer-8
1966Jack Nicklaus (3)E
1965Jack Nicklaus (2)-17
1964Arnold Palmer (4)-12
1963Jack Nicklaus-2
1962Arnold Palmer (3)-8
1961Gary Player-8
1960Arnold Palmer (2)-6
1959Art Wall Jr-4
1958Arnold Palmer -4
1957Doug Ford-5
1956Jack Burke Jr+1
1955Cary Middlecoff-9
1954Sam Snead (3)+1
1953Ben Hogan (2)-14
1952Sam Snead (2)-2
1951Ben Hogan -8
1950Jimmy Demaret (3)-5
1949Sam Snead-6
1948Claude Harmon -9
1947Jimmy Demaret (2)-7
1946Herman Keiser-6
1943-1945No tournament due to World War IIRow 79 - Cell 2
1942Byron Nelson (2)-8
1941Craig Wood-8
1940Jimmy Demaret-8
1939Ralph Guldahl-9
1938Henry Picard-3
1937Byron Nelson-5
1936Horton Smith (2)-3
1935Gene Sarazen-6
1934Horton Smith-4

Masters records:

  • Most wins: Jack Nicklaus - 6
  • Scoring record: 268 (-20) - Dustin Johnson, 2020
  • Largest winning margin: 12 - Tiger Woods, 1997
  • Youngest winner: Tiger Woods, 1997 - 21 years, 104 days
  • Oldest winner: Jack Nicklaus, 1986 - 46 years, 82 days
  • Course record: 63 - Nick Price, R3, 1986 and Greg Norman, R1, 1996
