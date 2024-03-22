Past Winners Of The Masters: Every Augusta Champion Since 1934

The list of past winners of The Masters is a who's who of the men's game.

The likes of Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods have all slipped on the Green Jacket multiple times at the famed Augusta National.

A number of big names never won The Masters, like Greg Norman and Ernie Els in modern times, but the list of champions at the iconic Georgia course is truly special.

The Green Jacket is the most special garment in the sport and perks of winning The Masters include your own jacket as well as writing your name in the history books.

Dustin Johnson captured the title in the delayed 2020 Masters, where he set the tournament's scoring record of 268 (-20). That total finally eclipsed Tiger Woods' 1997 score of 18-under, which he achieved at the age of 21 in a landmark 12-stroke victory.

Woods, who has now won five Masters titles, beat Jack Nicklaus' 1965 score of 17-under-par, which was also matched by Raymond Floyd in 1976.

The Golden Bear owns the most Masters victories with six, which includes his 1986 triumph where he became the oldest champion at 46 years of age.

Take a look at all of the past Masters champions dating back to the tournament's 1934 inception:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Past Winners of The Masters Year Winner Score 2023 Jon Rahm -12 2022 Scottie Scheffler -10 2021 Hideki Matsuyama -10 2020 Dustin Johnson -20 2019 Tiger Woods (5) -13 2018 Patrick Reed -15 2017 Sergio Garcia -9 2016 Danny Willett -5 2015 Jordan Spieth -18 2014 Bubba Watson (2) -8 2013 Adam Scott -9 2012 Bubba Watson -10 2011 Charl Schwartzel -14 2010 Phil Mickelson (3) -16 2009 Angel Cabrera -12 2008 Trevor Immelman -8 2007 Zach Johnson +1 2006 Phil Mickelson (2) -7 2005 Tiger Woods (4) -12 2004 Phil Mickelson -9 2003 Mike Weir -7 2002 Tiger Woods (3) -12 2001 Tiger Woods (2) -16 2000 Vijay Singh -10 1999 Jose Maria Olazabal -8 1998 Mark O'Meara -9 1997 Tiger Woods -18 1996 Nick Faldo (3) -12 1995 Ben Crenshaw (2) -14 1994 Jose Maria Olazabal -9 1993 Bernhard Langer (2) -11 1992 Fred Couples -13 1991 Ian Woosnam -11 1990 Nick Faldo (2) -10 1989 Nick Faldo -5 1988 Sandy Lyle -7 1987 Larry Mize -3 1986 Jack Nicklaus (6) -9 1985 Bernhard Langer -6 1984 Ben Crenshaw -11 1983 Seve Ballesteros (2) -8 1982 Craig Stadler -4 1981 Tom Watson (2) -8 1980 Seve Ballesteros -13 1979 Fuzzy Zoeller -8 1978 Gary Player (3) -11 1977 Tom Watson -12 1976 Raymond Floyd -17 1975 Jack Nicklaus (5) -12 1974 Gary Player (2) -10 1973 Tommy Aaron -5 1972 Jack Nicklaus (4) -2 1971 Charles Coody -9 1970 Billy Casper -9 1969 George Archer -7 1968 Bob Goalby -11 1967 Gay Brewer -8 1966 Jack Nicklaus (3) E 1965 Jack Nicklaus (2) -17 1964 Arnold Palmer (4) -12 1963 Jack Nicklaus -2 1962 Arnold Palmer (3) -8 1961 Gary Player -8 1960 Arnold Palmer (2) -6 1959 Art Wall Jr -4 1958 Arnold Palmer -4 1957 Doug Ford -5 1956 Jack Burke Jr +1 1955 Cary Middlecoff -9 1954 Sam Snead (3) +1 1953 Ben Hogan (2) -14 1952 Sam Snead (2) -2 1951 Ben Hogan -8 1950 Jimmy Demaret (3) -5 1949 Sam Snead -6 1948 Claude Harmon -9 1947 Jimmy Demaret (2) -7 1946 Herman Keiser -6 1943-1945 No tournament due to World War II Row 79 - Cell 2 1942 Byron Nelson (2) -8 1941 Craig Wood -8 1940 Jimmy Demaret -8 1939 Ralph Guldahl -9 1938 Henry Picard -3 1937 Byron Nelson -5 1936 Horton Smith (2) -3 1935 Gene Sarazen -6 1934 Horton Smith -4

Masters records: