Past Winners Of The Masters: Every Augusta Champion Since 1934
Almost all of the men's game's biggest names have won at Augusta National over the years
The list of past winners of The Masters is a who's who of the men's game.
The likes of Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods have all slipped on the Green Jacket multiple times at the famed Augusta National.
A number of big names never won The Masters, like Greg Norman and Ernie Els in modern times, but the list of champions at the iconic Georgia course is truly special.
The Green Jacket is the most special garment in the sport and perks of winning The Masters include your own jacket as well as writing your name in the history books.
Dustin Johnson captured the title in the delayed 2020 Masters, where he set the tournament's scoring record of 268 (-20). That total finally eclipsed Tiger Woods' 1997 score of 18-under, which he achieved at the age of 21 in a landmark 12-stroke victory.
Woods, who has now won five Masters titles, beat Jack Nicklaus' 1965 score of 17-under-par, which was also matched by Raymond Floyd in 1976.
The Golden Bear owns the most Masters victories with six, which includes his 1986 triumph where he became the oldest champion at 46 years of age.
Take a look at all of the past Masters champions dating back to the tournament's 1934 inception:
|Year
|Winner
|Score
|2023
|Jon Rahm
|-12
|2022
|Scottie Scheffler
|-10
|2021
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-10
|2020
|Dustin Johnson
|-20
|2019
|Tiger Woods (5)
|-13
|2018
|Patrick Reed
|-15
|2017
|Sergio Garcia
|-9
|2016
|Danny Willett
|-5
|2015
|Jordan Spieth
|-18
|2014
|Bubba Watson (2)
|-8
|2013
|Adam Scott
|-9
|2012
|Bubba Watson
|-10
|2011
|Charl Schwartzel
|-14
|2010
|Phil Mickelson (3)
|-16
|2009
|Angel Cabrera
|-12
|2008
|Trevor Immelman
|-8
|2007
|Zach Johnson
|+1
|2006
|Phil Mickelson (2)
|-7
|2005
|Tiger Woods (4)
|-12
|2004
|Phil Mickelson
|-9
|2003
|Mike Weir
|-7
|2002
|Tiger Woods (3)
|-12
|2001
|Tiger Woods (2)
|-16
|2000
|Vijay Singh
|-10
|1999
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|-8
|1998
|Mark O'Meara
|-9
|1997
|Tiger Woods
|-18
|1996
|Nick Faldo (3)
|-12
|1995
|Ben Crenshaw (2)
|-14
|1994
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|-9
|1993
|Bernhard Langer (2)
|-11
|1992
|Fred Couples
|-13
|1991
|Ian Woosnam
|-11
|1990
|Nick Faldo (2)
|-10
|1989
|Nick Faldo
|-5
|1988
|Sandy Lyle
|-7
|1987
|Larry Mize
|-3
|1986
|Jack Nicklaus (6)
|-9
|1985
|Bernhard Langer
|-6
|1984
|Ben Crenshaw
|-11
|1983
|Seve Ballesteros (2)
|-8
|1982
|Craig Stadler
|-4
|1981
|Tom Watson (2)
|-8
|1980
|Seve Ballesteros
|-13
|1979
|Fuzzy Zoeller
|-8
|1978
|Gary Player (3)
|-11
|1977
|Tom Watson
|-12
|1976
|Raymond Floyd
|-17
|1975
|Jack Nicklaus (5)
|-12
|1974
|Gary Player (2)
|-10
|1973
|Tommy Aaron
|-5
|1972
|Jack Nicklaus (4)
|-2
|1971
|Charles Coody
|-9
|1970
|Billy Casper
|-9
|1969
|George Archer
|-7
|1968
|Bob Goalby
|-11
|1967
|Gay Brewer
|-8
|1966
|Jack Nicklaus (3)
|E
|1965
|Jack Nicklaus (2)
|-17
|1964
|Arnold Palmer (4)
|-12
|1963
|Jack Nicklaus
|-2
|1962
|Arnold Palmer (3)
|-8
|1961
|Gary Player
|-8
|1960
|Arnold Palmer (2)
|-6
|1959
|Art Wall Jr
|-4
|1958
|Arnold Palmer
|-4
|1957
|Doug Ford
|-5
|1956
|Jack Burke Jr
|+1
|1955
|Cary Middlecoff
|-9
|1954
|Sam Snead (3)
|+1
|1953
|Ben Hogan (2)
|-14
|1952
|Sam Snead (2)
|-2
|1951
|Ben Hogan
|-8
|1950
|Jimmy Demaret (3)
|-5
|1949
|Sam Snead
|-6
|1948
|Claude Harmon
|-9
|1947
|Jimmy Demaret (2)
|-7
|1946
|Herman Keiser
|-6
|1943-1945
|No tournament due to World War II
|Row 79 - Cell 2
|1942
|Byron Nelson (2)
|-8
|1941
|Craig Wood
|-8
|1940
|Jimmy Demaret
|-8
|1939
|Ralph Guldahl
|-9
|1938
|Henry Picard
|-3
|1937
|Byron Nelson
|-5
|1936
|Horton Smith (2)
|-3
|1935
|Gene Sarazen
|-6
|1934
|Horton Smith
|-4
Masters records:
- Most wins: Jack Nicklaus - 6
- Scoring record: 268 (-20) - Dustin Johnson, 2020
- Largest winning margin: 12 - Tiger Woods, 1997
- Youngest winner: Tiger Woods, 1997 - 21 years, 104 days
- Oldest winner: Jack Nicklaus, 1986 - 46 years, 82 days
- Course record: 63 - Nick Price, R3, 1986 and Greg Norman, R1, 1996
