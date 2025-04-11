Projected Masters Cut Line: Players Searching For +2 Score At Augusta National

With every group out on the golf course, the cutline at the halfway stage of round two sits at two-over, with some big names potentially missing out on the weekend

A close up of The Masters leaderboard
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

The Masters is set up for a thrilling conclusion over the weekend and, with a two-over-par cutline currently in place, some big names won't be present at Augusta National.

Justin Rose, who led following the first round, fired a one-under 71 on Friday to get to eight-under, a score that, as of writing, has him remaining top of the leaderboard. However, the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy have made charges on Friday.

Justin Rose waves to the crowd

Rose currently leads going in to the weekend at The Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose is searching for his first Major victory since the 2013 US Open and, with such a strong leaderboard in place at The Masters, it's going to be an enthralling watch over the next 36 holes.

What we do know is that certain names won't be present on Saturday and Sunday, with Masters winners and tournament favorites falling short of the cutline.

Among those include Sergio Garcia, who fired a four-over-par tournament total. What's more, 2020 Masters winner, Dustin Johnson, finished three-over to miss the cut at Augusta National, with Brooks Koepka, who started as one of the favorites, finishing outside the cutline at five-over-par.

Brooks Koepka hits a tee shot with a driver

Koepka is one of the big names to miss the cut at The Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Big Names Missing The Masters Cut

  • +3 Dustin Johnson (F), Russell Henley (F)
  • +4 Sergio Garcia (F)
  • +5 Brooks Koepka (F), Adam Scott (F), Sepp Straka (F)
  • +7 Jose Maria Olazabal (F)
  • +11 Angel Cabrera (F)

Big Names Battling Around The Cutline

  • E Bernhard Langer (12), Wyndham Clark (F)
  • +1 Fred Couples (13), Phil Mickelson (10)
  • +2 Patrick Cantlay (F), Jon Rahm (F), Tony Finau (8)
  • +4 Robert MacIntyre (11)
  • +6 Billy Horschel (10)
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸