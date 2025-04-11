Projected Masters Cut Line: Players Searching For +2 Score At Augusta National

The Masters is set up for a thrilling conclusion over the weekend and, with a two-over-par cutline currently in place, some big names won't be present at Augusta National.

Justin Rose, who led following the first round, fired a one-under 71 on Friday to get to eight-under, a score that, as of writing, has him remaining top of the leaderboard. However, the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy have made charges on Friday.

Rose currently leads going in to the weekend at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose is searching for his first Major victory since the 2013 US Open and, with such a strong leaderboard in place at The Masters, it's going to be an enthralling watch over the next 36 holes.

What we do know is that certain names won't be present on Saturday and Sunday, with Masters winners and tournament favorites falling short of the cutline.

Among those include Sergio Garcia, who fired a four-over-par tournament total. What's more, 2020 Masters winner, Dustin Johnson, finished three-over to miss the cut at Augusta National, with Brooks Koepka, who started as one of the favorites, finishing outside the cutline at five-over-par.

Koepka is one of the big names to miss the cut at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Big Names Missing The Masters Cut

+3 Dustin Johnson (F), Russell Henley (F)

Sergio Garcia (F) +5 Brooks Koepka (F), Adam Scott (F), Sepp Straka (F)

Jose Maria Olazabal (F) +11 Angel Cabrera (F)

Big Names Battling Around The Cutline

E Bernhard Langer (12), Wyndham Clark (F)

Fred Couples (13), Phil Mickelson (10) +2 Patrick Cantlay (F), Jon Rahm (F), Tony Finau (8)

Robert MacIntyre (11) +6 Billy Horschel (10)