Brooks Koepka Suffers Nightmare Finish To Miss Masters Cut
The five-time Major winner endured a costly bogey-quadruple bogey finish to miss the cut at Augusta National, with Koepka one of the big names missing the weekend
Brooks Koepka had been one of the favorites coming in to The Masters but, at the tail-end of his second round, he would rue a costly finish.
Stood on the 17th tee, the five-time Major winner was level-par and comfortably inside the cut line, but a bogey-quadruple bogey run at the 17th and 18th meant he finished five-over-par, well back of the projected cut.
Despite being out in the earlier groups, Koepka would miss the weekend at Augusta National, with it being his first missed cut at a Major since The Open Championship in 2022.
It wasn't just Koepka who missed the cut at Augusta National, with his fellow LIV players Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson also struggling.
In terms of Johnson, he would bogey the 17th and double the 18th to finish three-over-par, while Garcia finished four-over and missed the cut on his 100th Major start.
Away from the LIV players, Sepp Straka also endured a brutal second round finish, with the Austrian bogeying the 17th and triple bogeying the 18th to finish five-over-par.
As of writing, the cut line is two-over-par and, with the wind getting up in the afternoon, scores have varied severely throughout on Friday.
Justin Rose leads at eight-under but, with Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland making charges during round two, it's set-up to be an enthralling watch over the remaining 36 holes.
