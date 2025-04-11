Brooks Koepka Suffers Nightmare Finish To Miss Masters Cut

The five-time Major winner endured a costly bogey-quadruple bogey finish to miss the cut at Augusta National, with Koepka one of the big names missing the weekend

Brooks Koepka walks off the green
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

Brooks Koepka had been one of the favorites coming in to The Masters but, at the tail-end of his second round, he would rue a costly finish.

Stood on the 17th tee, the five-time Major winner was level-par and comfortably inside the cut line, but a bogey-quadruple bogey run at the 17th and 18th meant he finished five-over-par, well back of the projected cut.

Brooks Koepka reacts after a missed putt at the 18th hole

Koepka reacts after a quadruple eight at the 18th hole at The Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being out in the earlier groups, Koepka would miss the weekend at Augusta National, with it being his first missed cut at a Major since The Open Championship in 2022.

It wasn't just Koepka who missed the cut at Augusta National, with his fellow LIV players Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson also struggling.

In terms of Johnson, he would bogey the 17th and double the 18th to finish three-over-par, while Garcia finished four-over and missed the cut on his 100th Major start.

Sergio Garcia walks off the 18th green

Garcia on the 18th green after his second round on Friday

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Away from the LIV players, Sepp Straka also endured a brutal second round finish, with the Austrian bogeying the 17th and triple bogeying the 18th to finish five-over-par.

As of writing, the cut line is two-over-par and, with the wind getting up in the afternoon, scores have varied severely throughout on Friday.

Justin Rose leads at eight-under but, with Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland making charges during round two, it's set-up to be an enthralling watch over the remaining 36 holes.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

