Original Masters Gnome Set To Sell For Over $20,000 At Auction

Even the smallest taste of The Masters means so much to golf fans all around the world, as proven by the fact a gnome from the gift shop at Augusta National is set to sell for tens of thousands of dollars.

Obviously, watching The Masters at home is fun, but being there in the flesh is even better. It's not easy to get tickets, and attending The Masters costs a pretty penny, too.

But, once you're there, there are all kinds of perks to be had — like being able to purchase commemorative garden ornaments.

From the obvious hats and cups, to golfing equipment like towels and ball markers, Augusta patrons spend $10m per day on average.

For the last ten years, though, patrons have had the chance to buy something far more unique in the form of the now iconic Masters gnomes - which are reportedly in their final year due to the craze they have created.

The latest edition even has a little umbrella you can put up on a rainy day, but it's the 2016 version that's causing a stir in an online auction right now.

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A whole host of golfing items and memorabilia are up for sale on Golden Age Auctions at the moment, and the 2016 gnome's price has rocketed.

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The item had a starting bid of $300 but currently stands at $24,023 as the auction heads into its final few hours. Including buyer's premium, that would actually be just under $29,000.

Incredibly, the gnome originally cost just $35 back in 2016 if you were to buy it from the Augusta gift shop.

Still, given the 2025 Masters gnome was spotted on eBay listed for 4,000% more than its original price, we shouldn't be surprised that there is such a huge demand for the very first iteration of this delightful bit of merchandise.