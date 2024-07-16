The Clubs Any Junior Would Love: Ping Announce New Prodi G Junior Golf Clubs

While many manufacturers are now producing junior golf sets, the new Ping Prodi G junior clubs look set to be the new benchmark when it comes to golf equipment for the younger generation.

Not only do the clubs feature some high performance technology, Ping is introducing WebFit Junior - an online app that allows you to answer some basic questions about the junior golfer in just two minutes, such as wrist to floor measurements, skill level and average driving distance. The app then provides advice on which clubs are likely to suit the junior golfer, whether they need the standard or lightweight shafts and can even suggest which clubs in the set are necessary through a gapping analysis feature.

The Ping WebFit Junior app allows for a custom fit from the comfort of your home (Image credit: PING)

Ping CEO and President John Solheim is extremely proud and excited about the new Prodi G range and WebFit Junior app saying “WebFit Junior is an amazing app and full of very useful features, whether the junior golfer is just getting started or is already advancing as a competitive player,” said Solheim. “It’s consistent with our commitment to providing golfers of all ages and abilities with the latest fitting technologies to help lower their scores.”

The new PING Prodi G Junior Driver (Image credit: PING)

The Ping Prodi G junior set is an 11-piece set made up of 10 clubs and even boasts a choice between 2 different putter models. The attention to detail that has gone into these clubs is simply second to none and it’s refreshing to see a major manufacturer take Junior club design and production so seriously.

The lofts are slightly weaker than ‘standard’ adult lofts in order to help juniors create a little more launch and the slightly thinner faces have been implemented in the driver (£275) and woods (£150) to increase ball speed. There is the option of a hybrid before going into the irons (£90 per iron) that feature perimeter weighting and have a tuning port so the weight of the clubs can be customized based on the details filled out in the fitting app. Two wedges (£90 per wedge), a 54° and 58° are on offer and what’s more is there are two tour-proven putter models available (£95) - a more traditional bladed putter, the Anser and more stable mallet option in the shape of the Tyne H model.

New PING Prodi G irons (Image credit: PING)

Not only do these clubs look really premium and just miniature versions of the normal retail models, juniors will also be able to carry their new sticks round in a Hoofer Prodi G golf bag, based on the popular PING Hoofer bag - often considered one of the best stand bags on the market.

The Ping Prodi G putter options (Image credit: PING)

Not only can the new Ping Prodi G junior clubs be purchased individually, Ping are continuing their ‘Get Golf Growing’ program which essentially allows the juniors to have adjustments made to their clubs as they grow. To be eligible for this scheme, a one-time purchase of five clubs or more must be initially made but once the golfer has grown, adjustments such as re-shafting, lengthening, re-weighting and re-gripping can be made.