Could Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Gear Be Coming To The PGA Tour?
New PGA Tour player Karl Vilips was seen wearing a Calypso Coral Sun Day Red polo during the final day of the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Championship
Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red apparel could be coming to the PGA Tour very soon. Following its announcement in March and official launch in May, the new brand - in association with TaylorMade - has not been seen out on the course all that much, with only the 15-time Major winner donning it in each of his three appearances after The Masters.
It was debuted at the PGA Championship at Valhalla in May before being put on show later this summer at Pinehurst No.2 and Royal Troon for the US Open and Open Championship, respectively. Not that it brought Woods much luck as he missed the cut in all three Majors.
However, a different Stanford University alum was seen wearing a Sun Day Red polo at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship on Sunday, indicating that Tiger's logo may be on show a little more often in the near future.
New PGA Tour grad, Karl Vilips had been dressed in TaylorMade gear through the opening three days at French Lick Golf Resort, but on Sunday, the Australian appeared to be wearing a Calypso Coral Sun Day Red polo as he locked up his spot in the top US-based Tour for 2025.
The tops retail at $115 on the Sun Day Red website and are available in most sizes, a far cry from when many of the brand's items sold out almost immediately upon their release earlier in the year.
Stanford standout Karl Vilips rocking the Sun Day Red polo👀👀Sun Day Red clothing deals coming to the PGA Tour?! pic.twitter.com/1W6EReW3QtOctober 6, 2024
Vilips - who won the Utah Championship on his way to ending the Korn Ferry Tour season in 19th - was two-under for the week in Indiana and ultimately finished in T20th. While conducting a post-tournament interview, it was noticed that the 23-year-old was sporting a unique logo.
Golf reporter for The Athletic, Gabby Herzig, pondered whether Vilips might be the first player to sign a deal with Woods' company once he makes his regular PGA Tour debut in the coming months.
He has only competed in one PGA Tour-recognized event so far, and that was the 2023 US Open - where Vilips missed the cut at LACC. The Australian's 2025 debut will not arrive before January at the earliest, with all Korn Ferry Tour grads eligible for starts after The Sentry.
Meanwhile, Woods' Sun Day Red brand is currently involved in a legal battle regarding its logo with cooling fan company, Tigeraire. The business, which supplies fans and cooling products for athletes, also has a tiger as a logo and claims Sun Day Red "unlawfully hijacked" it to use on the products endorsed by the 82-time PGA Tour winner.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
