Steyn City Golf Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
A look at who’s playing in Johannesburg and how much money is up for grabs
After last week’s MyGolfLife Open playoff drama, where Pablo Larrazabal clinched a nail-biting sixth DP World Tour title ahead of Jordan Smith and Adri Arnaus, the two-tournament South Africa Swing moves on to Steyn City for its inaugural appearance on the Tour.
That victory earned Larrazabal the top prize of $250,000 and took him into the top 10 of this season’s Race to Dubai standings, and he’ll be at The Club at Steyn City in an effort to make further progress and claim an identical sum from the overall purse of $1.5m.
The Jack Nicklaus-designed course has 75 bunkers and several water hazards among its wide, beautifully presented fairways. There are also four par 5s, including the monster 651-yard 6th. However, if those longer holes and hazards aren’t challenging enough for the players, the course – which opened in 2015 – sits atop rolling terrain to ensure a range of elevations throughout. Meanwhile, the water hazards aren’t limited to ponds and lakes, with wide streams and even a river needing successful navigation to ensure a low score.
Regardless of individual strengths, the course is certain to challenge the players during the seventh tournament in the 2021/22 DP World Tour Schedule. Of those, the three who took part in last week’s thrilling playoff all appear. For Englishman Smith, he’ll be hoping it’s a case of third-time lucky in his quest for his first win in 2022, having come so close at Pecanwood last week and finishing second in February’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship.
Dean Burmester and George Coetzee are the picks of the homegrown players in the field, while China’s Ashun Wu, who won the Kenya Open at the start of the month, is another to watch. Not surprisingly, those involved in last week’s playoff are all expected to feature high in the prize money list again.
Steyn City Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$250,000
|2nd
|$166,660
|3rd
|$93,900
|4th
|$75,000
|5th
|$63,600
|6th
|$52,500
|7th
|$45,000
|8th
|$37,500
|9th
|$33,600
|10th
|$30,000
|11th
|$27,600
|12th
|$25,800
|13th
|$24,150
|14th
|$22,950
|15th
|$22,050
|16th
|$21,150
|17th
|$20,250
|18th
|$19,350
|19th
|$18,600
|20th
|$18,000
|21st
|$17,400
|22nd
|$16,950
|23rd
|$16,500
|24th
|$16,050
|25th
|$15,600
|26th
|$15,150
|27th
|$14,700
|28th
|$14,250
|29th
|$13,800
|30th
|$13,350
|31st
|$12,900
|32nd
|$12,450
|33rd
|$12,000
|34th
|$11,550
|35th
|$11,250
|36th
|$10,950
|37th
|$10,650
|38th
|$10,350
|39th
|$10,050
|40th
|$9,750
|41st
|$9,450
|42nd
|$9,150
|43rd
|$8,850
|44th
|$8,550
|45th
|$8,250
|46th
|$7,950
|47th
|$7,650
|48th
|$7,350
|49th
|$7,050
|50th
|$6,750
|51st
|$6,450
|52nd
|$6,150
|53rd
|$5,850
|54th
|$5,550
|55th
|$5,250
|56th
|$4,950
|57th
|$4,650
|58th
|$4,500
|59th
|$4,350
|60th
|$4,200
|61st
|$4,050
|62nd
|$3,900
|63rd
|$3,750
|64th
|$3,600
|65th
|$3,450
Steyn City Championship Field
- Ahlers, Jaco
- Albertse, Louis
- Antcliff, Maverick
- Armitage, Marcus
- Arnaus, Adri
- Basson, Christiaan
- Becker, Oliver
- Bertasio, Nino
- Bjerregaard, Lucas
- Blaauw, Jacques
- Broberg, Kristoffer
- Brown, Luke
- Brown, Steven
- Brun, Julien
- Burmester, Dean
- Caldwell, Jonathan
- Campillo, Jorge
- Canizares, Alejandro
- Canter, Laurie
- Coetzee, George
- Conradie, Estiaan
- Conradie, Ruan
- Crocker, Sean
- Da Silva, Adilson
- Davidse, Keenan
- De Jager, Louis
- De Smidt, Ruan
- Donaldson, Jamie
- Drysdale, David
- Du Plessis, Hennie
- Du Preez, James Hart
- Easton, Bryce
- Elvira, Nacho
- Enoch, Rhys
- Eriksson, Philip
- Ferguson, Ewen
- Ferreira, Stephen
- Fichardt, Darren
- Fisher Jnr, Trevor
- Fisher, Ross
- Follett-Smith, Benjamin
- Forrest, Grant
- Gallacher, Stephen
- Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo
- Gavins, Daniel
- Germishuys, Dean
- Guerrier, Julien
- Haindl, Alex
- Hanna, Chase
- Hansen, Joachim B
- Harding, Justin
- Heisele, Sebastian
- Helligkilde, Marcus
- Hend, Scott
- Horne, Keith
- Howie, Craig
- Hugo, Jean
- Huizing, Daan
- Janewattananond, Jazz
- Jerling, Luke
- Karlberg, Rikard
- Karlsson, Anton
- Kawamura, Masahiro
- Kieffer, Maximilian
- Kingston, James
- Kofstad, Espen
- Korhonen, Mikko
- Kruger, Jbe
- Kruyswijk, Jacques
- Lacroix, Frederic
- Langasque, Romain
- Laporta, Francesco
- Larrazabal, Pablo
- Law, David
- Lawrence, Thriston
- Leon, Hugo
- Lombard, Zander
- Long, Hurly
- Luiten, Joost
- Michael, Anthony
- Molinari, Edoardo
- Moller, Niklas Norgaard
- Morrison, James
- Mowat, Callum
- Naidoo, Dylan
- Nemecz, Lukas
- Nienaber, Wilco
- Otto, Hennie
- Paisley, Chris
- Palmer, Michael G
- Paul, Yannik
- Pavan, Andrea
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Porteous, Hayden
- Prinsloo, Jaco
- Pulkkanen, Tapio
- Ramsay, Richie
- Rohwer, Martin
- Roos, Jake
- Rowe, Lyle
- Rozner, Antoine
- Samooja, Kalle
- Schietekat, Neil
- Schmid, Matti
- Schneider, Marcel
- Scrivener, Jason
- Senekal, JJ
- Sharma, Shubhankar
- Singh Brar, Jack
- Smith, Jordan
- Soderberg, Sebastian
- Sterne, Richard
- Stone, Brandon
- Strydom, Ockie
- Sullivan, Andy
- Syme, Connor
- Tarrio, Santiago
- Thimba Jnr, Toto
- Valimaki, Sami
- Van Den Berg, Ulrich
- Van Der Spuy, Rourke
- Van Driel, Darius
- Van Zyl, Jaco
- Viljoen, MJ
- Walters, Justin
- Whitnell, Dale
- Wilson, Andrew
- Wood, Chris
- Wu, Ashun
- Zanotti, Fabrizio
What Is The Tournament Purse For The Steyn City Championship?
The tournament purse for the 2022 Steyn City Championship is $1.5m. This is identical to the one on offer last week in the MyGolfLife Open. The winner will earn $250,000.
Who Will Be Playing In The Steyn City Championship?
Players to watch out for include England's Jordan Smith, who finished runner-up in last week's MyGolfLife Open. The winner of that tournament, Pablo Larrazabal, plays too. Adri Arnaus, who finished third last week, also plays. There are no players in the current top 50 taking part.
