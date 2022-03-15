Steyn City Golf Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

After last week’s MyGolfLife Open playoff drama, where Pablo Larrazabal clinched a nail-biting sixth DP World Tour title ahead of Jordan Smith and Adri Arnaus, the two-tournament South Africa Swing moves on to Steyn City for its inaugural appearance on the Tour.

That victory earned Larrazabal the top prize of $250,000 and took him into the top 10 of this season’s Race to Dubai standings, and he’ll be at The Club at Steyn City in an effort to make further progress and claim an identical sum from the overall purse of $1.5m.

The Jack Nicklaus-designed course has 75 bunkers and several water hazards among its wide, beautifully presented fairways. There are also four par 5s, including the monster 651-yard 6th. However, if those longer holes and hazards aren’t challenging enough for the players, the course – which opened in 2015 – sits atop rolling terrain to ensure a range of elevations throughout. Meanwhile, the water hazards aren’t limited to ponds and lakes, with wide streams and even a river needing successful navigation to ensure a low score.

Regardless of individual strengths, the course is certain to challenge the players during the seventh tournament in the 2021/22 DP World Tour Schedule. Of those, the three who took part in last week’s thrilling playoff all appear. For Englishman Smith, he’ll be hoping it’s a case of third-time lucky in his quest for his first win in 2022, having come so close at Pecanwood last week and finishing second in February’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

Dean Burmester and George Coetzee are the picks of the homegrown players in the field, while China’s Ashun Wu, who won the Kenya Open at the start of the month, is another to watch. Not surprisingly, those involved in last week’s playoff are all expected to feature high in the prize money list again.

Steyn City Championship Prize Money

Position Prize Money 1st $250,000 2nd $166,660 3rd $93,900 4th $75,000 5th $63,600 6th $52,500 7th $45,000 8th $37,500 9th $33,600 10th $30,000 11th $27,600 12th $25,800 13th $24,150 14th $22,950 15th $22,050 16th $21,150 17th $20,250 18th $19,350 19th $18,600 20th $18,000 21st $17,400 22nd $16,950 23rd $16,500 24th $16,050 25th $15,600 26th $15,150 27th $14,700 28th $14,250 29th $13,800 30th $13,350 31st $12,900 32nd $12,450 33rd $12,000 34th $11,550 35th $11,250 36th $10,950 37th $10,650 38th $10,350 39th $10,050 40th $9,750 41st $9,450 42nd $9,150 43rd $8,850 44th $8,550 45th $8,250 46th $7,950 47th $7,650 48th $7,350 49th $7,050 50th $6,750 51st $6,450 52nd $6,150 53rd $5,850 54th $5,550 55th $5,250 56th $4,950 57th $4,650 58th $4,500 59th $4,350 60th $4,200 61st $4,050 62nd $3,900 63rd $3,750 64th $3,600 65th $3,450

Steyn City Championship Field

Ahlers, Jaco

Albertse, Louis

Antcliff, Maverick

Armitage, Marcus

Arnaus, Adri

Basson, Christiaan

Becker, Oliver

Bertasio, Nino

Bjerregaard, Lucas

Blaauw, Jacques

Broberg, Kristoffer

Brown, Luke

Brown, Steven

Brun, Julien

Burmester, Dean

Caldwell, Jonathan

Campillo, Jorge

Canizares, Alejandro

Canter, Laurie

Coetzee, George

Conradie, Estiaan

Conradie, Ruan

Crocker, Sean

Da Silva, Adilson

Davidse, Keenan

De Jager, Louis

De Smidt, Ruan

Donaldson, Jamie

Drysdale, David

Du Plessis, Hennie

Du Preez, James Hart

Easton, Bryce

Elvira, Nacho

Enoch, Rhys

Eriksson, Philip

Ferguson, Ewen

Ferreira, Stephen

Fichardt, Darren

Fisher Jnr, Trevor

Fisher, Ross

Follett-Smith, Benjamin

Forrest, Grant

Gallacher, Stephen

Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo

Gavins, Daniel

Germishuys, Dean

Guerrier, Julien

Haindl, Alex

Hanna, Chase

Hansen, Joachim B

Harding, Justin

Heisele, Sebastian

Helligkilde, Marcus

Hend, Scott

Horne, Keith

Howie, Craig

Hugo, Jean

Huizing, Daan

Janewattananond, Jazz

Jerling, Luke

Karlberg, Rikard

Karlsson, Anton

Kawamura, Masahiro

Kieffer, Maximilian

Kingston, James

Kofstad, Espen

Korhonen, Mikko

Kruger, Jbe

Kruyswijk, Jacques

Lacroix, Frederic

Langasque, Romain

Laporta, Francesco

Larrazabal, Pablo

Law, David

Lawrence, Thriston

Leon, Hugo

Lombard, Zander

Long, Hurly

Luiten, Joost

Michael, Anthony

Molinari, Edoardo

Moller, Niklas Norgaard

Morrison, James

Mowat, Callum

Naidoo, Dylan

Nemecz, Lukas

Nienaber, Wilco

Otto, Hennie

Paisley, Chris

Palmer, Michael G

Paul, Yannik

Pavan, Andrea

Pavon, Matthieu

Porteous, Hayden

Prinsloo, Jaco

Pulkkanen, Tapio

Ramsay, Richie

Rohwer, Martin

Roos, Jake

Rowe, Lyle

Rozner, Antoine

Samooja, Kalle

Schietekat, Neil

Schmid, Matti

Schneider, Marcel

Scrivener, Jason

Senekal, JJ

Sharma, Shubhankar

Singh Brar, Jack

Smith, Jordan

Soderberg, Sebastian

Sterne, Richard

Stone, Brandon

Strydom, Ockie

Sullivan, Andy

Syme, Connor

Tarrio, Santiago

Thimba Jnr, Toto

Valimaki, Sami

Van Den Berg, Ulrich

Van Der Spuy, Rourke

Van Driel, Darius

Van Zyl, Jaco

Viljoen, MJ

Walters, Justin

Whitnell, Dale

Wilson, Andrew

Wood, Chris

Wu, Ashun

Zanotti, Fabrizio

What Is The Tournament Purse For The Steyn City Championship? The tournament purse for the 2022 Steyn City Championship is $1.5m. This is identical to the one on offer last week in the MyGolfLife Open. The winner will earn $250,000.