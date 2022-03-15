Steyn City Golf Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

Pablo Larrazabal takes a shot at the 2022 MyGolfLife Open
After last week’s MyGolfLife Open playoff drama, where Pablo Larrazabal clinched a nail-biting sixth DP World Tour title ahead of Jordan Smith and Adri Arnaus, the two-tournament South Africa Swing moves on to Steyn City for its inaugural appearance on the Tour.

That victory earned Larrazabal the top prize of $250,000 and took him into the top 10 of this season’s Race to Dubai standings, and he’ll be at The Club at Steyn City in an effort to make further progress and claim an identical sum from the overall purse of $1.5m.

The Jack Nicklaus-designed course has 75 bunkers and several water hazards among its wide, beautifully presented fairways. There are also four par 5s, including the monster 651-yard 6th. However, if those longer holes and hazards aren’t challenging enough for the players, the course – which opened in 2015 – sits atop rolling terrain to ensure a range of elevations throughout. Meanwhile, the water hazards aren’t limited to ponds and lakes, with wide streams and even a river needing successful navigation to ensure a low score.

Regardless of individual strengths, the course is certain to challenge the players during the seventh tournament in the 2021/22 DP World Tour Schedule. Of those, the three who took part in last week’s thrilling playoff all appear. For Englishman Smith, he’ll be hoping it’s a case of third-time lucky in his quest for his first win in 2022, having come so close at Pecanwood last week and finishing second in February’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Dean Burmester and George Coetzee are the picks of the homegrown players in the field, while China’s Ashun Wu, who won the Kenya Open at the start of the month, is another to watch. Not surprisingly, those involved in last week’s playoff are all expected to feature high in the prize money list again. 

Steyn City Championship Prize Money

PositionPrize Money
1st $250,000
2nd$166,660
3rd$93,900
4th$75,000
5th$63,600
6th$52,500
7th$45,000
8th$37,500
9th$33,600
10th$30,000
11th$27,600
12th$25,800
13th$24,150
14th$22,950
15th$22,050
16th$21,150
17th$20,250
18th$19,350
19th$18,600
20th$18,000
21st$17,400
22nd$16,950
23rd$16,500
24th$16,050
25th$15,600
26th$15,150
27th$14,700
28th$14,250
29th$13,800
30th$13,350
31st$12,900
32nd$12,450
33rd$12,000
34th$11,550
35th$11,250
36th$10,950
37th$10,650
38th$10,350
39th$10,050
40th$9,750
41st$9,450
42nd$9,150
43rd$8,850
44th$8,550
45th$8,250
46th$7,950
47th$7,650
48th$7,350
49th$7,050
50th$6,750
51st$6,450
52nd$6,150
53rd$5,850
54th$5,550
55th$5,250
56th$4,950
57th$4,650
58th$4,500
59th$4,350
60th$4,200
61st$4,050
62nd$3,900
63rd$3,750
64th$3,600
65th$3,450

Steyn City Championship Field

  • Ahlers, Jaco
  • Albertse, Louis
  • Antcliff, Maverick
  • Armitage, Marcus
  • Arnaus, Adri
  • Basson, Christiaan
  • Becker, Oliver
  • Bertasio, Nino
  • Bjerregaard, Lucas
  • Blaauw, Jacques
  • Broberg, Kristoffer
  • Brown, Luke
  • Brown, Steven
  • Brun, Julien
  • Burmester, Dean
  • Caldwell, Jonathan
  • Campillo, Jorge
  • Canizares, Alejandro
  • Canter, Laurie
  • Coetzee, George
  • Conradie, Estiaan
  • Conradie, Ruan
  • Crocker, Sean
  • Da Silva, Adilson
  • Davidse, Keenan
  • De Jager, Louis
  • De Smidt, Ruan
  • Donaldson, Jamie
  • Drysdale, David
  • Du Plessis, Hennie
  • Du Preez, James Hart
  • Easton, Bryce
  • Elvira, Nacho
  • Enoch, Rhys
  • Eriksson, Philip
  • Ferguson, Ewen
  • Ferreira, Stephen
  • Fichardt, Darren
  • Fisher Jnr, Trevor
  • Fisher, Ross
  • Follett-Smith, Benjamin
  • Forrest, Grant
  • Gallacher, Stephen
  • Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo
  • Gavins, Daniel
  • Germishuys, Dean
  • Guerrier, Julien
  • Haindl, Alex
  • Hanna, Chase
  • Hansen, Joachim B
  • Harding, Justin
  • Heisele, Sebastian
  • Helligkilde, Marcus
  • Hend, Scott
  • Horne, Keith
  • Howie, Craig
  • Hugo, Jean
  • Huizing, Daan
  • Janewattananond, Jazz
  • Jerling, Luke
  • Karlberg, Rikard
  • Karlsson, Anton
  • Kawamura, Masahiro
  • Kieffer, Maximilian
  • Kingston, James
  • Kofstad, Espen
  • Korhonen, Mikko
  • Kruger, Jbe
  • Kruyswijk, Jacques
  • Lacroix, Frederic
  • Langasque, Romain
  • Laporta, Francesco
  • Larrazabal, Pablo
  • Law, David
  • Lawrence, Thriston
  • Leon, Hugo
  • Lombard, Zander
  • Long, Hurly
  • Luiten, Joost
  • Michael, Anthony
  • Molinari, Edoardo
  • Moller, Niklas Norgaard
  • Morrison, James
  • Mowat, Callum
  • Naidoo, Dylan
  • Nemecz, Lukas
  • Nienaber, Wilco
  • Otto, Hennie
  • Paisley, Chris
  • Palmer, Michael G
  • Paul, Yannik
  • Pavan, Andrea
  • Pavon, Matthieu
  • Porteous, Hayden
  • Prinsloo, Jaco
  • Pulkkanen, Tapio
  • Ramsay, Richie
  • Rohwer, Martin
  • Roos, Jake
  • Rowe, Lyle
  • Rozner, Antoine
  • Samooja, Kalle
  • Schietekat, Neil
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schneider, Marcel
  • Scrivener, Jason
  • Senekal, JJ
  • Sharma, Shubhankar
  • Singh Brar, Jack
  • Smith, Jordan
  • Soderberg, Sebastian
  • Sterne, Richard
  • Stone, Brandon
  • Strydom, Ockie
  • Sullivan, Andy
  • Syme, Connor
  • Tarrio, Santiago
  • Thimba Jnr, Toto
  • Valimaki, Sami
  • Van Den Berg, Ulrich
  • Van Der Spuy, Rourke
  • Van Driel, Darius
  • Van Zyl, Jaco
  • Viljoen, MJ
  • Walters, Justin
  • Whitnell, Dale
  • Wilson, Andrew
  • Wood, Chris
  • Wu, Ashun
  • Zanotti, Fabrizio

What Is The Tournament Purse For The Steyn City Championship?

The tournament purse for the 2022 Steyn City Championship is $1.5m. This is identical to the one on offer last week in the MyGolfLife Open. The winner will earn $250,000. 

Who Will Be Playing In The Steyn City Championship?

Players to watch out for include England's Jordan Smith, who finished runner-up in last week's MyGolfLife Open. The winner of that tournament, Pablo Larrazabal, plays too. Adri Arnaus, who finished third last week, also plays. There are no players in the current top 50 taking part. 

