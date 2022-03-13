Larrazabal Captures Sixth DP World Tour Title At MyGolfLife Open

Pablo Larrazabal claimed his sixth DP World Tour title with a play-off victory over Jordan Smith and Adri Arnaus at the MyGolfLife Open at Pecanwood Golf Club in South Africa.

In a rollercoaster final round, the Spaniard mixed six birdies and an eagle with three bogeys for a five-under 67, with the trio finishing tied on 22-under after an enthralling day of action.

But it would be Larrazabal who would prevail at the second extra hole, his short putt catching just enough of the right edge to secure his second win on South African soil in style.

"You guys are fantastic to me," said Larrazabal, referencing the support he received throughout the four days. "Since the first time I stepped into this country in December 2007 I realised that this country has something very, very special and it's you - the people."

He also paid tribute to his longtime caddie, who missed out on his last victory at Leopard Creek, adding: "He has been on the bag for six years and the one week he didn't come was here in South Africa at Leopard Creek.

"He had a week off and I had the trophy so I want to thank him for all these years and congratulate him."

Here's the winning moment:

Larrazabal began the final round two behind overnight leader Hennie du Plessis, but a charging start - three birdies in his first five - was enough to take the outright lead.

A 40-foot eagle putt on the 10th opened up a two-stroke advantage for the 38-year-old but it wouldn't last long. With Smith making moves in the game ahead, a dropped shot on the 11th meant it was honours even with seven holes to play.

Three birdies in four restored Larrazabal's slender advantage, and with Smith in the clubhouse, two pars would have been enough to win outright. However, a costly bogey opened the door to Arnaus in the final group.

Larrazabal could only match Smith with a closing par, meaning the pair faced a nervous wait as Arnaus sized up an 18-foot birdie putt for glory on the final green. To their relief, it slid by on the right edge, and back to the 18th they went.

With the tournament on the line, all three hit excellent approach shots but it was Arnaus who blinked first, leaving Smith and Larrazabal to continue. And when the Englishman could only manage a bogey the next time around, the Spaniard could calmly stroke in his four-foot birdie putt to secure the title and move into the top ten of this season's Race to Dubai standings.

Elsewhere, home favourites George Coetzee and Richard Sterne finished fourth and fifth respectively, with du Plessis a shot further back in a tie for sixth alongside Ross Fisher and Nacho Elvira.