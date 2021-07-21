Get to know Spain's Adri Arnaus a little bit better.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Adri Arnaus

Arnaus, who will be representing Spain at the Tokyo Olympic Games, enjoyed a glittering amateur career before turning professional in 2017.

Now a regular on the European Tour, get to know him here.

1. Adrià Arnaus Antúnez was born 17th October 1994 in Barcelona, Spain.

2. He attended Texas A&M University from 2012 to 2016.

3. His hobbies include: electronic music, dogs and going to the cinema.

4. In 2017, Arnaus won the Spanish Amateur Championship and was a member of the Spanish team that won the European Amateur Team Championship.

5. As an amateur, the Spaniard won two Alp Tour events. At the end of the season, he would qualify for the Challenge Tour.

6. Arnaus has been dating his girlfriend, Cristina Casanella, since 2019.

7. After qualifying for the Challenge Tour in 2017, Arnaus would qualify for the European Tour the following year.

8. In his first full season on the European Tour, he recorded three runner-up finishes and made it to the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

9. Arnaus will be representing Spain at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games alongside Jon Rahm.

10. The Spaniard is one of the longer hitters on the European Tour, regularly ranking inside the top 40 with an average over 300 yards.