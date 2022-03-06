Ashun Wu Secures Magical Kenya Open Title

Beginning the final day, it seemed that the title was going to go the way of Ewen Ferguson, with the young Scot starting the final round a comfortable four shots ahead of Marcus Kinhult and Ashun Wu.

However, over the opening three holes, Ferguson saw his lead completely wiped out, with the 25-year-old unable to recover from a poor start as he stumbled to a five-over-par final round of 76.

Because of Ferguson's struggles, the door was left wide open for a player to go low and set a marker. That player would be China's Ashun Wu who, after a bogey at the second, never looked back at the Muthaiga Golf Club layout.

Despite a bogey at the par-3, the 35-year-old would go on to birdie the 4th before a trio of birdies at the 7th, 8th and 9th gave him a one-shot lead over Thriston Lawrence and Aaron Cockerill going into the back nine.

From there, Wu would showcase a short game masterclass over the final nine holes, with the 35-year-old producing a number of up-and-downs to keep his lead firmly intact with only a handful of holes remaining.

With two holes left to play, Wu would fire yet another laser-like wedge shot into the green at the 17th and, after rolling in his birdie putt to extend his lead to three, he could relax a bit easier, especially after putting his bunker shot at the last to just a few feet for birdie.

As he holed out, the Magical Kenya Open was his by four shots. The victory makes Wu the current oldest winner of the season, with the Chinese star the sixth different nationality to win on the DP World Tour in 2022.