What's The Longest Drive Hit By An Amateur Golfer In 2025... And How Do You Compare?

Having the bragging rights of being the longest hitter in your group is pretty cool, but what about the title of hitting the longest drive of 2025!

Using the latest Shot Scope data, we've been able to report on how far the average male amateur hits their driver and the average distance female golfers hit the ball off the tee, but what about the longest single smash with the big stick?

Clearly, this data only represents registered Shot Scope users, but it gives us a great indication of the sorts of lengths (pardon the pun) that you need to go to in order to be considered a true crusher off the tee.

Feel free to drop me a comment in the box at the bottom of this article and share your longest drive distance of 2025, can anyone beat the current contenders in pole position?

What's The Longest Drive Hit By An Amateur Golfer In 2025?

Let's start with the longest female drive of 2025... so far!

At a whopping 329.9 yards, an amateur golfer at Ashton & Lea Golf Club recorded the biggest hit on the third hole, beating her own score in second place measuring just one yard (328.9).

This particular amateur golfer has a driving distance average of 232.7 yards, which is just seven yards short of the average driving distance for LPGA stars Leona Maguire and Danielle Kang.

Each of the top-10 in the female amateur driving distance rankings for 2025 sent an effort out over 300 yards, with the top-5 all measuring above 320 yards.

You need to be sending the ball at least 300 yards off the tee to contend in this particular long drive competition (Image credit: Future)

In terms of male amateur golfers, the longest drive recorded by Shot Scope users in 2025 came on the North Course at Randolph Country Club. This particular effort, dispatched on the 18th tee box, measured at a massive 395.6 yards.

That bomb was 95 yards longer than this amateur's average driving distance (300.1), and would have ranked joint 52nd in the PGA Tour longest drive rankings for the 2025 season.

Second place in the amateur standings was just 0.1 yards shorter (395.5) and came at Leven Links Golf Club.

Every single entry in the top-10 measured over 390 yards, with five of the top-10 also averaging over 300 yards off the tee.

With the longest drives reaching close to 400 yards, they aren't far off the numbers seen on the top professional tours (Image credit: Future)

How Far Do You Hit The Ball Off The Tee?

So, you've heard about the biggest drives on record for Shot Scope registered amateur golfers in 2025... but how do you compare?

Send me a comment below with your entries and see how far you can climb up the rankings. Be sure to include the course you played at, your handicap index, the distance of your longest drive and your driving distance average (if you know it).

For transparency, I clearly don't possess the firepower of the smashers listed above, as I would be thrilled with a 200+ yard average and the occasional missile reaching the 250 marker.

How Can I Increase My Driving Distance In Golf? Firstly, it's important to take some time to learn how to hit a driver efficiently and effectively. Perhaps book a lesson with your local PGA pro or read some of the best driving tips, because increasing your distance off the tee is not something that happens without hard work. You could also incorporate the 10 best golf exercises into your fitness regime, which will help you to build the strength and power required to find those precious extra yards.