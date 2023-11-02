Speculation Grows As Jon Rahm's Name Disappears From TGL Website
Speculation is rife after the name of Jon Rahm vanished from the TGL website, sparking inevitable rumours
Golf fans have been speculating after Jon Rahm's name disappeared from the TGL website.
The Spaniard was one of the first players to sign up for the new venture being fronted by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's company TMRW Sports.
However, eyebrows have been raised across the golfing world after the Spaniard's name and profile disappeared from the TGL website where he was previously listed as one of the top names.
Mentions of Rahm joining TGL have also been deleted from the high-tech league's social media channels - and there are now just 23 names on their website instead of the full 24.
TGL is scheduled to start on 9 January with six teams of four players playing matches partly on a simulator in a purpose-built arena in Florida - in front of a live crowd as well as being televised on ESPN.
Partnering with the PGA Tour, TGL is seen also seen as a key asset in trying to keep the best talent from joining the lucrative LIV Golf League - and Rahm's disappearance from the line-up has already led to social media speculation of a potential blockbuster move.
The 28-year-old, though, already reportedly turned down a nine-figure sum to join the Saudi-backed team golf league last year, and the World No.3 previously spoke of his excitement at joining TGL back in August.
"I’ve heard a lot of great reviews and thoughts from friends of mine looking into it before they knew I was invested in it and wanting to play," said Rahm.
“I think we have the opportunity to do something very special.”
Masters champ Jon Rahm throwing the first pitch at the World Series game last night 👏👏pic.twitter.com/1L6dvXxV8lNovember 1, 2023
Eddie Pepperell recently claimed on his podcast 'The Chipping Forecast' that LIV Golf had abandoned trying to sign Rahm this year when the two-time Major champion quoted a "prohibitively large" figure when asked what it would take for him to make the move.
And the US Open and Masters winner has repeatedly stated he already has enough money and is chasing a golfing legacy over more financial gains.
Rahm was recently seen in Arizona where he donned his Masters Green Jacket to throw out the first pitch during the MLB World Series, and there was little sign there of any worries weighing on his mind.
There will be claims and counter claims made before we get the real story of exactly why Rahm is missing from the TGL line-up on the website, and Golf Monthly has contacted Jon Rahm’s team and TGL for comment.
For now, TGL is still moving forward as the big launch approaches and players are starting to sign for the six teams, with Collin Morikawa announced as a Los Angeles Golf Club player on Wednesday, shortly before the Rahm news appeared.
Morikawa raised eyebrows himself when he said signing for his TGL team 'almost' beat getting his Team USA call-up for the Ryder Cup.
Confirmation of Morikawa’s TGL team comes hot on the heels of the news that Thomas had become the first player to sign for a TGL team. The two-time Major winner has joined Atlanta Drive GC.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
