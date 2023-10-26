Who Owns TGL?
The "tech-infused" league is the brainchild of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods but has received other outside investment, too
The inaugural season of TGL is set to launch in early 2024 as the tech-infused golf league and brainchild of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy hits the screens.
The format will see six teams of four golfers compete in a custom-built arena on weekday nights in a move that aims to offer an exciting and different experience to a regular PGA Tour event.
Some of the best PGA Tour players have already been signed up to compete in the first season, which will see players mic'd up and play a series of two-hour 18-hole matches using a combination of simulators and traditional golf.
While it will kick off in January 2024, the idea has been in the works for a number of years now, with Woods and McIlroy working alongside business firm TMRW Sports to bring the concept to life.
The official launch of the product came in August 2022, with TMWR Sports CEO and founder Mike McCarley saying: "We’re blending a sport with 600 years of history with technology on a grand stage, built specifically for a live, primetime competition.
"This innovative league provides fans with a fresh, short-form version of golf in an unmatched coliseum environment designed for a modern audience. We began working on this concept nearly two years ago and we’re happy to be unveiling it today with Tiger and Rory, golf’s two biggest stars.”
As the joint-founders of TMRW Sports, McIlroy, Woods and McCarley officially own TGL and the brand but they have received outside investment from numerous sources.
In November 2022, the company announced they had formed an investment group to help push the product forward with big celebrity and sporting names such as Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Chris Paul, Lebron James, Lewis Hamilton and Andy Murray among the early investors.
Funds have also come from the six teams who have all been sold to private investors as well as broadcasting rights, with the first season set to be shown exclusively on ESPN in America.
