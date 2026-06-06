How To Watch US Women's Open 2026: TV & Streaming Details

Watch the US Women's Open as the world's best players compete in women's golf's second Major of 2026 at Riviera Country Club this week, with all the details here on TV coverage and live streaming.

Alison Lee and Ruoning Yin share the halfway lead on 4 under, but eight players are within one stroke of the lead.

Lee, whose son Levi was born 13 months ago, is playing under on the USGA’s deferred maternity leave exemption. The only mothers to have won this title are Susie Maxwell Berning (1972-73) and Juli Inkster (1999, 2002).

Lee is hunting for her first win on the LPGA Tour win. But Yin is already a Major winner, as are four of the half dozen players a shot back: Gee Chun, Jennifer Kupcho, Sei Young Kim, and Hinako Shibuno.

The cut came at 4-over, with 68 players making it through to the weekend, including five of the 23 amateurs.

Read on for Golf Monthly's guide on how to watch the US Women's Open online, on TV, from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch the US Women's Open for free?

The US Women's Open will feature select free live streaming on the competition's own website.

Each day, feeds for multiple featured groups will be available to stream live.

US Women's Open: How to watch from outside your country

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

US Women's Open: US Broadcasting Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcasts Saturday June 6 Round 3 5pm-7pm (USA Network) 7pm-10pm (NBC) Sunday June 7 Round 4 3pm-5pm (NBC Sports Network) 5pm-8pm (NBC)

Watch the US Women's Open in the US

The closing rounds on the final two days will air on NBC, which can also be live streamed on its online platform, Peacock. Peacock will also be showing the dedicated streams for Featured Groups. Peacock costs from $10.99 per month.

Those looking for the earlier action on Saturday can watch via USA Network.

To access both NBC and USA Network, your best option is a cord-cutter. YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial), Fubo (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial) all carry both channels.

Watch US Women's Open in the UK

Sky Sports is broadcasting all the rounds of the US Women's Open in the UK. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

Watch US Women's Open in Australia

As ever in Australia, you can watch the US Women's Open on Kayo Sports, the streaming platform of Fox Sports. Daily main coverage is available as well as the extra streams for featured groups.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though newcomers can get a 7-day trial, or the first month for just AU$1.

US Women's Open Leaders' Tee Times: Round 3

Times in EDT (BST). Scores to par at halfway in brackets. (a) denotes amateur.

4pm (9pm): Kiara Romero (a) (Level), Xiyu Janet Lin (Level)

Kiara Romero (a) (Level), Xiyu Janet Lin (Level) 4.10pm (9.10pm): Karis Davidson (Level), Somi Lee (Level)

Karis Davidson (Level), Somi Lee (Level) 4.20pm (9.20pm): Brooke Henderson (Level), Jeeno Thitikul (Level)

Brooke Henderson (Level), Jeeno Thitikul (Level) 4.30pm (9.30pm): Nasa Hataoka (-1), Patty Tavatanakit (-1)

Nasa Hataoka (-1), Patty Tavatanakit (-1) 4.40pm (9.40pm): Allisen Corpuz (-1), Jiyai Shin (-1)

Allisen Corpuz (-1), Jiyai Shin (-1) 4.55pm (9.55pm): Nelly Korda (-2), Sora Kamiya (-2)

Nelly Korda (-2), Sora Kamiya (-2) 5.05pm (10.05pm): Casandra Alexander (-2), Lauren Coughlin (-2)

Casandra Alexander (-2), Lauren Coughlin (-2) 5.15pm (10.15pm): Sei Young Kim (-3), Gaby Lopez (-3)

Sei Young Kim (-3), Gaby Lopez (-3) 5.25pm (10.25pm): Hyunjo Yoo (-3), Hinako Shibuno (-3)

Hyunjo Yoo (-3), Hinako Shibuno (-3) 5.35pm (10.35pm): Jennifer Kupcho (-3), In Gee Chun (-3)

Jennifer Kupcho (-3), In Gee Chun (-3) 5.45pm (10.45pm): Ruoning Yin (-4), Alison Lee (-4)

Women's Open 2026 TV Schedule

Saturday 6th May - Round Three:

US (ET): 5pm-7pm (USA Network) 7pm-10pm (NBC)

UK (BST): 10pm-3am (Sky Sports Mix) & 11pm-3am (Sky Sports Golf) & 11pm-3am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): Sunday: 7am-12pm (Fox Sports 506 /Kayo)

Canada (ET): 5pm-10pm (TSN4)

Sunday 7th May - Round Four:

US (ET): 3pm-5pm (NBC Sports Network) 5pm-8pm (NBC)

UK (BST): 8pm-1am (Sky Sports Mix/Sky Sports Main Event) & 11pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf)

Australia (AEDT): Monday 5am-10am (Fox Sports 506/ Kayo)

Canada (ET): 5pm-8pm (TSN3)