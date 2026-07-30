How To Watch AIG Women's Open 2026: Free Streams & TV Details

Watch AIG Women's Open 2026 as the best players on the planet battle it out to win the final Major of the year at Royal Lytham & St Annes, with all the details on TV coverage and live streaming here in Golf Monthly's in-depth guide.

AIG Women's Open 2026: key information • Dates: July 30–August 2, 2026 • Venue: Royal Lytham & St Annes, UK • Free Stream: R&A TV (UK) • TV Channels: The Golf Channel, CBS / NBC (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

World No.1 Nelly Korda arrives in the North West of England as the favourite to win the 50th edition of the Women's Open, having already lifted the Chevron Championship and US Women's Open in 2026.

Those victories saw the 27-year-old American double her Major tally to four and victory here would be momentous for several reasons, as it would complete the career Grand Slam and secure her place in the LPGA Hall of Fame.

One player in even better form than Korda is South Korea's Haeran Ryu, who followed her maiden Major title at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last month by capturing the Amundi Evian Championship two weeks later. The 25-year-old is aiming to become the first female player to win three successive Majors since compatriot Inbee Park in 2013.

Talking of going back-to-back, Japan's Miyu Yamashita arrives as defending champion after claiming her first Major at Royal Porthcawl 12 months ago. The 24-year-old is aiming to become the first player to retain the Women's Open since Yani Tseng in 2011.

Meanwhile, home hopes appear to rest on Lottie Woad and Charley Hull, ranked fifth and seventh in the world respectively.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch AIG Women's Open 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch AIG Women's Open 2026 for free? Yes. R&A TV will broadcast full coverage of each day of the tournament to viewers in the UK. All you need is an account and you'll be good to go and watch every round of the tournament. Abroad in the US, Canada or Australia? You need a VPN to unlock your stream — more on that below.

Watch AIG Women's Open 2026 from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch AIG Women's Open 2026 in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage of the AIG Women's Open is spread across the Golf Channel, USA Network and NBC.

The Golf Channel and USA Network are sharing coverage of the first two days of the tournament. You can access both channels through cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling (cheapest monthly option).

Days three and four will be broadcast across USA Network and NBC. NBC is available to watch via streaming platform Peacock while USA Network will require a cord-cutter as mentioned abovee.

You can find the full TV schedule below.

All times EDT

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Thu (July 30) Round 1 4am-8am ET (Golf Channel), 8am-2pm ET (USA Network) Fri (July 31) Round 2 4am-8am ET (Golf Channel), 8am-2pm ET (USA Network) Sat (Aug 1) Round 3 7am-12pm (USA Network), 12pm-2pm (NBC) Sun (Aug 2) Round 4 7am-12pm (USA Network), 12pm-2pm (NBC)

How to watch AIG Women's Open 2026 in the UK

The AIG Women's Open is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK and free on R&A TV.

In Rounds 1 and 2, coverage of the Featured Groups begins at 9am BST on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event, with full coverage from 1pm.

Round 3 will be live only on Sky Sports Golf, starting from 12pm BST on Saturday, while coverage of the final round begins at the same time on Sunday. Sky Sports Main Event will also be showing Round 4 live from 1.30pm.

Prices start at £20/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

Need to know more? Check out our dedicated how to watch golf in the UK page.

How to watch AIG Women's Open 2026 in Canada

TSN in Canada is showing the AIG Women's Open, with linear coverage available via the TSN channels for round 3 and 4.

The action can be live streamed on TSN+. Prices start at $8/month and rise to $80 for a full annual plan.

How to watch AIG Women's Open 2026 in Australia

In Australia you can watch the AIG Women's Open on Fox Sports and Kayo. Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

AIG Women's Open 2026: Preview

It is a milestone year for the Women's Open as the championship marks its 50th anniversary - and what better place to celebrate than at one of Britain's most iconic courses, Royal Lytham & St Annes?

The Lancashire venue hosts the tournament for the sixth time, and the first since 2018 when home hero Georgia Hall shot a final-round five under par to lift her sole Major to date.

Lottie Woad and Charley Hull have usurped the 30-year-old as England's best hope of a home winner, but they will have to beat some players in frightening form, namely world No.1 Nelly Korda and Haeran Ryu, ranked third on the planet, who have shared the opening four Majors of the year.

Nevertheless, it would be the perfect time for Hull in particular to end her long wait for a Major, having finished runner-up on five occasions - including twice in the past three editions of this tournament.

While it may not produce a British winner, it promises to be a special weekend in the North West as the Women's Open brings up its half century.

AIG Women's Open 2026: Tee Times for Round 1

All times BST; For Eastern Time -5hrs