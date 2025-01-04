Six LIV Golfers Set To Tee It Up At The Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Six LIV Golfers are in the field for the DP World Tour's first singles event of 2025, with some huge names heading to Emirates GC in Dubai
The 2025 golfing year is underway, with a bumper field set to be present at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, as defending champion Rory McIlroy returns to go after a fifth Dallah Trophy at Emirates GC.
Alongside the four-time Major winner are the likes of Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood and Askhay Bhatia, as well as six big names from the LIV Golf League.
Amongst those making the journey to Dubai is the League's Individual Champion, Jon Rahm, who is actually making his debut in the tournament, whilst his Legion XIII teammate, Tyrrell Hatton, makes his first competitive appearance in 2025.
Possessing a good record in the event, Hatton comes into the tournament on a fine run of form that includes four straight top 10s, including a third victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October.
Another player returning to Dubai is Patrick Reed, who was involved in an epic tussle with McIlroy back in 2023 that ended with the American finishing runner-up to the Northern Irishman. Along with Reed, you can expect to see Thomas Pieters, Adrian Meronk and Dean Burmester present.
The Hero Dubai Desert Classic serves as the first individual event on the DP World Tour in 2025, and follows the Team Cup which is being played the week before. Amongst those in that field are LIV Golf's Hatton, who will be part of Justin Rose's Team GB&I.
In terms of LIV Golf's season, the majority of the Leagues players are set to tee it up at International Series India, a new event on the Asian Tour that will include current US Open champion, Bryson DeChambeau.
From there, the various players will then head to Riyadh for the opening event of the 2025 LIV Golf season, followed by LIV Golf Adelaide the week after (14-16th February).
