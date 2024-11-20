Teams Announced Ahead Of GB&I vs Europe Team Cup Match
Nine of the ten players for each side have been confirmed by the DP World Tour
The majority of the two teams for January's GB&I vs Continental Europe 'Team Cup' match-up in Abu Dhabi have been announced.
GB&I captain Justin Rose and Europe captain Francesco Molinari, along with Europe's Ryder Cup skipper Luke Donald, have named nine players on each side with one more for each team set to be confirmed after next month's Nedbank Golf Challenge.
The event is seen as a testing ground for the Ryder Cup, with Luke Donald set to be on-site scoping out potential players ahead of the September clash at Bethpage Black. Six of the 20 players who competed in 2023 went on to play for Europe in Rome later that year.
Molinari captained last time out in 2023 when his team beat Tommy Fleetwood's GB&I by a score of 10.5-14.5. Both he and Rose will act as playing captains, as per the previous event.
The Italian's side includes the Hojgaard twins as well as PGA Tour winner Matthieu Pavon and former Ryder Cupper Thorbjorn Olesen.
At least half of his team will be from Denmark, with Niklas Norgaard and Challenge Tour no.1 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen joining the Hojgaard twins and Olesen.
France's Antoine Rozner is also included along with Matteo Manassero.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Justin Rose's team is headlined by LIV Golf's Tyrrell Hatton and previous captain Tommy Fleetwood, while PGA Tour winners Aaron Rai and Matt Wallace are also included.
Recent Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner Paul Waring makes the side along with Laurie Canter, Tom McKibbin and Jordan Smith.
The action takes place between 10-12 January at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort, where the three days of play will see one session of fourballs on the Friday, two sessions of foursomes on the Saturday and one session of singles on Sunday. Every player will take part in each session.
Team Cup: GB&I and Continental Europe teams
|GB&I
|Continental Europe
|Justin Rose (c)
|Francesco Molinari (c)
|Laurie Canter
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Matteo Manassero
|Tom McKibbin
|Rasmus Neergard-Petersen
|Aaron Rai
|Niklas Norgaard
|Jordan Smith
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|Matt Wallace
|Matthieu Pavon
|Paul Waring
|Antoine Rozner
|TBC
|TBC
What Luke Donald said:
“Fran, Justin and I are really excited by the two teams which will assemble at the Team Cup in January," European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald said.
"There’s a great mix of youth and experience on both sides and there will certainly be a competitive atmosphere at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort.
"This event provided valuable insight for a number of players who eventually made it to Marco Simone, with six of the 20 competitors in 2023 going on to play in the Ryder Cup, three of those making their debut appearances, and we’re excited to see who can make their mark in next year as they try and earn a place in my side for New York City.”
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Benross HTX Golf Club Set Review
Michael Weston puts the Benross HTX Package set into play for a few rounds. Find out how they performed...
By Michael Weston Published
-
Lexi Thompson Says She ‘May Tee It Up A Few Times Next Year’ As She Prepares To Retire From Full-Time Professional Golf
The American has revealed she might play a limited schedule next year as she prepares for life beyond a full-time professional schedule
By Mike Hall Published
-
Sergio Garcia Rejoins DP World Tour
The Spaniard has rejoined the DP World Tour, opening the possibility of him resuming his record-breaking career on the European Ryder Cup team
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy Proves Fierce Loyalty To Caddie With Heartfelt Message In Race To Dubai Victory Speech
Addressing Harry Diamond after winning the Race To Dubai, McIlroy thanked his best friend and called any stick he had received this year "unwarranted"
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How All 10 DP World Tour Graduates Fared In The 2024 PGA Tour Season
Robert MacIntyre won twice while Matthieu Pavon also earned a big tournament victory...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
BMW Australian PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Cameron Smith is one of a host of big names competing at Royal Queensland Golf Club as the new DP World Tour season gets underway
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tearful Rory McIlroy Reacts To Seve Ballesteros Comparisons After Equalling Spaniard's Order Of Merit Record
In a highly-emotional interview immediately after holing the winning putt at the DP World Tour Championship, McIlroy was asked about equalling Severiano Ballesteros' European Tour Order of Merit record
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy Wins DP World Tour Championship To Clinch Double Victory In Dubai
The World No.3 has landed a sixth Race To Dubai title - capped off by a third DP World Tour Championship victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Who Has The Most DP World Tour Championship Titles?
The DP World Tour Championship has been the finale of the circuit’s season since 2009, when the Race to Dubai replaced the Order of Merit
By Mike Hall Published
-
DP World Tour Championship Tee Times: Round Four
Rory McIlroy and Rasmus Hojgaard are the final pairing as the DP World Tour season concludes at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course
By Mike Hall Published