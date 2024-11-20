Teams Announced Ahead Of GB&I vs Europe Team Cup Match

Nine of the ten players for each side have been confirmed by the DP World Tour

A promo graphic for the Team Cup
(Image credit: DP World Tour)
The majority of the two teams for January's GB&I vs Continental Europe 'Team Cup' match-up in Abu Dhabi have been announced.

GB&I captain Justin Rose and Europe captain Francesco Molinari, along with Europe's Ryder Cup skipper Luke Donald, have named nine players on each side with one more for each team set to be confirmed after next month's Nedbank Golf Challenge.

The event is seen as a testing ground for the Ryder Cup, with Luke Donald set to be on-site scoping out potential players ahead of the September clash at Bethpage Black. Six of the 20 players who competed in 2023 went on to play for Europe in Rome later that year.

Molinari captained last time out in 2023 when his team beat Tommy Fleetwood's GB&I by a score of 10.5-14.5. Both he and Rose will act as playing captains, as per the previous event.

The Italian's side includes the Hojgaard twins as well as PGA Tour winner Matthieu Pavon and former Ryder Cupper Thorbjorn Olesen.

At least half of his team will be from Denmark, with Niklas Norgaard and Challenge Tour no.1 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen joining the Hojgaard twins and Olesen.

France's Antoine Rozner is also included along with Matteo Manassero.

Justin Rose's team is headlined by LIV Golf's Tyrrell Hatton and previous captain Tommy Fleetwood, while PGA Tour winners Aaron Rai and Matt Wallace are also included.

Recent Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner Paul Waring makes the side along with Laurie Canter, Tom McKibbin and Jordan Smith.

The action takes place between 10-12 January at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort, where the three days of play will see one session of fourballs on the Friday, two sessions of foursomes on the Saturday and one session of singles on Sunday. Every player will take part in each session.

Team Cup: GB&I and Continental Europe teams

Swipe to scroll horizontally
GB&IContinental Europe
Justin Rose (c)Francesco Molinari (c)
Laurie CanterNicolai Hojgaard
Tommy FleetwoodRasmus Hojgaard
Tyrrell HattonMatteo Manassero
Tom McKibbinRasmus Neergard-Petersen
Aaron RaiNiklas Norgaard
Jordan SmithThorbjorn Olesen
Matt WallaceMatthieu Pavon
Paul WaringAntoine Rozner
TBCTBC

What Luke Donald said:

Luke Donald looks on during the Ryder Cup

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will oversee the match ahead of his second spell as skipper at Bethpage Black in September

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Fran, Justin and I are really excited by the two teams which will assemble at the Team Cup in January," European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald said.

"There’s a great mix of youth and experience on both sides and there will certainly be a competitive atmosphere at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort.

"This event provided valuable insight for a number of players who eventually made it to Marco Simone, with six of the 20 competitors in 2023 going on to play in the Ryder Cup, three of those making their debut appearances, and we’re excited to see who can make their mark in next year as they try and earn a place in my side for New York City.”

