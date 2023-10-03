Sergio Garcia Drops Subtle Hint Over 2025 Ryder Cup Captaincy Role

The record Ryder Cup points scorer reposted two social media messages putting his name forward for the position

Sergio Garcia at the LIV Golf Greenbrier tournament
Sergio Garcia has hinted at becoming Team Europe Ryder Cup captain
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

After Team Europe won the Ryder Cup for the first time in five years at Marco Simone, there was an element of the changing of the guard, particularly given the strong performances of rookies including Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Aberg.

However, even though European Ryder Cup legends including Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood were not involved, there have been subtle hints from Garcia that he may have designs on a future role as captain.

Attention has already turned to the likely captains for the 2025 edition at Bethpage Black, with some thinking Tiger Woods is the obvious candidate to lead the USA back to Ryder Cup glory, and others expressing their satisfaction with the idea of Luke Donald retaining the role for the Europeans.

Indeed, perhaps the biggest Team Europe playing influence, Rory McIlroy, spoke on behalf of his teammates after the win, saying: “I think everyone sitting here would be very happy to have him again.” Meanwhile, Donald has had his say on continuing as captain, and didn't dismiss the idea.

But what about Garcia? Greg Norman Jr, son of the LIV Golf CEO, appears to think he would be the perfect candidate, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage. Captain Tiger Woods vs. Captain Sergio Garcia,” while fan-run account LIV Golf Nation had a similar thought, pitching the idea of Phil Mickelson and Garcia getting the nod for their respective teams.

As for Garcia, he seems in favour of the suggestion he should lead Team Europe too, as he reposted both comments to his timeline.

Screenshot of Sergio Garcia reposts on X

Sergio Garcia has reposted messages on X suggesting he should be the 2025 Team Europe Ryder Cup captain

(Image credit: X)

The Spaniard certainly has the Ryder Cup pedigree to back-up the ambition, having secured the record number of points in the history of the contest. There is a good chance he would have played in this year’s match too, were it not for his involvement with LIV Golf.

That decision to play on the circuit appears far less of a sticking point now than it did when he joined considering the merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf, with optimism that, at some point in the not-too-distant future, European players on the newer circuit could be considered for involvement in the Ryder Cup again.

The notion of Garcia leading the team in just two more years may seem far-fetched given the fallout after the emergence of LIV Golf, but given how much has happened in the elite game over the previous two years, it’s probably wise not to write off the idea just yet.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸