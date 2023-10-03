Sergio Garcia Drops Subtle Hint Over 2025 Ryder Cup Captaincy Role

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After Team Europe won the Ryder Cup for the first time in five years at Marco Simone, there was an element of the changing of the guard, particularly given the strong performances of rookies including Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Aberg.

However, even though European Ryder Cup legends including Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood were not involved, there have been subtle hints from Garcia that he may have designs on a future role as captain.

Attention has already turned to the likely captains for the 2025 edition at Bethpage Black, with some thinking Tiger Woods is the obvious candidate to lead the USA back to Ryder Cup glory, and others expressing their satisfaction with the idea of Luke Donald retaining the role for the Europeans.

Indeed, perhaps the biggest Team Europe playing influence, Rory McIlroy, spoke on behalf of his teammates after the win, saying: “I think everyone sitting here would be very happy to have him again.” Meanwhile, Donald has had his say on continuing as captain, and didn't dismiss the idea.

But what about Garcia? Greg Norman Jr, son of the LIV Golf CEO, appears to think he would be the perfect candidate, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage. Captain Tiger Woods vs. Captain Sergio Garcia,” while fan-run account LIV Golf Nation had a similar thought, pitching the idea of Phil Mickelson and Garcia getting the nod for their respective teams.

As for Garcia, he seems in favour of the suggestion he should lead Team Europe too, as he reposted both comments to his timeline.

Sergio Garcia has reposted messages on X suggesting he should be the 2025 Team Europe Ryder Cup captain (Image credit: X)

The Spaniard certainly has the Ryder Cup pedigree to back-up the ambition, having secured the record number of points in the history of the contest. There is a good chance he would have played in this year’s match too, were it not for his involvement with LIV Golf.

That decision to play on the circuit appears far less of a sticking point now than it did when he joined considering the merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf, with optimism that, at some point in the not-too-distant future, European players on the newer circuit could be considered for involvement in the Ryder Cup again.

The notion of Garcia leading the team in just two more years may seem far-fetched given the fallout after the emergence of LIV Golf, but given how much has happened in the elite game over the previous two years, it’s probably wise not to write off the idea just yet.