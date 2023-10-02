Luke Donald Has Say On Continuing As Team Europe’s Ryder Cup Captain

The Englishman has five Ryder Cup wins as both a player and a captain and could lead Team Europe once more at Bethpage Black in 2025

Team Europe captain Luke Donald speaks to the media after the 2023 Ryder Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By Jonny Leighfield
published

Winning Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald says he “would consider it” if asked to take the job again when Team Europe heads to New York to defend their trophy in 2025.

Donald led his 12 men in blue and yellow to a 16.5-11.5 victory over Team USA at Marco Simone - Europe’s seventh consecutive win on home soil.

But as attention turns quickly to the next edition of golf’s most famous team event, lining up the correct captain is high on both side’s agenda.

In the post-event press conference at Marco Simone, a question regarding the possibility of retaining the captaincy was directed at Donald.

After initially refusing to be drawn on the prospect but encouraged to answer the question by one of his players, Team Europe’s 2023 captain quipped: “I haven't been asked yet.”

Rory McIlroy then jumped in to have his own say after being asked if the World No.2 would want Donald as his leader again at Bethpage Black.

McIlroy said: “I think everyone sitting here would be very happy to have him again.”

Rory McIlroy of Team Europe hugs Captain Luke Donald after winning his match 3&1 during Sunday singles matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a later interview with Sky Sports, sporting a slightly hoarse voice as a result of lengthy team celebrations the night before, Donald certainly did not rule out him going back-to-back as Team Europe’s head honcho.

He said: “We had a great week together. It is a long process, and this is not an easy job. I certainly haven’t really given it any thought yet. It’s something that I would have to sit down and think about.

“Of course, I would consider it, but I’m trying to enjoy this moment right now. I’m trying to enjoy this victory, and then we’ll see what happens in the future.”

See more

Leadership success on debut for the Englishman extended his own spotless record in the Ryder Cup, having won four times as a player between 2004 and 2012. Donald suggested one of the key considerations behind not taking on the job again would be to maintain his unblemished love affair with the contest.

He said: “I’ve done pretty well in this one, so maybe I go out leaving a legacy as a winning Ryder Cup captain and not risk that legacy.

“Going over there in New York - which would be a real cauldron, those fans are extremely passionate - it would be a tough environment, a really, really tough environment. If I was to do this job [again] and I was to go over there and win, that would be some accomplishment, for sure.”

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing from time to time and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸