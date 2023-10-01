Why Tiger Woods Is The Obvious Candidate To Lead USA Back To Ryder Cup Glory
USA will be looking to exact revenge after they were defeated 16.5 - 11.5 on European soil
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Given the atmosphere and result at the 44th Ryder Cup, it's clear that USA will want to inflict payback on their European counterparts when the Ryder Cup moves to Bethpage Black in 2025.
It's no secret that the New York crowd will be hostile in 2025 and, if USA are really wanting to exact revenge on Europe, there really is one individual for the job. A player who, throughout his career, has been known to be one of the most focused and ruthless when it comes to the task of winning...
Of course, the person I am on about is Tiger Woods, an individual that has 15 Major wins to his name, as well as 82 PGA Tour titles. They say a home crowd is worth an extra three points in the Ryder Cup and, with arguably the greatest and most recognizable golfer to ever walk the planet in your corner, that's got to be another few points on top!
First things first, Woods has history of being a captain for Team USA, with the American claiming the 2019 Presidents Cup against a heavily-strong International side. Admittedly, Woods was a playing captain and secured a 3-0-0 record that week, but USA were able to claim eight points in the singles and play out a 16-14 win over Ernie Els' side.
Along with the Presidents Cup, Woods loves Bethpage Black, which will play host to the 2025 Ryder Cup, with the 47-year-old winning the 2002 US Open at the venue. It's worth noting that, during that week, Phil Mickelson praised the New York golf fans with Lefty suggesting that a Ryder Cup could be played at Bethpage Black, as it would give the American players "a big advantage."
In 2002, Woods was also the only player to finish under-par which, given what we saw at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, could be a big factor, as the home side plays a big part in setting up the course to their advantage.
What's more, given the huge presence he has with the PGA Tour, Woods is a Player Director on the PGA Tour Policy Board, and the fact that most of the US side see the 15-time Major winner as an idol, more-or-less all of them will want to play for him and impress him.
Also, in 2025, Woods will be 49 years of age and, given his recent injury struggles, a return to captaincy could be a good way of being involved with the game without playing, particularly as Woods is currently recovering from ankle surgery.
Currently, it's unclear as to who will captain the US in 2025, with Woods and Stewart Cink the likely favourites for the USA captaincy in New York. For Europe, we could see Luke Donald carry on his captaincy after a successful venture in Rome.
At the presentation ceremony, the European side chanted: "Two more years", in reference to Bethpage Black, with Donald later claiming at the winner's press conference: "Listen, guys, I want to enjoy this moment right now with these guys," adding "I haven't been asked yet."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Who Was The Ryder Cup MVP? How Many Points Every Player Scored At Marco Simone
Half of Team Europe went at over .500 for the week while only one Team USA member was able to do the same
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jordan Spieth Questions Ryder Cup Scheduling Amid Criticisms Over 'Disgraceful' USA Preparations
Spieth and captain Zach Johnson have responded to Europe regaining the Ryder Cup after an 16½-11½ defeat for USA at Marco Simone in Rome
By James Nursey Published
-
Who Was The Ryder Cup MVP? How Many Points Every Player Scored At Marco Simone
Half of Team Europe went at over .500 for the week while only one Team USA member was able to do the same
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jordan Spieth Questions Ryder Cup Scheduling Amid Criticisms Over 'Disgraceful' USA Preparations
Spieth and captain Zach Johnson have responded to Europe regaining the Ryder Cup after an 16½-11½ defeat for USA at Marco Simone in Rome
By James Nursey Published
-
McIlroy Apologizes To Jim 'Bones' Mackay Over Ryder Cup Parking Lot Incident
The Team Europe player said the caddie had been "in the wrong place at the wrong time" after Saturday's play
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Social Media Reacted To Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup Win At Marco Simone
Find out how social media reacted to Europe's 16.5 - 11.5 victory over the USA
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Should Rickie Fowler Have Conceded Tommy Fleetwood's Putt To Win The Ryder Cup?
The American gave Tommy Fleetwood a gimme to secure, at least, the crucial half point for Team Europe
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Rory McIlroy Fires Warning To US - 'We're Going To Win At Bethpage'
The Northern Irishman vowed Europe will end the run of home winners at the 2025 Ryder Cup
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Will Luke Donald Get Another Two Years? Europe’s Ryder Cup Stars Hope So
Donald lifted the Ryder Cup at the trophy presentation where his team chanted: "Two more years" as they want him to stay in charge for 2025
By James Nursey Published
-
Team Europe And Their Partners Just Recreated The Viral Rickie Fowler Ryder Cup Photo From 2016
Europe posed for a very similar photo to the hilarious viral Rickie Fowler one in 2016 where players and their partners kiss
By Elliott Heath Published