Why Tiger Woods Is The Obvious Candidate To Lead USA Back To Ryder Cup Glory

USA will be looking to exact revenge after they were defeated 16.5 - 11.5 on European soil

Tiger Woods looks on at the 2018 Ryder Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

Given the atmosphere and result at the 44th Ryder Cup, it's clear that USA will want to inflict payback on their European counterparts when the Ryder Cup moves to Bethpage Black in 2025.

It's no secret that the New York crowd will be hostile in 2025 and, if USA are really wanting to exact revenge on Europe, there really is one individual for the job. A player who, throughout his career, has been known to be one of the most focused and ruthless when it comes to the task of winning...

Tiger Woods kisses the US Open trophy in 2002

Woods celebrates his US Open win in 2002 at Bethpage Black

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, the person I am on about is Tiger Woods, an individual that has 15 Major wins to his name, as well as 82 PGA Tour titles. They say a home crowd is worth an extra three points in the Ryder Cup and, with arguably the greatest and most recognizable golfer to ever walk the planet in your corner, that's got to be another few points on top!

First things first, Woods has history of being a captain for Team USA, with the American claiming the 2019 Presidents Cup against a heavily-strong International side. Admittedly, Woods was a playing captain and secured a 3-0-0 record that week, but USA were able to claim eight points in the singles and play out a 16-14 win over Ernie Els' side.

Along with the Presidents Cup, Woods loves Bethpage Black, which will play host to the 2025 Ryder Cup, with the 47-year-old winning the 2002 US Open at the venue. It's worth noting that, during that week, Phil Mickelson praised the New York golf fans with Lefty suggesting that a Ryder Cup could be played at Bethpage Black, as it would give the American players "a big advantage."

In 2002, Woods was also the only player to finish under-par which, given what we saw at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, could be a big factor, as the home side plays a big part in setting up the course to their advantage.

What's more, given the huge presence he has with the PGA Tour, Woods is a Player Director on the PGA Tour Policy Board, and the fact that most of the US side see the 15-time Major winner as an idol, more-or-less all of them will want to play for him and impress him.

Also, in 2025, Woods will be 49 years of age and, given his recent injury struggles, a return to captaincy could be a good way of being involved with the game without playing, particularly as Woods is currently recovering from ankle surgery.

Currently, it's unclear as to who will captain the US in 2025, with Woods and Stewart Cink the likely favourites for the USA captaincy in New York. For Europe, we could see Luke Donald carry on his captaincy after a successful venture in Rome.

At the presentation ceremony, the European side chanted: "Two more years", in reference to Bethpage Black, with Donald later claiming at the winner's press conference: "Listen, guys, I want to enjoy this moment right now with these guys," adding "I haven't been asked yet."

