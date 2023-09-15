Who Is Sepp Straka's Wife?
The Austrian pro tied the knot with Paige in 2021
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Sepp Straka claimed his first PGA Tour title at the 2022 Honda Classic, and his form since has attracted the attention of Europe’s Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald. The Austrian will tee it up in Rome as one of Donald’s wildcards, and you can expect to see the man from Vienna alongside his wife at the Ryder Cup, where traditionally the players’ partners attend the week’s events.
Straka married Paige Dean in 2021, a Senior Acquisitions Manager at Southern Veterinary Partners. It is reported that the pair met when Straka was playing college golf for the University of Georgia against Auburn University, where Paige was studying accounting.
After being introduced by a mutual friend, they began dating – and the rest, as they say, is history. It appears that Straka isn’t a prolific user of social media, but he did post a picture of them in October 2018 when he called her “the greatest girlfriend, and added “Love doing life with you”.
A post shared by Sepp Straka (@seppstraka)
A photo posted by on
The pair married in September, 2021 and although Straka appears to be fairly private, he occasionally shares pictures of him and his wife enjoying time together away from the golf course.
In September last year, the professional golfer wished his wife a happy birthday, saying: “I am so thankful to have found you to spend my life with and you are a blessing to all who know you.”
It looked as though the Austrian and his wife were enjoying a picnic. The big romantic also shared a picture of them holding hands on their wedding day which, given the location of the post, suggests that the pair tied the knot at Shoal Creek.
Straka won the 2023 John Deere Classic, but his recent successes clearly aren’t going to his head. Asked how he pictured celebrating winning his second PGA Tour title and who he was most excited to share his big day with, he replied, “Definitely my wife. Excited to get her back.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
-
-
'He's Ready' - Hovland Says Aberg 'Doesn't Look Scared Of The Moment' As Ryder Cup Looms
After playing with him at Wentworth, Viktor Hovland says Ludvig Aberg looks ready to take on the Ryder Cup, saying the Swede "doesn't look scared of the moment"
By Paul Higham Published
-
Callaway Releases Limited Edition Ryder Cup Golf Balls... Time To Pick A Side!
These limited edition Ryder Cup balls are a really cool way to get behind your team
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Who Is Rasmus Højgaard’s Girlfriend?
The multiple DP World Tour winner is well supported when he plays
By Golf Monthly Published
-
What Is The FedExCup Fall - And Will It Capture The Imagination?
These are the "most meaningful updates" to the PGA Tour season since 2007
By Michael Weston Published
-
‘I Think We Can Come Up With Something Better’ - Players Still Unsure Of FedEx Cup Format
The season finale is taking place at East Lake, where the players have been voicing their opinions on the FedEx Cup format
By Michael Weston Published
-
Who Is Angel Yin's Caddie?
The young American golfer currently works with Markus Zechmann
By Ben Fleming Published
-
20 Things You Didn't Know About Gemma Dryburgh
Meet Scottish star and LPGA Tour winner Gemma Dryburgh
By Michael Weston Published
-
How Much Did LIV Golf Pay Bryson DeChambeau?
What was Bryson DeChambeau's signing fee to join LIV Golf and how much has he made in winnings?
By Ben Fleming Published
-
How Much Did LIV Golf Pay Cameron Smith?
What was Cam Smith’s signing fee to join LIV Golf and how much has he made in winnings?
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Who is Jodi Ewart Shadoff's Caddie?
The English golfer won her first LPGA Tour title last year with current caddie, John Pavelko, on the bag
By Ben Fleming Published