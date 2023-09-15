Who Is Sepp Straka's Wife?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sepp Straka claimed his first PGA Tour title at the 2022 Honda Classic, and his form since has attracted the attention of Europe’s Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald. The Austrian will tee it up in Rome as one of Donald’s wildcards, and you can expect to see the man from Vienna alongside his wife at the Ryder Cup, where traditionally the players’ partners attend the week’s events.

Straka married Paige Dean in 2021, a Senior Acquisitions Manager at Southern Veterinary Partners. It is reported that the pair met when Straka was playing college golf for the University of Georgia against Auburn University, where Paige was studying accounting.

After being introduced by a mutual friend, they began dating – and the rest, as they say, is history. It appears that Straka isn’t a prolific user of social media, but he did post a picture of them in October 2018 when he called her “the greatest girlfriend, and added “Love doing life with you”.

The pair married in September, 2021 and although Straka appears to be fairly private, he occasionally shares pictures of him and his wife enjoying time together away from the golf course.

In September last year, the professional golfer wished his wife a happy birthday, saying: “I am so thankful to have found you to spend my life with and you are a blessing to all who know you.”

It looked as though the Austrian and his wife were enjoying a picnic. The big romantic also shared a picture of them holding hands on their wedding day which, given the location of the post, suggests that the pair tied the knot at Shoal Creek.

Straka won the 2023 John Deere Classic, but his recent successes clearly aren’t going to his head. Asked how he pictured celebrating winning his second PGA Tour title and who he was most excited to share his big day with, he replied, “Definitely my wife. Excited to get her back.”