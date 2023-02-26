Seminole Pro-Member To Feature More Top Players Than Honda Classic
The exclusive tournament includes World No.1 Jon Rahm among more of the game’s biggest names
One of the world’s exclusive tournaments, the Seminole Pro-Member, takes place in its traditional slot the Monday after the Honda Classic, and, like last year, it features more big-name players than the PGA Tour event.
Popular Twitter account The Fried Egg shared the field for this year’s tournament, taking place at Florida’s Seminole Golf Club, one of the best golf courses in Florida. It includes 12 the world’s top 20 male players. That’s nine more than this week’s tournament at PGA National.
Monday’s Seminole Pro-Member features 12 of the top-20 players in OWGR, a better field than both Honda and LIV Mayakoba. Marquee group includes World No. 1 Jon Rahm, Netflix star Tony Finau, and Tom Brady.Full tee sheet: pic.twitter.com/ZMJJkmpHg4February 25, 2023
World No.4 Patrick Cantlay returns to defend the trophy he won last year. Meanwhile, there is also an appearance from Jon Rahm, who reclaimed the World No.1 position following his win in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club last week. World No.3 Rory McIlroy is competing too, alongside his dad, Gerry, while other members of the world’s top 10 are Xander Schauffele, Max Homa and Justin Thomas.
That's not all, though. More notable names in the field include World No.12 Tony Finau and US Open champion, World No.13 Matt Fitzpatrick, while the three members of the world’s top 20 appearing in this week’s Honda Classic also appear – Sungjae Im, Billy Horschel and Shane Lowry. Cameron Young completes the list of players in the world's top 20 competing.
As well as some of the best present-day players, veterans including Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and captain of the 2022 Presidents Cup International team, Trevor Immelman, participate too.
It’s not just the world’s best men’s players that are represented either. The Honda LPGA Thailand boasted a field with nine of the world top-10 players, with the only absentee being World No.6 Lexi Thompson. After skipping the event at Siam Country Club, she instead tees it up in Florida the day after the LPGA Tour event concluded.
Away from golf, other high-profile figures in the field include businessman Stan Drunkenmiller and NFL legend Tom Brady.
Notable absentees include LIV Golf players, who have not been invited to the two-person team event. So, there’s no room for the likes of Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and Louis Oosthuizen, who all competed in 2022.
For the PGA Tour players, the one-day tournament will act as the perfect preparation for another elevated event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which starts on Thursday at Bay Hill.
