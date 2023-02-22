Honda LPGA Thailand Purse, Prize Money And Field
A stellar field compete including last year's winner Nanna Koerstz Madsen and nine of the world's top 10
Over a month after the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, the second LPGA Tour event of the year is finally upon us with the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club.
Considering the strength of the field, there’s little doubt it will be worth the wait. World No.1 Lydia Ko competes the week after her victory in the Aramco Ladies Saudi International, hoping to build on that by claiming her first win in the tournament. There’s every chance she will considering her recent form, which has seen her win in three of last four starts.
To say she will face stiff competition is an understatement. In truth, any number of high-profile players could claim victory this week. Aside from Ko, eight other members of the world’s top 10 are in the field, with only Lexi Thompson from it missing this week. World No.2 Nelly Korda finished fourth in the first tournament of the year last month and will be encouraged that she picked up the way she ended last season, with three top 10 finishes to wrap up 2022.
World No.3 Minjee Lee has split with her caddie of five years, Jason Gilroyed, and this will be her first tournament since. Lee’s best finish in the tournament was runner-up four years ago, and she’ll be hoping her new partnership with Rance De Grussa will have an immediate pay-off.
Former World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul was runner-up two years ago in her homeland and is looking for her third LPGA Tour win. She lost to another local player, Ariya Jutanugarn in 2021, who also plays. World No.5 Jin Young Ko goes in search of her first win since last March’s HSBC Women’s World Championship, while Canadian Brooke Henderson is also in the field hoping to capitalise on the momentum built from her victory in Orlando, Florida, in the opening tournament of the year.
In Gee Chun, Hyo-Joo Kim and Nasa Hataoka complete the list of names from the world’s top 10 in the field.
All those big-name players, and that’s before we even get to last year’s winner, Nanna Koerstz Madsen. The Dane beat Xiyu Lin in a playoff in 2022 to claim her maiden LPGA Tour title. The defeated World No.13 also plays, hoping to put the disappointment of just missing out last year behind her.
One player with plenty of experience of victory in the tournament is Amy Yang. She has won three times, most recently in 2019. Considering that was her most recent win on the LPGA Tour, it may be asking a lot for her to claim the title for a fourth time in such a strong field, but it’s clearly a tournament the World No.82 relishes, so she can’t be written off.
The list of notable names just keeps coming. Beyond the world’s top 10 is every player as deep as World No.19. So, World No.11 Leona Maguire and the player directly beneath her in the rankings, Charley Hull, appear, as do Celine Boutier, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang, Min Ji Park, Hye Jin Choi and Hannah Green to add to last year’s runner-up from the top 20.
Other players to look out for include AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai, the LET’s Race To Costa Del Sol champion Linn Grant, the player she pipped to the title, Maja Stark, and three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist.
Players are competing for a purse of $1.7m, an increase of $100,000 on last year. The winner will claim $255,000.
Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand.
Honda LPGA Thailand Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$255,000
|2nd
|$157,385
|3rd
|$114,172
|4th
|$88,320
|5th
|$71,089
|6th
|$58,163
|7th
|$48,685
|8th
|$42,653
|9th
|$38,345
|10th
|$34,898
|11th
|$32,312
|12th
|$30,158
|13th
|$28,263
|14th
|$26,539
|15th
|$24,988
|16th
|$23,610
|17th
|$22,404
|18th
|$21,369
|19th
|$20,508
|20th
|$19,818
|21st
|$19,129
|22nd
|$18,440
|23rd
|$17,751
|24th
|$17,061
|25th
|$16,458
|26th
|$15,856
|27th
|$15,251
|28th
|$14,649
|29th
|$14,045
|30th
|$13,528
|31st
|$13,011
|32nd
|$12,494
|33rd
|$11,977
|34th
|$11,460
|35th
|$11,030
|36th
|$10,598
|37th
|$10,168
|38th
|$9,737
|39th
|$9,305
|40th
|$8,961
|41st
|$8,617
|42nd
|$8,273
|43rd
|$7,927
|44th
|$7,583
|45th
|$7,324
|46th
|$7,066
|47th
|$6,807
|48th
|$6,548
|49th
|$6,290
|50th
|$6,031
|51st
|$5,860
|52nd
|$5,687
|53rd
|$5,514
|54th
|$5,343
|55th
|$5,170
|56th
|$4,997
|57th
|$4,826
|58th
|$4,653
|59th
|$4,482
|60th
|$4,308
|61st
|$4,222
|62nd
|$4,135
|63rd
|$4,050
|64th
|$3,964
|65th
|$3,877
|66th
|$3,791
|67th
|$3,706
|68th
|$3,619
|69th
|$3,533
|70th
|$3,447
|71st
|$3,404
|72nd
|$3,360
Honda LPGA Thailand Field
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Saki Baba
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Maria Fassi
- Ayaka Furue
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Charley Hull
- Chisato Iwai
- Akie Iwai
- Eun Hee Ji
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Megan Khang
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Lydia Ko
- Jin Young Ko
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Nelly Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Xiyu Lin
- Gaby Lopez
- Leona Maguire
- Wichanee Meechai
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Paula Reto
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Yuting Shi
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Maja Stark
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
- Lilia Vu
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Amy Yang
- Arpichaya Yubol
Where Is The Honda LPGA Thailand Played?
The tournament takes place at Siam Country Club, a traditional parkland course originally designed in 1972. The course has undulating fairways and greens with plenty of bunkers.
Who Is In The Field For The 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand?
Many of the world's best players are in the field, including World No.1 Lydia Ko. As well as the New Zealander, there are also eight more from the world's top 10, including Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee and local star Atthaya Thitikul.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
