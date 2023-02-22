Honda LPGA Thailand Purse, Prize Money And Field

Over a month after the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, the second LPGA Tour event of the year is finally upon us with the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club.

Considering the strength of the field, there’s little doubt it will be worth the wait. World No.1 Lydia Ko competes the week after her victory in the Aramco Ladies Saudi International, hoping to build on that by claiming her first win in the tournament. There’s every chance she will considering her recent form, which has seen her win in three of last four starts.

To say she will face stiff competition is an understatement. In truth, any number of high-profile players could claim victory this week. Aside from Ko, eight other members of the world’s top 10 are in the field, with only Lexi Thompson from it missing this week. World No.2 Nelly Korda finished fourth in the first tournament of the year last month and will be encouraged that she picked up the way she ended last season, with three top 10 finishes to wrap up 2022.

World No.3 Minjee Lee has split with her caddie of five years, Jason Gilroyed, and this will be her first tournament since. Lee’s best finish in the tournament was runner-up four years ago, and she’ll be hoping her new partnership with Rance De Grussa will have an immediate pay-off.

Former World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul was runner-up two years ago in her homeland and is looking for her third LPGA Tour win. She lost to another local player, Ariya Jutanugarn in 2021, who also plays. World No.5 Jin Young Ko goes in search of her first win since last March’s HSBC Women’s World Championship, while Canadian Brooke Henderson is also in the field hoping to capitalise on the momentum built from her victory in Orlando, Florida, in the opening tournament of the year.

In Gee Chun, Hyo-Joo Kim and Nasa Hataoka complete the list of names from the world’s top 10 in the field.

All those big-name players, and that’s before we even get to last year’s winner, Nanna Koerstz Madsen. The Dane beat Xiyu Lin in a playoff in 2022 to claim her maiden LPGA Tour title. The defeated World No.13 also plays, hoping to put the disappointment of just missing out last year behind her.

One player with plenty of experience of victory in the tournament is Amy Yang. She has won three times, most recently in 2019. Considering that was her most recent win on the LPGA Tour, it may be asking a lot for her to claim the title for a fourth time in such a strong field, but it’s clearly a tournament the World No.82 relishes, so she can’t be written off.

The list of notable names just keeps coming. Beyond the world’s top 10 is every player as deep as World No.19. So, World No.11 Leona Maguire and the player directly beneath her in the rankings, Charley Hull, appear, as do Celine Boutier, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang, Min Ji Park, Hye Jin Choi and Hannah Green to add to last year’s runner-up from the top 20.

Other players to look out for include AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai, the LET’s Race To Costa Del Sol champion Linn Grant, the player she pipped to the title, Maja Stark, and three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist.

Players are competing for a purse of $1.7m, an increase of $100,000 on last year. The winner will claim $255,000.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand.

Honda LPGA Thailand Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $255,000 2nd $157,385 3rd $114,172 4th $88,320 5th $71,089 6th $58,163 7th $48,685 8th $42,653 9th $38,345 10th $34,898 11th $32,312 12th $30,158 13th $28,263 14th $26,539 15th $24,988 16th $23,610 17th $22,404 18th $21,369 19th $20,508 20th $19,818 21st $19,129 22nd $18,440 23rd $17,751 24th $17,061 25th $16,458 26th $15,856 27th $15,251 28th $14,649 29th $14,045 30th $13,528 31st $13,011 32nd $12,494 33rd $11,977 34th $11,460 35th $11,030 36th $10,598 37th $10,168 38th $9,737 39th $9,305 40th $8,961 41st $8,617 42nd $8,273 43rd $7,927 44th $7,583 45th $7,324 46th $7,066 47th $6,807 48th $6,548 49th $6,290 50th $6,031 51st $5,860 52nd $5,687 53rd $5,514 54th $5,343 55th $5,170 56th $4,997 57th $4,826 58th $4,653 59th $4,482 60th $4,308 61st $4,222 62nd $4,135 63rd $4,050 64th $3,964 65th $3,877 66th $3,791 67th $3,706 68th $3,619 69th $3,533 70th $3,447 71st $3,404 72nd $3,360

Honda LPGA Thailand Field

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Saki Baba

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Maria Fassi

Ayaka Furue

Linn Grant

Hannah Green

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Charley Hull

Chisato Iwai

Akie Iwai

Eun Hee Ji

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Megan Khang

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

A Lim Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Lydia Ko

Jin Young Ko

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Nelly Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Xiyu Lin

Gaby Lopez

Leona Maguire

Wichanee Meechai

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Paula Reto

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Yuting Shi

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Maja Stark

Elizabeth Szokol

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

Lilia Vu

Chanettee Wannasaen

Amy Yang

Arpichaya Yubol

Where Is The Honda LPGA Thailand Played? The tournament takes place at Siam Country Club, a traditional parkland course originally designed in 1972. The course has undulating fairways and greens with plenty of bunkers.